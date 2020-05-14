20 Movies With Unexpected Endings People Still Talk About

It's easy for movie buffs to get complacent at the theater when they can predict the ending to almost every film, but some screenings leave even the most experienced viewers in complete shock. Movies with jaw-dropping plot twists stand out among the rest. Unexpected endings make going to the movies exciting and leave fans speculating. Some people will spend hours dissecting the shocking finales from classic films and modern ones. Directors like Martin Scorsese, Jordan Peele, Quentin Tarantino, M. Night Shyamalan, and Alfred Hitchcock have all pulled the rug out from their viewers. They have made their mark on cinematic history, thanks to their films that confound and surprise the audience. Many of these movies came out years ago, but some are more recent -- so be warned there will be some spoilers ahead.
Reddit is the perfect place for movie-lovers to go and express their opinions as thousands of fans compiled their favorite plot twists and movies that ended in a totally surprising way. Many people thought about some of their favorite classics, but a good plot twist doesn't only exist in the past. Many modern movies -- some made even in the last year -- left movie-goers totally in awe at the twists and turns. Now that we all have plenty of movie-watching time on our hands, it's time to revisit the films that bewildered us. The problem with plot twists, though, is that once we've watched the movie, it will never be the same again -- whether we know the reason behind "I see dead people" in The Sixth Sense, or why Denzel Washington wears glasses in The Book of Eli.
It makes for a completely different watching experience.
Still, we think it's totally valid to rewatch the movies that once shocked viewers, because there are moments that one doesn't catch on the first screening. To movie creators: Keep giving us plot twists, because they really make going to the movies an exciting and unique experience.
These are 20 of the most unexpected movie endings people are still talking about.
'The Others'1
Rated: PG-13
Nicole Kidman plays Grace, a devoutly religious and overprotective mother of two children who have a rare skin disorder that makes them sensitive to light. When her daughter starts claiming to see ghosts, things get seriously paranormal. The only people the family communicates with are the housekeepers of their mansion. Grace doesn't believe in ghosts and spirits, but starts to believe when supernatural and chilling events occur around her house.
The twist comes at the end of the movie, when it's revealed that Grace and her family are the ghosts haunting the mansion ... and the "spirits" are actually living people who attempt to move in to their home.
'The Sixth Sense'2
Rated: PG-13
A child psychologist, Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), is tasked with helping a young boy who claims to be visited by ghosts. Haley Joel Osment plays the boy, Cole, who delivers the iconic line "I see dead people." Crowe tries to explain away Cole's visions with scientific evidence, but even he begins to believe when unexplainable events occur around the boy. The plot twist is revealed in the final scenes when Crowe turns out to be deceased and is one of the ghosts visiting Cole. Those who know the twist can go back and see hints that Crowe is dead from the beginning of the movie.
'The Book of Eli'3
Rated: R
In a post-apocalyptic world, Eli (Denzel Washington) holds the key for humanity's redemption. The key is a mysterious book that Eli stops at nothing to keep safe. He has proven himself to be a skilled warrior, and has been able to travel and survive across barren wastelands for the past 30 years. The film has tons of religious metaphors and is a reference to the biblical figure (a blind priest named Eli) -- so the twist discovered at the end of the movie is that Eli has been blind for his entire journey.
'Se7en'4
Rated: R
Detectives David Mills (Brad Pitt) and William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) are tackling a grisly case. A serial killer is targeting people who represent the seven deadly sins. (Each victim has a more and more disturbing murder scene.) In the finale, the detectives represent the final two sins: envy and wrath.
Sorry, Gwyneth Paltrow.
'Shutter Island'5
Rated: R
Shutter Island takes place at a fictional mental institution called Ashecliffe Hospital, located on a remote island. One of the patients, an insane murderer, has escaped, and US Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his new partner (Mark Ruffalo) are on the job. Throughout the case, Daniels is confronted with his own dark past. Ultimately, it's revealed that the murder case was all a ploy, and Daniels is a patient at the institution, himself. The case was an experiment to try to help Daniels come to terms with his memory loss and trauma, but at the end of the film, he's back to square one.
