20 Movies Leaving Netflix in May We Need to Binge Pronto

When new content comes in to Netflix, sadly, that means it's time to say goodbye to some favorites leaving in May. Longtime favorites may be leaving the platform, but thankfully, there is still plenty of good stuff heading to the streaming service this year. Sadly, everyone is stuck at home, but on the plus side that means there's plenty of time to watch these films before they're gone for good. Netflix is already kicking off some fan-favorite movies that just released to the site earlier this year. Take advantage of that extra time in bed by putting on one of these classics. Everyone knows that the best way to cure quarantine boredom is a movie night. The movies leaving in May range across the board from family flicks to comedies to thrillers.
Ever wondered why Netflix has to delete some fan-favorite movies and TV shows? Well, according to the Netflix Help Page, it has to do with the licensing agreements the platform has with production companies. Sadly, for us that means we have to say goodbye to some of our favorite movies month after month. Usually, Netflix quietly deletes the movies and shows, so unless viewers are doing their own research, they could be totally in the dark about their favorite movies.
Luckily, all of those Netflix Originals won't be going anywhere. (Any films or shows that Netflix created are completely owned by the service.) However, so many others that the site acquires only exist for a limited time. Thankfully, Netflix sometimes graces us with a return of an old movie or series that was once deleted.
'A Cinderella Story'1
Leaves Netflix: May 1
Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray were an iconic early aughts couple as Austin Ames and Sam Montgomery in this twist on the classic fairy tale. Set in the suburbs of Los Angeles, Sam and Austin are both vying for Princeton after high school. The two meet virtually on a chat room for Princeton hopefuls and fall in love. They finally meet IRL at the school dance, but Sam is too afraid to share her true identity.
Luckily, she accidentally left her cell phone behind.
'A Little Princess'2
Leaves Netflix: May 1
This adorable classic is one that every kid needs to watch. Orphan Sara is working as a servant at a girls' boarding school but is able to make the most of her time there, thanks to an active imagination. One of the best parts of the movie is the vignettes in which Sara tells stories of adventure and romance that get acted out in separate scenes. Alfonso Cuaron directed A Little Princess, which was based on the novel and 1939 adaptation of the same name.
'Crash'3
Leaves Netflix: May 1
Set in the aftermath of 9/11 in Los Angeles, Crash tells the stories of different people and how their lives are intertwined. The all-star cast includes Brendan Fraser, Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Esposito, Terrence Dashon Howard, and Thandie Newton -- among a long list of others. Each character is entrenched in racism, whether victims of it or guilty of it themselves, and the entire movie leads to them facing the injustices. Paul Haggis, who wrote the screenplay for Million Dollar Baby, is the director.
'Driving Miss Daisy'4
Leaves Netflix: May 1
An elderly woman Daisy Werthan (Jessica Tandy) and her driver, Hoke Colburn (Morgan Freeman), form an unlikely friendship after she's forced to give up her license. The movie touches on issues like racism and ageism, but ultimately, it is a film about friendship. The 1989 comedy-drama was based on an off-Broadway production in which Freeman played the same role. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture, as well as Best Actress in a Leading Role.
'Goodfellas'5
Leaves Netflix: May 1
Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Joe Pesci all play mobsters working up in the ranks. This classic movie is a must-see and describes the mafia life in New York City. Director Martin Scorsese skillfully explores the life of organized crime in Goodfellas that makes it timeless. Liotta leads the cast as young kid who grows up idolizing the mobsters and tries to impress them with his petty crimes, which ultimately lands him a place among them.
'Police Academy' (1-7)6
Leaves Netflix: May 1
A series of comedy movies about some hair-brained cops is sadly leaving Netflix -- so it's time for a movie marathon. The slapstick comedy series stars Steve Guttenberg and Kim Cattrall in main roles and holds a special place in our hearts. The first of the films debuted in 1984, with the seventh and final movie finishing up a decade later. Binge-watch all seven films before they're gone.
'Rosemary's Baby'7
Leaves Netflix: May 1
Mia Farrow stars as a young woman, Rosemary, thrilled to discover she is pregnant ... until something is off about the baby. Throughout her pregnancy, she begins to think that her baby isn't of this world, and that will prove to be true. The scary classic has influenced many other horror movies and shows, like American Horror Story: Murder House. Roman Polanski directed the psychological thriller in 1968, and based it off of a novel of the same name.
'Space Jam'8
Leaves Netflix: May 1
Fellow '90s babies were thrilled when Space Jam dropped to Netflix in February 2020, but sadly, it's already time for the basketball animated-live action hybrid to depart. Michael Jordan, Danny Devito, and the Looney Toons all star in the film. The movie has become iconic with plenty of merchandise based on the franchise.
