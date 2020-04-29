20 Movies Hitting Netflix in May We're Ready to Stream

Everyone is stuck inside, quickly making their way through every single Netflix title. Luckily, with the start of the new month, even more movies are coming to the streaming service. There will be plenty of throwbacks that everyone can look forward to -- like Back to the Future. So many early '00s romantic comedies are also dropping to the site, for all of the lonely hearts out there. But, if rom-coms don't do it, don't worry, because there are tons of comedies and thrillers, too.
Did we mention that some new movies are hitting the site, too, like Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems? (Um, score!) If ya didn't get a chance to make it to the theater after the calls to shelter in place came down the pipeline, now is the chance to watch the Oscar snub.
Some of these new Netflix releases are perfect for the whole family to enjoy together. However, there are a few R-rated flicks that are better left for after bedtime.
Tears will spill while watching Brad Pitt age backwards in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button -- or during Jim Carrey's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective as tears of laughter. There are also a few new Netflix Originals -- like The Wrong Missy, a brand new romantic comedy starring David Spade, Sarah Chalke, and Lauren Lapkus -- on the way. Plus, the highly anticipated interactive special for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming this month, too.
Basically, Netflix is going to have a little something for everyone come May.
Here's a quick rundown of some of the movies and series coming to the streaming giant. Thank goodness there's about to be so many more options for entertainment!
-
'Back to the Future'1
Rated: PG
Hits Netflix: May 1
Get in the time machine and travel back to this classic '80s flick. In Back to the Future, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is a typical '80s teen who works for a kooky scientist, Doc (Christopher Lloyd). Doc ends up creating a working time machine that sends Marty back to the '50s where he meets his parents as teens. The first two films of this trilogy franchise are heading to the streaming service, so fans can binge-watch all of them. (Part three is already on Netflix.)
-
'Ace Ventura: Pet Detective'2
Rated: PG-13
Hits Netflix: May 1
Jim Carrey takes his bizarre vocal and facial abilities and puts them to good use as the zany private investigator and animal-lover, Ace Ventura. The dolphin mascot for the Miami NFL team is abducted, and Ventura is on the case. The movie also features Courteney Cox, Sean Young, Tone Loc, and a cameo of NFL legend Dan Marino. There are plenty of animal actors, too, including a monkey from Doc Antle's exotic zoo, which was made famous on the Tiger King documentary.
-
-
'Fun with Dick and Jane'3
Rated: PG-13
Hits Netflix: May 1
Jim Carrey and Téa Leoni play a goofy version of Bonnie and Clyde in Fun With Dick and Jane. Dick (Carrey) loses his job at a big corporate bank, so he and his wife, Jane (Leoni), turn to crime to make ends meet. The two actually end up being pretty good at robbing and really enjoy it, until they see the outcome of hurting innocent people. The couple plot revenge when they realize that Dick's boss, Jack McCallister (Alec Baldwin), swindled the company.
-
'For Colored Girls'4
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 1
Tyler Perry's heartfelt and heartbreaking drama is a classic that everyone needs to see at least once. The film's title is based on a book of poetry by Ntozake Shange from 1975 called For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow Is Enuf. The movie stars a range of talented actors -- like Janet Jackson, Anika Noni Rose, Whoopi Goldberg, Kimberly Elise, Thandie Newton, and Kerry Washington, among others. Each of the women portray one of the characters in the poem and showcase issues faced by women of color.
-
-
'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'5
Rated: PG-13
Hits Netflix: May 1
Brad Pitt ages backwards in the bizarre romantic drama The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Benjamin was born as an old man and dies as a young baby, but in the middle of his life, he finds love with his childhood sweetheart Daisy (Cate Blanchett). The fantasy was loosely based on a short story written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and the movie is an investment and has a runtime of two hours and 46 minutes -- so settle in and enjoy.
-
'Sinister'6
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 1
In Sinister, Ethan Hawke plays a true-crime novelist, Ellison Oswald, who has a bit of writer's block ... until he discovers grisly home movies in his own attic. He decides to move his family into the victim's homes to become truly immersed in the story. Unfortunately, things take a turn for the supernatural, and Oswald puts his whole family in danger. Sinister has the same producers as those from Paranormal Activity and Insidious, so they definitely know their stuff when it comes to horror.
-
-
'Song of the Sea'7
Rated: PG
Hits Netflix: May 1
The visually stunning Song of the Sea is an animated fantasy film fit for the whole family. Boasting a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie features Irish myths and folklore. A young boy, Ben, discovers his mute sister, Saorsie, is actually a selkie. She's basically the Irish version of a mermaid, and the two must recover her voice from a Celtic goddess. The film was nominated for an Academy Award in 2014 and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.
-
'The Heartbreak Kid'8
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 1
Ben Stiller and Malin Akerman star in the remake of the 1972 classic of the same name. Stiller plays Eddie, a hopeless romantic who falls head over heels for the stunning Lila (Akerman). Eddie quickly proposes before seeing Lila's true colors, and things take a turn for the worse when the honeymoon comes around. Eddie regrets his rushed marriage and ends up falling for another woman, Miranda (Michelle Monaghan), while on the trip.