'Planet of the Apes'6
Rated: G
This science-fiction classic has one of the most shocking plot twists in cinematic history. A group of astronauts find themselves trapped on a planet ruled entirely by humanoid apes, while humans are treated like pets and slaves. The astronauts are totally confused by this completely topsy-turvy world and have to escape from enslavement themselves. They are able to partner up with a few apes who don't agree with the unequal society ... and the real shocker comes at the end of the movie when the astronauts come upon a decrepit Statue of Liberty and realize that they never left planet Earth. Planet of the Apes spurned multiple prequels and remakes.
'Invasion of the Body Snatchers'7
Rated: PG
Another classic film with a sudden ending is the 1978 Invasion of the Body Snatchers. In a classic California suburbia, a doctor is bombarded with patients who complain of loved ones being replaced with emotionless versions of themselves. What starts as just a suspicion becomes reality as the true horror is discovered: Aliens have taken over the small town and grown human duplicates in plant-like pods. The twist comes in an epilogue when it's revealed that the film's lead (Donald Sutherland) has already succumbed to the alien parasites.
'Arrival'8
Rated: PG-13
Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is a talented linguistic professor and is tasked with attempting to communicate with a group of seemingly peaceful extraterrestrial visitors. Banks and the rest of the scientists grow concerned that the aliens have malicious intentions. As she unravels the mystery and grows closer to the creatures she's learning to communicate with, they provide more information than she was prepared to receive. Throughout the film, Banks has flashback-style visions of her daughter, but the twist is that these flashbacks are visions of the future given to Banks by the aliens.
'Sorry to Bother You'9
Rated: R
LaKeith Stanfield stars in this new dark comedy available to stream on Hulu. The movie takes place in an alternate-reality future Oakland, California, and touches on class and race issues in America. Cassius Green (Stanfield) takes on a job as a telemarketer and quickly starts rising in the ranks when he uses his "white voice" to make sales. His friends, who protest the problematic company and its values, call Cassius out for selling out as he succeeds in the industry. The bizarre twist happens near the end of the film when Cassius discovers just how problematic the company truly is. The company's founder reveals that they are turning humans into horses.
'Remember Me'10
Rated: PG-13
This heartbreaking flick starts out like any romantic drama and gets viewers to fall for the troubled leads. Robert Pattinson plays Tyler, a rebellious New Yorker who has a tumultuous relationship with his family. When he meets the warm and spirited Ally (Emilie de Ravin), she begins to break down his walls. The two have their ups and downs, but viewers really start to root for them. The heartbreaking twist happens when Tyler visits his father in his 92nd-floor office at the end of the film, but as the camera pans away the viewer realizes they are trapped at the top of the World Trade Center during the tragic 9/11 attacks.
'Knives Out'11
Rated: PG-13
A famous author has mysteriously passed away in his home, and the circumstances around his death are seriously debated. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is suspicious of everyone in the family who clearly have something to do with their wealthy relative's death. The only person who seems innocent is the caretaker, Marta (Ana de Armas), but she ends up having more to do with his death than initially thought. The twist comes at the finale when Detective Blanc unravels the entire mystery and finds that Marta never had anything to do with the murder, and it was the selfish nephew (Chris Evans) the whole time. The Clue-style flick leaves viewers questioning and trying to come up with answers for the whole film.
'Us'12
Rated: R
In this dystopian reality, there are two universes in which each person has an "evil twin" that lives in a harsh underworld. Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o) is one of the few who have ever come in contact with her malicious double. Young Adelaide got lost in a carnival maze and comes face-to-face with a being who looks just like her. She lives the rest of her life with a paranoia that one day they'll come for her. One day, all of the doubles surface and attempt to murder Adelaide and her whole family -- along with the rest of the world. In the end, Adelaide protects her family from the doubles and they escape ... but the audience soon realizes Adelaide is actually one of the people from the underworld who switched places with her doppelgänger.