'Step Brothers'9
Leaves Netflix: May 1
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly play adult step brothers, who still live with Mom and Dad. Their worlds are rocked when their parents meet and fall in love. Now, they have to learn how to deal with one another and the blended family they're forced to be a part of. When their personalities eventually cause the family to break a part, they have to work together to get their parents back together.
'The Shawshank Redemption'10
Leaves Netflix: May 1
In this prison drama, Morgan Freeman plays Ellis "Red" Redding, and Tim Robbins is Andy Dufresne. The two are locked up for life for crimes they claim they didn't commit. Red assumes Andy will crack under the pressure of being a new recruit, but Andy has the negotiating skills as a banker and manages to earn the respect of some inmates. The film is based on a story originally by Stephen King.
'Limitless'11
Leaves Netflix: May 15
Bradley Cooper plays an unemployed writer Eddie Morra facing some of his biggest struggles in life when he's offered a pill that will make his life better. The drug supposedly enhances mental capability, but it slowly becomes his undoing as he faces withdrawal and addiction. However, Morra quickly becomes a finance whiz and gains the attention of a business mogul (Robert De Niro) interested in his success. The fictional drug in the movie is called modafinil, but some say it was inspired by the real-life medication Nuvigil.
'Carriers'12
Leaves Netflix: May 19
In frightening times like these, many have turned to movies about outbreaks to try and make sense of what's going on in the real world. Carriers is one such movie. A mysterious airborne virus is killing millions, so Danny (Lou Taylor Pucci), his brother, Brian (Chris Pine), and their friends Bobby (Piper Perabo) and Kate (Emily VanCamp), fight to evade the illness. They end up on a road trip across the southwest trying to find the next safe place.
'Evolution'13
Leaves Netflix: May 19
David Duchovny, Orlando Jones, Seann William Scott, and Julianne Moore star in this sci-fi comedy that chronicles what could happen if alien life invades Earth. The alien species quickly evolves after landing on the planet, thanks to a meteor. The meteor site is taken over by the government which doesn't realize how dangerous the alien organism truly is. It's up to the four scientists to save the planet.
'The First Wives Club'14
Leaves Netflix: May 19
When three middle-aged divorcees realize that they're exes took them for granted, they team up to get revenge. Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton play college besties who have a similar vendetta. The First Wives Club has become a comedy classic and is a favorite of Ariana Grande (fun fact). I bet she's bummed her favorite film is leaving the streaming service.
'It Takes Two'15
Leaves Netflix: May 19
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen play twins Alyssa and Amanda reunited at summer camp. (Basically, It Takes Two is a total remake of the original Parent Trap.) The girls switch identities -- one a sad and spoiled rich girl, and the other an orphaned tomboy -- in an attempt to get their caregivers to fall in love with one another. Kirstie Alley and Steve Guttenberg play the girls' guardians. This is a movie is a prime example of why we loved MK and Ashley -- and that they were the perfect child stars.
'Love, Rosie'16
Leaves Netflix: May 19
Lily Collins and Sam Claflin play childhood best friends Rosie and Alex. The two don't see each other romantically, but after being separated time and time again, those feelings begin to grow. Love, Rosie chronicles their long history from friends to lovers, plus, the relationships they take on in between.
'She's Out of My League'17
Leaves Netflix: May 19
Jay Baruchel plays Kirk, an average Joe who hits the jackpot in love. Molly (Alice Eve), an absolute dream, falls in love with Kirk much to everyone's surprise. Instead of accepting her feelings, Kirk feels insecure and is totally awkward. This romantic comedy is sweet and entertaining and definitely a must-watch to escape being bored inside the house.
'What’s Eating Gilbert Grape'18
Leaves Netflix: May 19
The Grape family is stuck in the midwest, and Gilbert (Johnny Depp) takes care of them all. The matriarch of the family, Darlene, is so obese that she hasn't left the house in years, Arnie (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a young boy with mental disabilities who always gets into trouble, and Gilbert's sisters are ready to get out of town. Gilbert finally has some happiness in his life when he meets the nomadic and free-spirited Becky (Juliette Lewis). Tragedy soon strikes the family, but in the end, they're all able to change their lives for the better.
'Young Adult'19
Leaves Netflix: May 19
Charlize Theron plays a successful writer, Mavis Gary, who returns to her hometown with a few sinister plans. She wants to relive her glory days to help influence her writing ... and she wants to steal away her childhood sweetheart, who is now married to the love of his life. While her mission doesn't exactly go according to plan, she does meet a new friend who is also struggling with adulthood.
'Yours, Mine & Ours'20
Leaves Netflix: May 19
When two giant families blend together, things get wild. Frank Beardsley (Dennis Quaid), a father of eight, falls in love with Helen North (Rene Russo), a mother of 10. The kids aren't too happy with this new family arrangement and try to split their parents a part. However, their scheme is ultimately what brings the family together.