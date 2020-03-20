'The Goonies' Cast Is Reuniting for a Virtual Reunion

In a time when we could all use a little something to look forward, this classic '80s movie is staging the reunion of our dreams -- and yep, we're talking about The Goonies. It's official, everyone: A virtual Goonies reunion is coming, and it's all thanks to Frozen star Josh Gad. Who knew that Olaf would be able to bring the stars from this beloved movie together again?
Josh announced the exciting news on Twitter.
On Monday, at 12 p.m. ET, Josh is bringing the cast of The Goonies together on his YouTube channel for a live, virtual reunion for his series, Reunited Apart. And seeing that we're hitting the 35th anniversary of the cult classic, it only makes sense that we should see the stars together again as adults, right?
"There is one movie that defines my childhood. One movie that defines my personality. One movie that defines me," Josh wrote -- and we all know he's not the only one who feels that way about this film!
He also shared members of the cast who are set to appear.
Looks like the gang's all here -- including Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, and even Sean Astin, who recently starred in Stranger Things, along with more surprises on the way. Yep, this sounds like it's definitely going to make all our dreams come true... and even if the cast can't be together in person, this is the next best thing for sure.
If Gad is the one who put all this together, we owe him forever!
Sean Astin has been posting about the anniversary for awhile now.
Back in March, he took to Instagram to share his Goonies audition -- he's so tiny in this video! We love seeing him try out for what ended up being a career (and life) changing role for him, one that's still relevant even today, decades later.
"Hey you guuys, I’ve been waiting 35 years to share this with you! While we’re in this tough spot, may we all share a spirit of adventure," Sean wrote at the time.
At this point, we don't have too many other details about what to expect.
The 'Goonies' reunion is happening Monday on Josh's YouTube channel.
