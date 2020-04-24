20 Movie Deaths That Hit People the Hardest



Pixar/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures A good movie can make its audience feel like the characters are real, even when they're not. And, once the viewers connect to the characters in that way, any of their fictional deaths become truly upsetting and hard to watch. Sure, we know that Mufasa isn't a real lion who died because his evil brother betrayed him (The Lion King is actually based on the Shakespeare play Hamlet), but we will never get over his untimely and tragic death. In fact, all 20 of these movie deaths hit people so hard, whether the characters were people, animals, or animated people and animals. Most of these movies came out years if not decades ago, but there are major spoilers for all of them ahead. Proceed with caution.

The question of which movie deaths hit the hardest was originally posed by Twitter user @xsqoof. The user initially asked folks to choose between four options: Ellie in Up, Mufasa in The Lion King, Mama Coco in Coco, and Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. While people were quick to chime in their answers, others soon added their own options that they felt were even sadder than the original four presented.

There was no real consensus about the four movies @xsqoof asked about, since people had differing opinions and then the thread devolved into people adding their own ideas. But maybe that's because the moral of the story is that these were all the most devastating movie deaths.

For us, the animal ones and the parent ones really get us, but we can see why all of these would affect people.

Read on to see the saddest of the sad.