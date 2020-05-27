16 Little Known Facts About 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'

It's been 15 years (eek!) since the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie hit theaters on May 31, 2005. In that time, we've watched the four leading ladies go from playing teens to having hugely successful movie and TV careers as adults. This is the film that gave us Blake Lively, folk (look at her now) -- plus, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn, too, as their careers have been bright as well.
Based on the book series of the same name, the Sisterhood film followed four friends' summers across the globe. Even though they were apart, they were connected by a pair of jeans that magically fit all of them perfectly, and the adventures they would go on while wearing those pants would bond them for life.
Filming the movie also bonded the actors for life. Since 2005, Amber, Alexis, America, and Blake have remained good friends. They've attended each other's weddings, met up with their respective children, done charity work together, and more. They're real life BFFs, just like their characters were.
Something about making such an earnest movie about female friendship forged their own relationships for life. Years ago, Blake told CNN that the female friendship aspect of the film was part of what made it so special for young viewers.
"A lot of movies that appeal to a younger audience that have females in them, normally women are pitted against one another. But these [films] are [about] four girls loving each other and supporting each other and the friendship is really the most important thing," she said.
Sure, the characters have love interests and heartbreaks and fights, but what is rooted at the core is their support for one another. With such a great message at its heart, it's no wonder that fans still love Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 15 years later.
In honor of the anniversary, here are 16 fun facts about the film.
-
The Pair of Perfect Jeans Are a Familiar Brand1
The whole premise behind The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is that four friends all magically fit into the same pair of jeans, despite being different shapes and sizes. In the movie, the brand of jeans used was Levi's, although it's likely that each actress had her own pair to ensure the jeans really did fit properly. Sadly, the perfect jeans described in the film don't exist in real life.
-
America Ferrera Almost Wasn't in the Movie2
In an interview with Groucho Reviews, America Ferrera admitted that the movie's script sat on her desk for a while, because she wasn't interested in reading it. It was actually her mom who read it and had to convince her to take a look at it for herself. Once America did, the actress fell in love with the plot and then went out and bought all the books to prep for what could become an iconic movie role.
-
-
Olivia Wilde Was Almost Bridget3
It's not unusual for multiple actors to be considered for starring roles in films. Blake Lively eventually won the role of Bridget, but Entertainment Weekly reports that Olivia Wilde was once in contention to play the character. Even though Olivia didn't score the role, she did go on to have a multi-episode arc on The O.C. -- so it all worked out in the end.
-
Hilary Duff Could Have Been Tibby4
Back in 2005, Hilary Duff was the "it" actress, having recently come off Lizzie McGuire and Cheaper by the Dozen. It was only natural that she'd be in talks for a movie about teen girls, and though she was reportedly considered for the role of Tibby, the director chose Amber Tamblyn instead. It is hard to imagine bubbly Hilary in the role as the brooding Tibby.
-
-
This Was Blake Lively's First Major Acting Role5
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants was a big budget film, so it's a big deal that Blake Lively was cast in a starring role, even though she hadn't ever acted in a major movie before. Alexis Bledel, who played Lena in the film, said in that same EW interview that she knew Lively was right for the part when they read together. "She was very honest and raw," Alexis remembered. "She just knocked it out of the park, and we were like, 'Please hire her.'"
And they did.
-
The Actors Are Friends in Real Life6
It's always nice to know that the connection characters have extends to the people playing them. That's certainly the case for Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, where the actors spent just as much time together off camera as on. "You name it, we did it. We were inseparable. Like, whenever we did our scenes together, we had sleepovers at America's," Amber Tamblyn told Movie Web. "We'd work out together, we'd go hiking together, we'd eat dinner, breakfast, lunch together. Go see movies."
-
-
But They'd Get in Trouble on Set7
The friendship that Tamblyn described to Movie Web would sometimes get the actresses in trouble on set. "We were always in trouble, always loud," Alexis Bledel told Movie Web in a separate interview. America Ferrera added, "Always doing something wrong. They couldn't get us to shut up. They're like 'We can't hear anybody's lines. Please stop laughing.'"
