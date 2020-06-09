20 Movies & Series on Netflix About Racism to Watch Other Than 'The Help'

Right now, the world is waking up to the systemic racism that still exists, and it's about time. Protests are popping up in all 50 states, and social media is filled with messages of support and activism. There are still so many individuals who doubt the Black Lives Matter movement, but it seems as though the majority of the population are ready to learn and listen. One of the most simple ways to do that is by turning on Netflix, something we already do on the daily. With plenty of time on our hands, why not watch something educational that will help make the world a better place. Understanding the experiences of black people is the first step towards a more compassionate society, and these Netflix movies, shows, and documentaries could help.
Hopefully, everyone is already signing petitions and learning on their own about what's going on in the world. But, another simple step is flicking on Netflix and absorbing the stories of black people and their experiences. Netflix has a plethora of documentaries, movies, and series by black directors, writers, and producers, and while some of them can be difficult to watch, it's important to view and gain a better understanding of what other people go through on a daily basis.
Netflix has a good relationship with black directors -- like Ava DuVernay (When They See Us, A Wrinkle in Time) who have released plenty of quality content to the streaming service in the past year. According to The Morning Consult, 13 percent of Netflix's features in 2019 were directed by black directors as opposed to 5.5 percent in mainstream theaters. Diversity is of the utmost importance to Netflix, and those numbers are only growing. Netflix understands that diverse storytelling is more interesting, and betters our society as a whole.
Here are 20 movies, shows, and documentaries to view right now on the streaming service.
-
'When They See Us'1
Rated: TV-MA
In Ava DuVernay's limited series on Netflix, the story of the Central Park Five -- now known as the Exonerated Five -- unfolds. In 1989, five young, black boys were wrongfully charged with raping and murdering a white, female jogger in Central Park. The series follows the story from the beginning, when the boys were first charged, to decades later, when they were exonerated in 2002. It's such a clear depiction of the racism in the criminal justice system, and is heartbreaking to know the true story.
-
'13th'2
Rated: TV-MA
This documentary takes a hard look at the United States' prison population. 13th points out a jarring statistic too many try to ignore: Twenty-five percent of world's incarcerated people are behind bars in the US. Meanwhile, the US only holds five percent of the world's population as a whole. The documentary touches on slavery, the Civil Rights Mmovement, and the war on drugs, leading up to the criminal justice system and the racism within it.
-
-
'All Day and a Night'3
Rated: R
This film shares the story of an Oakland native, Jahkor Abraham Lincoln (Ashton Sanders), who dreams of one day being a rapper. Unfortunately, his proximity to the gang life lands him in jail alongside his father. While in jail, he takes a journey of self-discovery and comes to a better understanding of what led him to this moment. His new dream is to protect his newborn son from entering in this seemingly unavoidable cycle.
-
'Dear White People'4
Rated: R
This satirical, socially relevant series follows four black students at an ivy league university. One student, Samantha White (Logan Browning), starts a radio series that catches the attention of the students and teaches a few lessons in racism. Diversity at the school is abysmal, and instead of helping the black students on campus, their all-black resident hall faces extinction. When students throw a party wearing black-face, it's the final straw.
-
-
'LA 92'5
Rated: R
Many will remember the protests that erupted for several days after the verdict in the Rodney King trial was released in 1992. Four police officers were charged with excessive use of force after beating a black man on camera, but found not guilty. This Nat Geo documentary showcases never-before-seen footage from the days in LA that followed, which is highly reminiscent of what is going on in our world today. The filmmakers examine that difficult time in interviews and testimonies from people who were there.
-
'What Happened, Miss Simone?'6
Rated: TV-14
This documentary tells the story of legendary singer, songwriter, and activist Nina Simone. Listen to her never-before-heard songs, and see archival footage about the entertainer, who was absolutely beloved in music -- thanks to her ethereal musical expression in the '60s. Even though Simone had fame and fortune, what she really wanted was equality for black people. The artist struggled with her position and her activism in the Civil Rights movement.
-
-
'The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson'7
Rated: TV-MA
Black LGBTQ+ rights activist Marsha P. Johnson was an important character in the Stonewall Riots, but mysteriously died in 1992 afterwards. Marsha's death was ruled as a suicide, but the filmmakers in this documentary examine what exactly happened and what the true cause could have been. Transgender crime advocate Victoria Cruz leads the charge, and finally gets the answers she's looking for.
-
'Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992'8
Rated: TV-MA
This documentary is another look at the Rodney King trial, but this time, it is an in-depth take on the 10 years leading up to the event. The culture of Los Angeles from 1982 to1992 certainly played a part in letting these officers go free. The decades of tension and civil unrest ultimately led to the days of violent, citywide protests. It's amazing how relatable the movie is today, more than two decades later.
