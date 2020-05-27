16 Little Known Facts About 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'



Warner Bros. It's been 15 years (eek!) since the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie hit theaters on May 31, 2005. In that time, we've watched the four leading ladies go from playing teens to having hugely successful movie and TV careers as adults. This is the film that gave us Blake Lively, folk (look at her now) -- plus, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn, too, as their careers have been bright as well. Based on the book series of the same name, the Sisterhood film followed four friends' summers across the globe. Even though they were apart, they were connected by a pair of jeans that magically fit all of them perfectly, and the adventures they would go on while wearing those pants would bond them for life.

Filming the movie also bonded the actors for life. Since 2005, Amber, Alexis, America, and Blake have remained good friends. They've attended each other's weddings, met up with their respective children, done charity work together, and more. They're real life BFFs, just like their characters were.

Something about making such an earnest movie about female friendship forged their own relationships for life. Years ago, Blake told CNN that the female friendship aspect of the film was part of what made it so special for young viewers.

"A lot of movies that appeal to a younger audience that have females in them, normally women are pitted against one another. But these [films] are [about] four girls loving each other and supporting each other and the friendship is really the most important thing," she said.

Sure, the characters have love interests and heartbreaks and fights, but what is rooted at the core is their support for one another. With such a great message at its heart, it's no wonder that fans still love Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 15 years later.

In honor of the anniversary, here are 16 fun facts about the film.