Hallmark Promises 'a Little Romance' With June Movie Lineup

Image: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood



Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood There's nothing more wholesome than a Hallmark movie marathon. Hallmark is making hearts soar with so many romantic movies for the month of June. The network released plenty of new movies this spring, and now, it's time for a whole new lineup. This summer is all about love, with so many dramas and comedies focusing on relationships. Many people turn to the channel for the holidays -- as it's notorious for great Christmas movies -- but romance lovers would be missing out on some quality films if they don't tune in for these flicks.

While many have turned to streaming and online movie rentals, Hallmark is still churning out the content. The network announced its brand-new movies, and a few other romantic flicks from the past set to make an appearance. There are three new films dropping throughout the month, each revolving around a new romantic interest. The theme this month is "a little romance," and each movie airing focuses on exactly that.

With our new normal still in full swing, Hallmark is capitalizing on its fans' loneliness, and now, it's all about the summer of love. Everyone can tune in to live vicariously through the relationships in these romantic movies that always seem to get a happily ever after. Expect to see a few Hallmark regulars, including juggernauts, like Fuller House's Candace Cameron-Bure. With movies on every hour, there's plenty of opportunities to catch a new flick. Read on to learn more about the three new movies coming to the network, as well as some faves we can't wait to watch again.

Check out the Hallmark schedule for even more updates as they announce the final weeks of June.

