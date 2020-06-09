20 Movies & Series on Netflix About Racism to Watch Other Than 'The Help'



Netflix Right now, the world is waking up to the systemic racism that still exists, and it's about time. Protests are popping up in all 50 states, and social media is filled with messages of support and activism. There are still so many individuals who doubt the Black Lives Matter movement, but it seems as though the majority of the population are ready to learn and listen. One of the most simple ways to do that is by turning on Netflix, something we already do on the daily. With plenty of time on our hands, why not watch something educational that will help make the world a better place. Understanding the experiences of black people is the first step towards a more compassionate society, and these Netflix movies, shows, and documentaries could help.

Hopefully, everyone is already signing petitions and learning on their own about what's going on in the world. But, another simple step is flicking on Netflix and absorbing the stories of black people and their experiences. Netflix has a plethora of documentaries, movies, and series by black directors, writers, and producers, and while some of them can be difficult to watch, it's important to view and gain a better understanding of what other people go through on a daily basis.

Netflix has a good relationship with black directors -- like Ava DuVernay (When They See Us, A Wrinkle in Time) who have released plenty of quality content to the streaming service in the past year. According to The Morning Consult, 13 percent of Netflix's features in 2019 were directed by black directors as opposed to 5.5 percent in mainstream theaters. Diversity is of the utmost importance to Netflix, and those numbers are only growing. Netflix understands that diverse storytelling is more interesting, and betters our society as a whole.

Here are 20 movies, shows, and documentaries to view right now on the streaming service.