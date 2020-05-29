Hallmark Promises 'a Little Romance' With June Movie Lineup

Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood
There's nothing more wholesome than a Hallmark movie marathon. Hallmark is making hearts soar with so many romantic movies for the month of June. The network released plenty of new movies this spring, and now, it's time for a whole new lineup. This summer is all about love, with so many dramas and comedies focusing on relationships. Many people turn to the channel for the holidays -- as it's notorious for great Christmas movies -- but romance lovers would be missing out on some quality films if they don't tune in for these flicks.
While many have turned to streaming and online movie rentals, Hallmark is still churning out the content. The network announced its brand-new movies, and a few other romantic flicks from the past set to make an appearance. There are three new films dropping throughout the month, each revolving around a new romantic interest. The theme this month is "a little romance," and each movie airing focuses on exactly that.
With our new normal still in full swing, Hallmark is capitalizing on its fans' loneliness, and now, it's all about the summer of love. Everyone can tune in to live vicariously through the relationships in these romantic movies that always seem to get a happily ever after. Expect to see a few Hallmark regulars, including juggernauts, like Fuller House's Candace Cameron-Bure. With movies on every hour, there's plenty of opportunities to catch a new flick. Read on to learn more about the three new movies coming to the network, as well as some faves we can't wait to watch again.
Check out the Hallmark schedule for even more updates as they announce the final weeks of June.
Saturday, June 61
Hallmark's upcoming premiere is a country flick, featuring music, horses, and romance. Country at Heart follows a struggling country singer who meets a songwriter from Nashville. The two team up and create magic with a hit song, and they find true love with each other in the process. The Hallmark priginal airs for the first time at 9 p.m. on June 6.
Also airing June 6:
A Taste of Summer at 1 p.m. ET
Summer in the City at 3 p.m. ET
Summer Villa at 7p.m. ET
The Perfect Catch at 11 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 72
The Sweetest Heart follows Maddie, a gal who is struggling to keep her cupcake business afloat. When she meets a charming and handsome investment banker, it seems all of her troubles are over. Things, however, take a turn when a man from her past returns, and she must make a decision. The movie airs at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Also available on June 7:
My One & Only at 11 a.m. ET
All of My Heart: Inn Love at 1 p.m. ET
Surprised by Love at 3 p.m. ET
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells at 5 p.m. ET
Country at Heart at 7p.m. ET
Monday, June 83
In Summer of Dreams, a former pop star is fading into oblivion. Debbie Taylor decides to return home to small-town Ohio, and teaches a music class, and it's there that she discovers fame isn't everything. Watch it at 9 p.m. on the June 8.
Also airing that day:
Love, Take Two at noon ET
Love Blossoms at 2 p.m. ET
Bridal Wave at 4 p.m. ET
Forever in My Heart at 6 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 94
Samantha cares about her family's ranch in Montana, more than just about anything -- so the country gal is hesitant when a property developer shows interest in her and her beloved home. Soon, however, he begins to win her heart. Find out what happens in A Summer Romance at 6 p.m.
Also available on June 9:
My Favorite Wedding at 2 p.m. ET
Love on Safari at 4 p.m. ET
Country at Heart at 6 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 105
In A Taste of Summer, Gabby finds her passion for cooking and opens up a restaurant. The only problem is she must go toe-to-toe against Caleb, a former baseball player with an eatery of his own. The two have a bit of a competitive streak that, eventually, turns in to something more. The film airs at 2 p.m. ET.
Other movies airing June 10:
All of My Heart at noon ET
Appetite for Love at 4 p.m. ET
Nature of Love at 6 p.m. ET
All Summer Long at 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 116Who doesn't love chocolate? In Love, Romance & Chocolate, Lacey Chabert stars as a heartbroken New York accountant named Emma. Just before a romantic trip to Belgium, her boyfriend dumps her -- and instead of bailing on the trip altogether, Emma decides to go alone. She ends up meeting a foreign chocolatier, and the rest is a sweet love story. Love, Romance & Chocolate airs at 4 p.m.
Check out these films on June 11:
Love on the Menu at noon ETThe Story of Us at 6 p.m. ET
Wedding Bells at 8 p.m. ET
Friday, June 127
Rachel Leigh Cook stars in Summer Love as a recently widowed mother, Maya, who decides to go back to school. Maya is interning at a tech company and is learning all about the million-dollar world of app development. As she is taking charge of her life again, she meets a new love. It's a pretty great film we can rewatch at 4 p.m. ET.
