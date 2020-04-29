15 Celebs Who Reprised Their Famous Movie Roles

Some movie roles are so good and so iconic that we deserve a second helping.
When we think of actors like Harrison Ford or Sylvester Stallone, their famous roles instantly come to mind. (Indiana Jones and Rocky, in case anyone didn't guess.) When these films were recreated, no one could fill their shoes, so these actors got to reprise their most iconic roles over and over (and over) again.
Sometimes, these reprisals are just as good as the original -- or even better. At other times, it can fall flat. Actors need to be on their game to live up to the original performance, and when they do live up to the hype, it makes that second showing even better.
We love a good movie role reprisal when it comes as a surprise -- like the 2009 Star Trek film when Leonard Nimoy made a cameo as Spock. We also love when our favorite stars decide to take on roles that made them famous after years, or decades even. Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and even Billy Dee Williams all returned for the latest Star Wars films that gave us all the feels.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Renée Zellweger also reprised their iconic characters in Halloween and Bridget Jones' Diary, respectively, more than a decade after the originals. These actors are showing they have what it takes to recreate the parts that made them famous so many years later, and we love them for it.
Here's a look at 15 stars who reprised their famous roles, many of which that helped make them famous.
-
Harrison Ford1
Harrison Ford has a knack for creating iconic characters. Not only has he reprised his role in Indiana Jones, but also in Star Wars and in Blade Runner. The 2008 Indiana Jones remake had mediocre reviews compared to the original, but Ford still had that spunky spirit of the lasso-wielding adventurer.
-
Leonard Nimoy2
Trekkies were floored when Leonard Nimoy, who played the original Spock in the Star Trek series, made an appearance in the 2009 film remake. The movie starred Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as the younger versions of the iconic Star Trek characters, Kirk and Spock. In Nimoy's scene, he visits with a young Captain Kirk and shares some wisdom about the future to come. Of course, he had his signature pointed ears and gave him the Vulcan salute.
-
-
Jeff Bridges3
In 1982, Jeff Bridges starred in Tron playing Kevin Flynn, a programmer who created a series of games another programmer stole and claimed as his own. He eventually gets fired and goes on to manage his own video arcade company, but not before trying to break into ENCOM to prove he is the creator of Ed Dillinger's work. Welp, craziness ensues with Flynn thrown into the digital world forced to fight.
The first Tron was quite the ride, and the update, Tron: Legacy, in 2010 had Jeff Bridges coming back for seconds.
Though the 2010 revival fell flat compared to the iconic '80s sci-fi trip, fans were excited to see Bridges take on the role of Kevin Flynn again. (The movie also starred Olivia Wilde and Garrett Hedlund as Flynn's son, Sam.)
-
Sylvester Stallone4
Sylvester Stallone had the opportunity to reprise his role as Rocky Balboa numerous times. Most recently, he appeared in Creed and Creed II, coaching and mentoring late buddy Apollo Creed's son, played by the steamy Michael B. Jordan. Though Sly reprised his famous character in the 2016 film Rocky Balboa, he made us cry in both Creed movies.
They're really good!
-
-
Jamie Lee Curtis5
Jamie Lee Curtis, the original scream queen, reprised her role in the slasher flick Halloween. The 2018 version is set 40 years later and follows the original Halloween that pretty much means none of the films in the franchise happened. (Sorry, Josh Hartnett.) Michael Myers is back on the loose, but this time, Laurie Strode (Curtis) is ready for him. Reportedly, the saga isn't over yet as Jamie is returning for Halloween Kills later this year, and Halloween Ends next year.
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger6
Thiry-five years after Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered his iconic line as the Terminator in the sci-fi thriller, he blessed us with the ultimate follow-up: Terminator 2: Judgment Day. That film was so good, but sadly, the other that came after it, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, was meh. Arnold sat out of the 2009 film Terminator Salvation but reprised his role in 2015 with Terminator Genisys, and again in 2019 with Terminator: Dark Fate.
We were happy with T2, and honestly fell the franchise should have ended there.
-
-
Renée Zellweger7
Fifteen years after Renée Zellweger stole our hearts as the hilariously relatable Bridget Jones, she reprised the role for an entirely new generation. Those who could relate to Jones in their early 30s could now relate to her in their late 40s. Zellweger has brilliant comedic timing and keeps us on our toes as she tries to discover who is the father of her baby on the way in Bridget Jones' Baby.
Colin Firth reprises his role as the dreamy Mark Darcy, and Patrick Dempsey -- aka McDreamy -- stirs the pot as the American stud, Jack.
-
Jeff Goldblum8
Jeff Goldblum is another iconic actor who has had the privilege of reprising more than one role. Goldblum returned to his role as David Levinson, the computer genius who helps the president beat invading aliens, in the 2016 film Independence Day: Resurgence.
For those who love a little dinosaur action in their lives, Jeff briefly reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But wait, there's more! He's also set to star in the upcoming film in the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, alongside OGs Laura Dern and Sam Neill
-
-
Mark Hamill9
In the final three Star Wars movies, Mark Hamill returned to his role as Luke Skywalker. This time, he is a master and trains Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the ways of the Jedi. Hamill appeared in all three of the final installments, making his first appearance in 2015 at the very end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While the new movies brought in a cast of characters never-before-seen, there were plenty of throwbacks to the original.
-
Carrie Fisher10
Sadly, Carrie Fisher died while filming the final three Star Wars installments, but still made a posthumous reprisal of her role as Princess Leia. Fisher's character still has the same sass as she did in A New Hope, but this time with a more maternal spirit. Princess Leia got a promotion, too, and was the General of the Resistance.
-
-
Al Pacino11
Al Pacino played the part of Don Michael Corleone in all three of The Godfather movies. The first two took place two years a part, but the third was released 18 years later. Pacino (and his character) had totally grown up with a few more gray hairs than the original. The mafia-mob drama draws on stereotypes and is a total classic.
-
Michael Douglas12
Michael Douglas reprised his iconic 1987 Wall Street role in the sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. (Fun fact: Playing Gordon Gekko earned him a Best Actor Oscar.) In the sequel 23 years later, Gekko is a finance mogul and villain (of course) climbing the corporate ladder on Wall Street. In the sequel, Shia LeBeouf stars as his young protégé who wants to marry his daughter.
-
-
Paul Newman13
Paul Newman was nominated twice for playing the role of pool shark Eddie Felson in The Hustler (1961), and The Color of Money (1986). Martin Scorsese directed the latter film, which picked up 20 years after the events of the classic and starred Tom Cruise as Vincent, Eddie's pupil who learns the ins and outs of pool hustling.
-
Anthony Perkins14
Anthony Perkins will always be remembered as playing the crazed psycho Norman Bates. However, he was better known in the original rather than the sequel. Released 23 years after the first movie, Psycho II received relatively negative reviews. In the sequel, Perkins plays Bates, who was just released from a mental institution and is ready to enact his revenge.
-
-
Peter Cullen15
Peter Cullen is a voice actor best known for creating the deep and recognizable voice of Optimus Prime. He started off in the animated Transformer series in the 1980s, but also appeared in the latest films directed by Michael Bay. The heroic alien robot would be much less iconic without Cullen's vocal talents. His long run with the character isn't coming to an end any time soon as he will continue to voice Prime in spin-offs, animations, and recordings.