'Get Out'13
Rated: R
Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose (Allison Williams) seem to have a perfect relationship ... that is, until they reach the meet-the-parents stage. Chris goes for what he expected to be a normal weekend, but is immediately put off by Rose's parents and their all-black staff of servants. Things become increasingly disturbing, and Chris realizes he's not making it back home without a fight. Rose and her family have led Chris to their home to capture and use his body -- as they've done with other blacks -- to give to the highest white bidder who will take over their mind.
'Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood'14
Rated: R
The historical significance in Tarantino's latest flick isn't lost on movie buffs. The film follows two actors (Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt) who live next door to Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie). The entire movie seems to be leading up to the horrific murder of a pregnant Tate by Charles Manson's cult -- but the twist is that the murderers initially show up to the wrong house. The twist provides an alternate view of history and shows what could have happened if Tate survived.
'The Mist'15
Rated: R
A thick fog engulfs a small Maine town trapping its citizens inside. As people try to escape, they realize that horrific monsters exist in the fog, trapping some citizens in a grocery store. The Drayton family are among those trapped, and David Drayton (Thomas Jane) fight for their lives. The film is based on a novella by Stephen King, but the ending varies greatly. King approved the new finale, which has a nihilist twist on the horror film.
"When Frank said that he wanted to do the ending that he was going to do, I was totally down with that. I thought that was terrific. And it was so anti-Hollywood -- anti-everything, really! It was nihilistic. I liked that. So I said you go ahead and do it," King said.
Drayton ends up sacrificing his son and wife so that they won't be killed by the horrific creatures, but moments after the mercy killing the cops show up and everything would have been fine.
'Clue'16
Rated: PG
Based on the classic board game, six strangers are invited to a mansion for a dinner. When the host is unexpectedly murdered, they all blame each other and have to uncover who the true killer is. In 1985, theater audiences had vastly different experiences with different endings. The movie has three endings labeled "Ending A, B, and C" -- all of which feature a different murderer, so the movie has three separate twists.
'Rogue One'17
Rated: PG-13
This Star Wars spin-off was beloved by many fans of the sci-fi series as it explains the creation of the Death Star, one of the greatest weapons in the universe -- a weapon that can destroy planets. Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) is the daughter of the lead scientist and is the key to the weapon's demise. The film explains the start of the Rebel Alliance and a few key factors of the following Star Wars films. The twist occurs at the end when Jyn and her friends are trapped on a planet doomed for destruction, and literally everyone ends up dying. Luckily, they were able to transmit crucial plans to the other Rebel ships before the planet explodes.
'Gone Girl'18
Rated: R
Successful couple Nick (Ben Affleck) and Amy (Rosamund Pike) appear to have a picture-perfect marriage. However, after Amy disappears following their fifth anniversary, Nick is the prime suspect. As the media become transfixed on their relationship, it becomes clear things were darker than they appeared. The twist is that Nick was left in the dark for the whole relationship, too, and Amy is the real villain. Plus, she reveals in the twisted ending that she is pregnant, too, just before murdering Nick for being unfaithful.
'The Village'19
Rated: PG-13
A 19th century community live in the woods, cut off from the rest of society. (The leaders have convinced the community members that if they ever leave that evil creatures will kill them.) The villagers begin to question everything when they venture out beyond their woods and see modern life that they can't begin to explain. The twist is that the leader of the community has been leading them as a social experiment and is actually an American history professor driven mad by his greed and power.
'The Prestige'20
Rated: PG-13
Two dueling stage magicians (Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale) compete for the best trick and go to dangerous lengths to complete them. When one performs the ultimate illusion (teleportation), the other goes to extreme measures to try to outwit him. Bale and Jackman's characters experiment with dangerous sciences and jeopardize the lives of their loved ones in the process. Ultimately, it's revealed that Bale's character is a twin and was able to use his double to create the practical magic.