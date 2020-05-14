20 Movies With Unexpected Endings People Still Talk About



Universal Pictures It's easy for movie buffs to get complacent at the theater when they can predict the ending to almost every film, but some screenings leave even the most experienced viewers in complete shock. Movies with jaw-dropping plot twists stand out among the rest. Unexpected endings make going to the movies exciting and leave fans speculating. Some people will spend hours dissecting the shocking finales from classic films and modern ones. Directors like Martin Scorsese, Jordan Peele, Quentin Tarantino, M. Night Shyamalan, and Alfred Hitchcock have all pulled the rug out from their viewers. They have made their mark on cinematic history, thanks to their films that confound and surprise the audience. Many of these movies came out years ago, but some are more recent -- so be warned there will be some spoilers ahead.

Reddit is the perfect place for movie-lovers to go and express their opinions as thousands of fans compiled their favorite plot twists and movies that ended in a totally surprising way. Many people thought about some of their favorite classics, but a good plot twist doesn't only exist in the past. Many modern movies -- some made even in the last year -- left movie-goers totally in awe at the twists and turns. Now that we all have plenty of movie-watching time on our hands, it's time to revisit the films that bewildered us. The problem with plot twists, though, is that once we've watched the movie, it will never be the same again -- whether we know the reason behind "I see dead people" in The Sixth Sense, or why Denzel Washington wears glasses in The Book of Eli.

It makes for a completely different watching experience.

Still, we think it's totally valid to rewatch the movies that once shocked viewers, because there are moments that one doesn't catch on the first screening. To movie creators: Keep giving us plot twists, because they really make going to the movies an exciting and unique experience.

These are 20 of the most unexpected movie endings people are still talking about.