Watch even more movies on June 12:
Just My Type Noon ET
A Country Wedding at 2 p.m. ET
You're Bacon Me Crazy at 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 138
Another new premiere coming in June is the romantic Love In The Forecast. Leah has decided that dating is not for her, and, of course, that means she has a lineup of men ready to court her. The film airs for the first time on June 13 at 9 p.m.
Be sure to catch even more movies on June 13:
Cooking With Love at 5 a.m. ET
Love in Design at 7 a.m. ET
Rome in Love at 11 a.m. ET
The Perfect Bride at 1 p.m. ET
Chance at Romance at 3 p.m. ET
Puppy Love at 5 p.m. ET
Country at Heart at 7 p.m. ET
My One & Only at 11 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 149
In Royal Hearts, father-daughter duo Kelly and Frank just found out they inherited an estate and a royal title. Kelly convinces her dad to go to the far away country and help the people gain their independence, and the royal perks don't hurt. Royal Hearts is set to air at 5 p.m.
More available on June 14:
The Secret Ingredient at 9 a.m. ET
Over The Moon In Love at 11 a.m. ET
Country at Heart at 3 p.m. ET
Love In the Forecast at 6 p.m. ET
Monday, June 1510
Like many little girls, June has planned her wedding day down to the last tiny detail. When an intimidating mother-in-law comes around, her dream day might get ruined. Instead of having the summer wedding she had always envisioned, now she has to have an impromptu ceremony in January. Watch the June in January at 8 p.m.
Check out these flicks on June 15:
For Better or For Worse at midnight ET
A Brush With Love at 2 p.m. ET
Season For Love at 4 p.m. ET
Love In Store at 6 p.m. ET
Tuesday, June 1611
Flowers and love are in the air in the sweet movie Love Blossoms. It follows a perfumer, named Violet, desperate to capture her late father's scent. When she hires a botanist to help her track down the smell, a romantic relationship forms. The movie airs at 11 a.m.
Watch more movies on June 16:
Destination Weddings at 2 p.m. ET
Bottled With Love at 6 p.m. ET
Love in the Forecast at 8 p.m. ET
Wednesday, June 1712
Fuller House's Candace Cameron-Bure is the star of this romantic tale. In Puppy Love, single mom Megan (Bure) adopts a dog with her teenage daughter, and it turns out the pup was actually a lost dog who belonged to a handsome stranger named Ben. In the efforts to return the pooch to his rightful home, a romance blossoms between Megan and Ben. The movie airs at 11 a.m.
Find even more movies on June 17:
Rescuing Madison at 2 p.m. ET
Walking The Dog at 4 p.m. ET
My Favorite Wedding at 6 p.m. ET
Love, Romance, and Chocolate at 8 p.m. ET
Thursday, June 1813
In Suprised by Love, Josie (Hilarie Burton) is trying to get her parents to like her boyfriend, Richard. While Josie thinks he's a total catch, her parents see otherwise. Richard devises a plan to get Josie's parents to like him, but might have sent his love into the arms of another man in the process. Catch the film at 4 p.m.
Also available on June 18:
The Perfect Catch at 6 p.m. ET
You’re Bacon Me Crazy at 8 p.m. ET
Friday, June 1914
One of the British royalty is a hard-partying prince who needs some brushing up on his royal responsibilities. In comes Mandy Cooper, a young PR assistant, who helps the prince clean up his act -- or at least his public image. However, the two fall deeply in love during the process, making things very interesting. My Summer Prince airs at 4 p.m.
Watch more romantic movies on June 19:
The Sweetest Heart at midnight ET
Pearl in Paradise at 2 p.m. ET
Fashionably Yours at 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 2015
Another Hallmark original, Love Under the Olive Tree centers around an olive oil festival. Two oil-makers, Nicole and Jake, face off and have a competitive edge. The grand prize for the contest is land, but these two might win each others' hearts first. The movie airs for the first time at 9 p.m.
Even more movies coming June 20:
Anything For Love at 5 a.m. ET
Love, Once And Always at 7 a.m. ET
Love On The Sidelines at 9 a.m. ET
Love On The Menu at 11 a.m. ET
Summer Love at 1 p.m. ET
Bottled With Love at 3 p.m. ET
How To Train Your Husband at 5 p.m. ET
Love In The Forecast at 7 p.m. ET
A Summer To Remember at 11 p.m. ET