-
-
'20 Feet from Stardom'9
Rated: PG-13
This documentary takes a look at the often black back-up singers in the entertainment industry. These singers provide necessary harmonies, rifts, and vocals that lift up the lead stars, but rarely receive any credit. Learn about the lives of these singers in the rock n' roll era starting in the '60s all the way to today. These singers finally receive the credit they deserve in the documentary and give insight to a widely unknown job in the music business.
-
'Becoming'10
Rated: PG
Michelle Obama tells her story in this documentary that follows along her book tour for the best-selling Becoming. The former First Lady explains how she worked hard to get into Princeton coming from a working class family in the south side of Chicago. She dives in to the racism she and Barack Obama faced on the campaign trail, and how they persevered for eight years in the White House. Michelle has an incredibly inspirational story that will have anyone feeling like they can do anything they set their minds to.
-
-
'Explained: The Racial Wealth Gap'11
Rated: TV-MA
The Netflix Original series Explained features episodes covering a wide variety of difficult topics -- from pandemics to cryptocurrency to the stock market. In the final episode of season one, the series dives into the racial wealth gap. Slavery, housing discrimination, and centuries of inequality have led to the racist system that still exists today. Cory Booker, a US senator from New Jersey and former presidential candidate, helps explain why the system is the way it is and how to enact change.
-
'Strong Island'12
Rated: TV-MA
This painfully personal documentary follows the murder of a young black man in 1992. The victim is the documentary filmmaker's brother, William Ford Jr. The film follows the violent murder and why his killer was allowed to go free. The documentary challenges the judicial system and inspires change.
-
-
'Teach Us All'13
Rated: TV-14
This documentary touches on education inequality on the 60th anniversary of the Little Rock school desegregation crisis. The Supreme Court case Brown vs. Board of Education was supposed to desegregate schools, but decades later, there are still elements of racism and segregation in school districts around the country. This film examines schools in Little Rock, Los Angeles, and New York City.
-
'TIME: The Kalief Browder Story'14
Rated: TV-MA
This mini documentary series follows the arrest of 16-year-old Kalief Browder, a black teen who fought against the system and won. Kalief spent three years in the infamous Rikers Island jail -- two of those in solitary confinement -- before his case was dropped. This series reviews the entire case and the events afterwards, including his tragic suicide following his time in prison. The series features interviews from those closest to the case and closest to Browder, himself.
-
-
'Seven Seconds'15
Rated: TV-MA
When a cop critically injures a young black teen in a hit-and-run accident, tensions run high in this New Jersey town. The black citizens fight against the white cops, who are trying to cover up the incident. This crime drama series reflects on the current state of our world, and the racial tensions that exist. As the case drags out, anger grows in the community.
-
'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker'16
Rated: TV-MA
Octavia Spencer plays Madam C.J. Walker, the first black female self-made millionaire. Walker starts out as an impoverished washerwoman, but comes up with her own lucrative beauty brand. The inspiring series is based on a true story and follows her rise to power. The series also stars Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, and Kevin Carroll.
-
-
'Orange Is the New Black'17
Rated: TV-MA
Based on a memoir of one woman's time in prison, Orange Is the New Black shares an accurate depiction of life in a woman's prison. In the final seasons, racial tension is the prime subject of the series. From prison riots to police brutality, OITNB covers it all. The series finished up its final season on Netflix summer 2019.
-
'Mudbound'18
Rated: R
This historical drama focuses on a farm in rural Mississippi just after World War II. Two families, one black and one white, are forced to share land and keep peace together. Two men from each family return from war and forge an unlikely friendship that helps the families see each other for who they really are -- and not for the color of their skin. However, life before the Civil Rights movement means segregation and racism are strong and prevalent in this southern society.
-
-
'Fruitvale Station'19
Rated: R
This film, based on a true story, shows the last day in the life of 22-year-old Oscar Grant (Michael B. Jordan). After a short stint in jail, Oscar has turned his life around and cleaned up his act. On December 31, 2008, he spends his day with friends, family, strangers, and finally the police in Oakland, California. His final altercation with the police ends in tragedy, causing an uproar from the nation that witnessed his final moments.
-
'Blindspotting'20
Rated: R
Collin (Daveed Diggs) is on probation for three more days, so if he just stays out of trouble, it should be smooth sailing from here. Unfortunately, his trouble-making best friend makes him miss curfew, and the two are witness to a life-altering event. This comedy-drama touches on the growing gentrification of Oakland, California, and the racial tensions between the police and the community.