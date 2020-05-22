'Hamilton' & Other Anticipated Movies Heading to Disney Plus Instead of Theaters

Life and entertainment as we know it has changed entirely. With theaters closed down across the country, movie releases are moving to a digital platform. Films like Invisible Man, Onward, Trolls World Tour, and more dropped on streaming platforms with great success. Now, Disney Plus has decided to hop on the trend for a few of its movies. The site has also announced some exciting new original content that fans will be thrilled about. Of course, die-hard Disney fans will be able to catch up with all of the legacy content that is already on the service ... and there is even more Disney content on the way.
Disney has two movies heading to Disney Plus in the next two months that were meant for a theatrical release, and the company has hinted there could be a few more on the way as it seems the network is looking at films on a "/case-by-case basis." Disney has already delayed some of its biggest movies for 2020 that were meant to drop this spring, and with the world constantly shifting due to the global health crisis, it's unclear if fans will get those movies at home or in theaters.
While we know absolutely no one would complain about a quicker release for these highly anticipated films, Disney executives still believe in the value of theaters for blockbusters. So, until it's safe to sit side-by-side in theaters, we might be waiting for the next Disney princess flick -- that is, unless Disney decides to release these movies on the streaming platform.
While the information circulating around some of these films is still unclear, at least we know for certain two new movies, and some Disney Plus originals are on the way.
All caught up with the original Disney movies? Check out these sequels.
Confirmed: 'Hamilton'1
Starting on July 3, the highly exclusive Broadway musical Hamilton will be available for all Disney Plus users to see. The musical -- which was sold out for most of its run -- has been widely beloved with tickets costing thousands of dollars. Now, it will be much more accessible on the Disney Plus streaming site. The movie is a filmed version of the staged production shot with the original Broadway cast at the Richard Rodgers Theater.
Why It's Anticipated2
Spoiler alert: Hamilton performances have been suspended until September, so this is the only opportunity to see the show.
The popular play announced via its Instagram that all live performances are suspended until September 6. The show was initially meant for a theatrical release in October 2021, but in a shocking and welcome surprise,we're getting it early. Of course, the film will drop just before Independence Day as the play is about the life and death of Alexander Hamilton, and the American Revolution.
Makes sense to us!
Confirmed: 'Artemis Fowl'3
Based on the bestselling young adult novel of the same name, Artemis Fowl was originally slated for a May 29 theatrical release. Now, the movie will drop to the streaming service on June 12 instead of in theaters. Unlike other digital releases of new movies, it will be available for free to subscribers.
We're thankfull for the little things in life!
Why It's Anticipated4
For starters, Artemis Fowl stars greats like Dame Judi Dench, Colin Farrell, and Frozen beloved Josh Gad. The film follows a boy-genius, criminal mastermind who is out to reclaim his family's fortune. The sci-fi fantasy film stars so many celebrities, it's bound to be a memorable film the family will enjoy.
There's definitely something for everyone!
Confirmed: 'Clouds'5
Recently Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed the movie Clouds is on the way to Disney Plus. This biopic follows 17-year-old singer Zach Sobeich who passed away from a rare form of bone cancer back in 2013. Prior to his death, the teen created the band A Firm Handshake that released the hit song "Clouds."
Why We Can't Wait to See It6
For starters, singer Sabrina Carpenter will star in this film based on the memoir Fly a Little Higher. Justin Baldoni, who directed another heartbreaking teen drama Five Feet Apart, took on this movie. Clouds is the first feature film from an outside producer that Disney acquired the rights to. Most likely, the production giant will begin working to get even more movies onto its platform to keep us all entertained.
Up in the Air: 'The New Mutants'7
The new X-Men drama still appears to be in limbo. Disney was "unimpressed" with the latest Marvel movie when it was originally slated to release in April 2018. It had a theatrical release date for April 2020, but our new normal hit, so now it looks like The New Mutants is being pushed back again to next summer.
... or is it?
Rumor has it that Disney has been thinking about dropping drama on Disney Plus because of the audience the movie will attract.
Why It's Anticipated8
With an all-star cast-- including Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, and Anya-TaylorJoy -- The New Mutants has already drawn plenty of interest. This will be an entirely new set of superheroes in the X-Men universe, so fans of Deadpool, Dark Phoenix, and the X-Men saga get ready. While it's been delayed time and time again, fans may finally have the opportunity to catch this thrilling superhero horror flick.
Up in the Air: 'Mulan'9
As of now, there has been no definitive announcement about the highly anticipated Disney live-action Mulan. The film has been postponed five months from its original release date, and it looks like execs are trying to hold off on its theater fate for the time being as a July theatrical release is anticipated. However, things could and likely will change if the shutdown persists.
Heartbroken by the Delay10
Disney CEO Bob Chapek revealed to Inverse that theatrical releases are still Plan A. "We very much believe in the value of the theatrical experience to launch blockbuster movies," he said.
Meanwhile, director of Mulan Niki Caro was heartbroken by the delay, but excited for fans to see the movie. "Once it is again safe to gather, to sit in a movie theatre together and share the experience of of a great story, we will be there," she wrote on social media. "And we can’t wait to share Mulan’s journey with you all. Worldwide. On big screens."
Up in the Air: 'Black Widow'11
Another blockbuster that's had to be pushed back is the Marvel standalone movie for Black Widow. Initially, the superhero flick was suppose to come out at the end of May, but now it's anticipated for a November release. This would have been the first Marvel movie to debut following Avengers: Endgame and might be too big in Disney's eyes to give up a theatrical release.
Why It's Anticipated12
Here's a fun fact: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh play arch-nemeses and sisters in the movie.
Marvel fans have been begging for a Black Widow back story, and they were finally about to get it. The success of Wonder Woman definitely put a fire under Disney's feet to start producing more women-led superhero content on its end. Hopefully, the delayed release schedule doesn't totally throw off the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
Up in the Air: 'The Eternals'13
Another massive Marvel movie that has been pushed back all the way to next year ... for now. Originally, The Eternals was supposed to drop on November 6, but now, it's slated to come out in theaters some time in February 2021. If movie theaters aren't back to normal by then, we have even bigger problems on our hands -- so who knows what will happen.
Why It's Anticipated14
At Comic Con, the all-star cast of the new Marvel movie was revealed, and with huge names -- like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Richard Madden -- attached to the project, The Eternals movie might just be too big for a digital drop. The flick takes place after the events in Avengers: Endgame with a secret race of aliens hiding out for thousands of years on Earth. But after Thanos's snap wiped out half the universe, they had to surface.
More Announcements Are on the Way15
Luckily, there is plenty of new movies and series heading to the service this year, including The Mandalorian's second season. Plus, Disney Plus has released some new animated shorts, with a few new Marvel series heading to the platform later this year. It seems the streaming service is just as eager as we are to release new movies, but executives are still insistent on theatrical releases. Things are shifting quickly in the entertainment world -- so maybe more things will head to Disney Plus down the road.