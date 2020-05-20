15 Netflix Original Movies Coming This Summer

Netflix is serving fans all of the content this summer, and thank goodness, because it looks like we'll all be trapped indoors for the most of it. With more streaming services popping up, Netflix is giving its subscribers some reasons to stick around. The service is known for its award-winning and critically acclaimed original movies, and the ones coming this summer are sure to impress. A-list celebrities are expected to star in new and surprising roles. There is a vast range of content to choose from, so there should be something for everybody -- from comedies, dramas, action, and adventure flicks. Plus, the streaming service is releasing a slew of new documentaries, which makes sense after the popularity of the docuseries Tiger King.
Get ready for tons of fresh new films dropping to Netflix in the next few months. Fans of comedy and music specials will be pleased with some of the live recordings releasing, too. Of course, the majority of content is Netflix Original movies, which have a positive reputation in the critical world. This summer holds a slew of new stuff to watch and keep us entertained. There will be a few familiar faces, such as Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, plus Charlize Theron starring in her own action flick.
Viewers will also be introduced to a few new characters in heartfelt documentaries that will keep fans talking for days. Award-winning director Spike Lee lent his talents to a new highly anticipated Netflix film. Another screener was meant to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, but since the fest is postponed it will drop to Netflix instead.
From anime to sci-fi to comedy to action, there are so many fast-approaching movie releases. Here are the 15 films to keep an eye out for this summer.
'Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall'1
Premieres: May 20
Jam out to the incredible musical style of Ben Platt, who is best known for his work in The Politician and Pitch Perfect. Platt has a musical theater background and is good friends with Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein. Platt tweeted, "my @netflix concert special is out it would make me very happy if you watched it and i think it will make you at least somewhat happy too!!!!!!"
He's clearly excited for everyone to hear his music, and it's not hard to see why.
'The Lovebirds'2
Premieres: May 22
The first reviews for The Lovebirds are in, and critics are favoring the murder mystery comedy. In the film, a couple is in the middle of breakup when they are thrust into a homicide case. The two have become accomplices to murder and have to work through their relationship problems to make it out alive and prove they're not guilty. Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae play the troubled couple, and The Lovebirds is a good romantic comedy to throw on when there's nothing better to watch.
'Hannah Gadsby: Douglas' Comedy Special3
Premieres: May 26
Almost two years after her first Netflix comedy special, Hannah Gadsby Douglas is back for more -- this time with a self-titled, self-deprecating live comedy show. Her initial comedy run with the special named after her dog, Nanette, was well received and earned her a Peabody and Emmy nomination. Now, she's promised to have fixed any mistakes and made this special even better.
'Spelling the Dream'4
Premieres: June 3
Feel inspired by these groups of Indian American children who are superstar spellers. (The spelling chops of these kids is seriously impressive.) The trailer for Spellin the Dream reveals that almost all of the spelling bee champs are Indian American children and explains why they hold the world records.
'The Last Days of American Crime'5
Premieres: June 5
This futuristic heist drama is based on a 2009 comic book of the same name. Michael Pitt -- who many will recognize from Dawson's Creek (he played Henry, Jen's freshman football beau who dumped her) -- stars in the initial trailer with long, scraggly hair and a gold chain. As the US is overrun by crime and terrorism, this future government makes it impossible to know if anyone has broken the law. In the same style as The Purge, crime is rampant.
'Da 5 Bloods'6
Premieres: June 12
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is front and center in Spike Lee's post-Vietnam War movie. A group of African American Vietnam War veterans travel back to the country to search for a hidden treasure left with the bodies of one of the fallen soldiers. The film tracks the devastating effects of the war, plus how the five soldiers and friends deal with traumatic flashbacks and PTSD.
'A Whisker Away'7
Premieres: June 18
An anime film from the same director that brought fans Sailor Moon (squee!), A Whisker Away is a sweet romance. The movie follows Miyo Sasaki who is in love with her classmate, Kento Hinode. In order to get his attention, Miyo transforms into a cat, ultimately becoming more feline than human.
'Feel the Beat'8
Premieres: June 18
Disney Channel star Sofia Carson leads another family friendly flick called Feel the Beat. The ensemble dance film follows April (Carson) who fails to find success on Broadway -- so she heads back to her small hometown and trains a local group of dancers. The rest of the cast includes Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lynne Champlin, Enrico Colantoni, and Lidya Jewett.
'Father Soldier Son'9
Premieres: June 19
After Brian Eisch returns home from war to his two sons, he has to deal with the traumatic aftermath of being injured in combat. The film follows the family through struggles and sacrifices. Directed by Catrin Einhorn and Leslye Davis, the documentary was meant premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival but is hitting Netflix.
'Athlete A'10
Premieres: June 24
There has already been a few stories told about the abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. This documentary centered on the first gymnast to report abuse from Nassar who was called "Athlete A." Initially, she was anonymous, but now, it's been discovered she is Maggie Nichols, a former member of the USA Gymnastics team. Aly Raisman later spoke out with a statement as well, and the team who came forward were honored with an ESPY's award.
'Nobody Knows I'm Here'11
Premieres: June 24
A moving drama starring Jorge Garcia (Lost) features amazing singing performances and heartwarming symbols of self-love. Memo (Garcia) always loved to sing, but because of his weight, he sang in the shadows. When a video of him singing goes viral, Memo finally acquires the attention he's been craving ... but the newfound fame is also a frightening prospect to the reclusive singer.
'Eurovision'12
Premieres: June 26
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams spoof an annual international singing competition called Eurovision. While the contest was canceled this year, the movie will be a great replacement. The plot revolves around two Icelandic musicians, Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (McAdams), who perform in honor of their country at the competition. As this first clip shows, their musical talents are impressive.
'Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado'13
Premieres: July 8
The world lost a true star when famous Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado died in November 2019, but this documentary will reveal his legacy to an even broader audience. Mercado famously appeared on TV shows and specials to show off his astrological skills, but in 2007, he mysteriously disappeared. This documentary will showcase his skills and the mystery around his disappearance.
'The Old Guard'14
Premieres: July 10
A new crew of superheroes is coming to Netflix this summer. Based on the comic book of the same name, Charlize Theron stars as Andy -- aka Andromache of Scythia. The graphic novel's author wrote the screenplay, so it will likely follow the written plot closely. For those who aren't familiar with The Old Guard, a group of immortal soldiers have finally faced a viable threat: technology.
'Project Power'15
Premieres: August 14
Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt are starring in a project that's been under wraps for some time. So far, it's only been announced as the "Untitled Henry Joost-Ariel Schulman Sci-Fi Feature," but Insider recently discovered the name and release date of the film. Set in New Orleans, a pill is released to the streets that provides its user with superpowers. A teenage drug dealer, the local cop, and an ex-soldier team up to get the drug off the streets.