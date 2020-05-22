'Hamilton' & Other Anticipated Movies Heading to Disney Plus Instead of Theaters



Walt Disney Studios/Disney+ Life and entertainment as we know it has changed entirely. With theaters closed down across the country, movie releases are moving to a digital platform. Films like Invisible Man, Onward, Trolls World Tour, and more dropped on streaming platforms with great success. Now, Disney Plus has decided to hop on the trend for a few of its movies. The site has also announced some exciting new original content that fans will be thrilled about. Of course, die-hard Disney fans will be able to catch up with all of the legacy content that is already on the service ... and there is even more Disney content on the way.

Disney has two movies heading to Disney Plus in the next two months that were meant for a theatrical release, and the company has hinted there could be a few more on the way as it seems the network is looking at films on a "/case-by-case basis." Disney has already delayed some of its biggest movies for 2020 that were meant to drop this spring, and with the world constantly shifting due to the global health crisis, it's unclear if fans will get those movies at home or in theaters.

While we know absolutely no one would complain about a quicker release for these highly anticipated films, Disney executives still believe in the value of theaters for blockbusters. So, until it's safe to sit side-by-side in theaters, we might be waiting for the next Disney princess flick -- that is, unless Disney decides to release these movies on the streaming platform.

While the information circulating around some of these films is still unclear, at least we know for certain two new movies, and some Disney Plus originals are on the way.