-
-
'Hangman'9
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 6
In Hangman, a serial killer is on the loose, so a homicide detective, Will Ruiney (Karl Urban), enlists the help of his retired partner, Ray Archer (Al Pacino), to stop him. The murders are based on the game hangman, and clues lead to horrifying discoveries. Meanwhile, a journalist (Britney Snow) is covering the gruesome killings. This thriller didn't receive the best reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, it sank with a 5% critics' score -- but is still worth the watch.
-
'House at the End of the Street'10
Rated: PG-13
Hits Netflix: May 8
Before Jennifer Lawrence was the star of a franchise (Hunger Games) or an Oscar winner, she was leading the charge in this horror flick. Elissa (Lawrence) moves to a new neighborhood just as a double murder was committed. She and her new friend, Ryan (Max Thieriot), begin to uncover the dark secrets the town holds.
House at the End of the Street definitely has a few twists and turns, so get ready.
-
-
'The Wrong Missy'11
Rated: PG-13
Hits Netflix: May 8
Tim (David Spade) met two women named Missy, one of whom is a disaster blind date, and the other is his dream girl. When he gets the chance to bring a plus-one to his company's retreat in Hawaii, he makes the mistake of a lifetime and invites the wrong Missy. Lauren Lapkus plays the Missy he brings along, and it's safe to say hilarity ensues in this raunchy and over-the-top comedy. Meanwhile, Sarah Chalke plays the gorgeous Missy who got away.
-
'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend'12
Rated: TV-14
Hits Netflix: May 12
Viewers influence the story in this interactive special for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The special works like a "choose your own" adventure book with prompts that change the narrative as the film goes on. The Reverend (Jon Hamm) is back in Kimmy Schmidt's (Ellie Kemper) life as she tries to plan her dream wedding. Everyone's favorite cast of characters is back, too -- like Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane.
-
-
'District 9'13
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 15
This sci-fi dystopian film features a group of aliens seeking refuge on Earth in an area of South Africa called District 9. Humans begin to get greedy and seek out the aliens' advanced technology. A field agent (Sharlto Copley) contracts a mysterious virus that alters his DNA, so he hides out in District 9. During that time, the aliens fight back with an invasion, and the action begins.
-
'Public Enemies'14
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 16
In Public Enemies, Johnny Depp plays a charming bank robber, John Dillinger, during the Depression who evades the FBI and J. Edgar Hoover (Billy Crudup). When Dillinger is made public enemy No. 1, he is wanted dead or alive. For someone looking for suspense and a period piece, this movie is for them. Marion Cotillard and Christian Bale also star alongside Depp.
-
-
'United 93'15
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 16
This harrowing thriller chronicles the events that took place on the hijacked United 93 airline on 9/11. The film can be difficult to watch, of course, but also showcases the courageous efforts made by the flight crew. This flight was the fourth hijacked plane and ended up crashing into a field in Pennsylvania. Proceeds from the United 93 movie were donated to the long-term recovery of Lower Manhattan.
-
'Trumbo'16
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 19
Bryan Cranston plays successful screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in the wake of the Hollywood blacklist. Trumbo was blacklisted for his political beliefs, but it didn't stop him from writing. (Fun and random fact: The quirky screenwriter was known for writing his best work while in the bathtub.) Ten of Hollywood's famed writers, actors, and directors stood up to Congress in the '50s for the unconstitutional blacklist, so anyone who enjoys a little history mixed with their drama will probably want to check out Trumbo.
-
-
'Just Go With It'17
Rated: PG-13
Hits Netflix: May 22
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are friends who play exes in Just Go With It. Danny Maccabee (Sandler) has a bad habit of pretending to be married so he can pick up ladies, but when he falls for someone -- Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) -- their start is based on a lie. Maccabee asks his assistant, Katherine (Aniston), to pose as his ex-wife on a family vacation. Of course, the lie escalates, and trouble ensues.
-
'The Lovebirds'18
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 22
A couple newly in love and enjoying the honeymoon phase are jostled out of their fantasy into a crime-infested reality. The duo are caught up after being accused of murder and have to clear their names. As they try to assist cops in finding the real killer, they end up digging themselves deeper into a hole. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star in the romantic comedy new to Netflix.
-
-
'Uncut Gems'19
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 25
Adam Sandler is a charismatic jeweler, Howard Ratner, who gets caught up in a life of gambling and high-stakes bets. While there's plenty of crime and thrills in Uncut Gems, Sandler's comedic timing comes through, making this movie a bit of a dark comedy. As Ratner's debts mount, his angry creditors come to collect. LaKeith Stanfield and Idina Menzel also star in the film.
-
'The Lincoln Lawyer'20
Rated: R
Hits Netflix: May 27
In The Lincoln Lawyer, Matthew McConaughey is a defense lawyer, Mick Haller, who works mostly out of the back of his Lincoln sedan. When a new case comes to his desk, he realizes it could be connected to another from his past. Now, Haller must decide to represent the client (Ryan Phillippe), uncertain if he is actually guilty of the crime he's been accused of, plus others. Bryan Cranston, William H. Macy, and Marisa Tomei all star.