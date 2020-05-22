15 Little-Known Facts About 'The Shining' That Are Very ... Interesting

Image: Warner Brothers via Getty Images



Warner Brothers via Getty Images It's the 40th anniversary of one of the greatest horror movies of all time, The Shining. The 1980 film absolutely stunned audiences with incredible horror tactics. From the music and cinematography, Stanley Kubrick knew how to keep viewers on their toes. This frightening film is based on the creepy book by the king of horror himself, Stephen King, and the production surrounding the film has almost as much lore as the actual movie itself. There are so many strange and creepy facts about the movie's creation that fans have dug into -- specifically, around the grueling production schedule, and Kubrick's manic directorial habits.

There is so much to learn about The Shining that will make viewing even more fascinating. The behind-the-scenes of the movie has many surprises fans will be shocked to discover. A number of the actors have come forward about their experiences on set, some with positive feedback, and others absolutely hating their time with the director. Kubrick stopped at almost nothing to get his movie in perfect shape, and it certainly paid off.

For those who haven't seen it, The Shining follows the Torrance family -- Jack (Jack Nicholson), Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and her son, Danny (Danny Lloyd) -- as they inhabit a mysterious and isolated hotel deep in the Colorado wilderness. Jack, a writer with a serious case of writer's block, has become the winter caretaker of the Overlook Hotel, so he brings his family to live there. Unfortunately, the hotel has dark, supernatural secrets that feed on the Torrance's familial problems. Danny already has psychic visions and is plagued by horrific visuals and apparitions. Meanwhile, Jack is slowly succumbing to the madness inflicted by the haunted hotel. This leads to him terrorizing his family in the most manic and despicable ways possible.

In honor of The Shining turning 40, here are some tidbits about the film people might not know.