Whoops!
-
Blake Had to Do Serious Training For Her Part8
Blake's character, Bridget, is a serious soccer player, so Blake had to undergo major soccer training before filming began. The actress told Movie Web that she worked with professional trainers for two months in Los Angeles and Canada to hone the skills she'd need to play Bridget.
But it was hardly work for Blake.
"When they told me I'd have to learn how to play soccer I was so excited because it's such a fun sport to play," she said.
-
-
Alexis Bledel Did Some of Her Own Stunt Work9
Blake wasn't the only one who had to train for her role. Alexis Bledel told Movie Web that some of her scenes in Greece required her to do new things -- like ride a donkey, or a Vespa. "They had me running around like crazy. They had me riding Vespa scooters and motorcycles which I hadn't ridden before in my life," she said. "I was swimming and the donkeys and drawing. I had like summer camp over there."
So fun!
-
Kostas Doesn't Have a Greek Accent in Real Life10
Actor Michael Rady played Lena's Greek beau Kostas, but in real life, he's just a kid from Philadelphia. According to the New Straits Times, the actor had just four days to learn how to do a Greek accent after he was cast, and just 24 hours notice before he was flown to Greece. To help with the quick transition, a dialect coach was flown in from London. We'd say he nailed it, even with basically no prep time.
-
-
The Characters' Clothing Choices Were Deliberate11
Outside of the famous pants, the rest of the clothes that each character wore were meticulously chosen to coordinate with their respective filming locations. Lena was often dressed in blue and white to match the Greek scenery, Bridget wore green to match the soccer field, Carmen wore bright pinks and oranges to stand out against her father's neutral-colored new life, and Tibby had a dark room to combat the fluorescent colors and lighting she encountered while working in a store.
-
Bridget's Dad Is Played by Blake's Real Father12
Blake Lively's dad, Ernie Lively, is an actor in his own right -- known for projects like The Dukes of Hazzard show, Quantum Leap, Passenger 57, and more -- so he wasn't just starring in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants as Blake's dad, but as a regular actor. We've always thought that Bridget and her father shared such a resemblance on screen, and now we know why.
-
-
Blake Didn't Want to Be a Professional Actress When She Booked 'Sisterhood'13
According to INSIDER, Blake was really focused on finishing school and not immediately joining the family acting business. But her brother was convinced that she was meant to act, and he encouraged his own agents to send Blake on auditions. Her first successful audition was for Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and from there she booked Gossip Girl with her career quickly taking on a life of its own. Blake never would have been Bridget if not for her brother's prodding.
-
Alexis Bledel Filmed During the 2004 Olympics in Greece14
Alexis Bledel filmed Lena's scenes in Santorini, Greece as the country was hosting the 2004 Summer Olympics. But despite being in the country for three weeks, Alexis told Movie Web that she didn't pick up a lick of the language. "Usually, it's easy for me to pick up bits of languages when I travel but Greek was so foreign to me," the actress admitted. "It was like a different part of my brain that I couldn't access or something. But, it was fun to hear it.'
-
-
Carmen's Dad Wasn't on the Phone in That Emotional Scene15
One of the most emotional scenes in the film is when Carmen, played by America Ferrera, calls her dad and confesses that she feels replaced in his new life with a new woman and her children. It's really a standout performance by America, which is extra amazing considering she wasn't even talking to the actor who played her dad. She told Groucho Reviews that there was a woman on the phone with her as a stand-in because the actor was busy. "So, yeah, that was kind of complicated," America said.
-
There's a Third Movie in the Works16
It's been 12 years since we last saw a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie, but reportedly, the stars are working on bringing the final book to the big screen. There's a big time jump in Sisterhood Everlasting that perfectly fits with where the actresses are in their lives now. America Ferrera said that, as of September 2019, they were still moving forward with trying to get the film made -- so fingers crossed it happens!