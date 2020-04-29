20 Movies Hitting Netflix in May We're Ready to Stream



A24/Netflix Everyone is stuck inside, quickly making their way through every single Netflix title. Luckily, with the start of the new month, even more movies are coming to the streaming service. There will be plenty of throwbacks that everyone can look forward to -- like Back to the Future. So many early '00s romantic comedies are also dropping to the site, for all of the lonely hearts out there. But, if rom-coms don't do it, don't worry, because there are tons of comedies and thrillers, too. Did we mention that some new movies are hitting the site, too, like Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems? (Um, score!) If ya didn't get a chance to make it to the theater after the calls to shelter in place came down the pipeline, now is the chance to watch the Oscar snub.

Some of these new Netflix releases are perfect for the whole family to enjoy together. However, there are a few R-rated flicks that are better left for after bedtime.

Tears will spill while watching Brad Pitt age backwards in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button -- or during Jim Carrey's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective as tears of laughter. There are also a few new Netflix Originals -- like The Wrong Missy, a brand new romantic comedy starring David Spade, Sarah Chalke, and Lauren Lapkus -- on the way. Plus, the highly anticipated interactive special for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is coming this month, too.

Basically, Netflix is going to have a little something for everyone come May.

Here's a quick rundown of some of the movies and series coming to the streaming giant. Thank goodness there's about to be so many more options for entertainment!

