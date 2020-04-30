20 Movies Leaving Netflix in May We Need to Binge Pronto

Image: Andy Schwartz/Getty Images



Andy Schwartz/Getty Images When new content comes in to Netflix, sadly, that means it's time to say goodbye to some favorites leaving in May. Longtime favorites may be leaving the platform, but thankfully, there is still plenty of good stuff heading to the streaming service this year. Sadly, everyone is stuck at home, but on the plus side that means there's plenty of time to watch these films before they're gone for good. Netflix is already kicking off some fan-favorite movies that just released to the site earlier this year. Take advantage of that extra time in bed by putting on one of these classics. Everyone knows that the best way to cure quarantine boredom is a movie night. The movies leaving in May range across the board from family flicks to comedies to thrillers.

Ever wondered why Netflix has to delete some fan-favorite movies and TV shows? Well, according to the Netflix Help Page, it has to do with the licensing agreements the platform has with production companies. Sadly, for us that means we have to say goodbye to some of our favorite movies month after month. Usually, Netflix quietly deletes the movies and shows, so unless viewers are doing their own research, they could be totally in the dark about their favorite movies.

Luckily, all of those Netflix Originals won't be going anywhere. (Any films or shows that Netflix created are completely owned by the service.) However, so many others that the site acquires only exist for a limited time. Thankfully, Netflix sometimes graces us with a return of an old movie or series that was once deleted.

Now, here are some shows that are leaving Netflix ASAP.

Get to watching before it's too late!