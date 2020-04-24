20 Movie Deaths That Hit People the Hardest

Pixar/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
A good movie can make its audience feel like the characters are real, even when they're not. And, once the viewers connect to the characters in that way, any of their fictional deaths become truly upsetting and hard to watch. Sure, we know that Mufasa isn't a real lion who died because his evil brother betrayed him (The Lion King is actually based on the Shakespeare play Hamlet), but we will never get over his untimely and tragic death. In fact, all 20 of these movie deaths hit people so hard, whether the characters were people, animals, or animated people and animals.
Most of these movies came out years if not decades ago, but there are major spoilers for all of them ahead.
Proceed with caution.
The question of which movie deaths hit the hardest was originally posed by Twitter user @xsqoof. The user initially asked folks to choose between four options: Ellie in Up, Mufasa in The Lion King, Mama Coco in Coco, and Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. While people were quick to chime in their answers, others soon added their own options that they felt were even sadder than the original four presented.
There was no real consensus about the four movies @xsqoof asked about, since people had differing opinions and then the thread devolved into people adding their own ideas. But maybe that's because the moral of the story is that these were all the most devastating movie deaths.
For us, the animal ones and the parent ones really get us, but we can see why all of these would affect people.
Read on to see the saddest of the sad.
-
Mufasa in 'The Lion King'1
The Lion King is a children's movie, which makes the death of Simba's father even harder to watch. Many kids remember it traumatizing them when they were younger. Even as an adult, it's hard to watch little Simba lift up his dead father's limp paw and realize what's happened. (Might we recommend watching The Lion King 2, instead? No one dies in that film.)
-
Ellie in 'Up'2
Ellie and Carl's whole love story takes place over just a few minutes at the beginning of Up, but it's so sweet and heartbreaking and wonderful and devastating in those few moments. We see them fall in love, have a miscarriage, grow old together, and see Ellie die. In that beginning section of the film, fans were so invested that Ellie's death made everyone watching cry.
-
-
Mama Coco in 'Coco'3
Even though she's lived a long life and the whole message of Coco is that death isn't really the end, it was still hard to watch Mama Coco's death scene in this movie. Pixar always has a way of getting us super attached to characters, killing them, and then making us all cry. We all know what we're in for, and yet it hits us right in the feels every time.
-
Tony Stark in 'Avengers: Endgame'4
For much of the Avengers series, Tony Stark was narcissistic and selfish, but in the end he sacrificed himself so that everyone else could survive. In Avengers: Endgame, he used all the Infinity Stones to banish Thanos and his army, but the act required so much strength from Iron Man that he died. But his good deed will not be forgotten, nor we will get over his death anytime soon.
-
-
Black Widow in 'Avengers: Endgame'5
Iron Man's death may be one of the most-talked about of the Marvel franchise, because it came towards the end and because it was the result of him saving everyone else ... but Black Widow's death deserves some respect too. Scarlett Johansson's character dies earlier on in Endgame after falling to her death to save Hawkeye, and the scene upset many viewers as well.
-
Tadashi in 'Big Hero 6'6
Hiro's older brother, Tadashi, dies a hero when he runs into a burning building to save people and dies in the ensuing explosion. But even though his death was a noble one, it doesn't make it any better that Hiro is now without his older brother. They Disney film even went as far as to show Tadashi's rainy funeral scene set to sad music.
Cue the endless tears, please.
-
-
Sam in 'I Am Legend'7
Any time any dog dies ever, we're going to be one big puddle. We don't know what it is about animals in movies, but they just capture our hearts. If they die, we're always completely devastated. In the zombie movie I Am Legend, Will Smith's faithful German Shepherd, Sam, was bitten by one of the undead, and Smith's character was forced to kill her before she turned evil like the others.
So sad.
-
Leslie in 'Bridge to Terabithia'8
Another kids movie with a tragic death is Bridge to Terabithia. Leslie, the main female character, dies when her rope swing snaps and she falls into the river and drowns. Even those who read the book and knew what was coming, they were still sad to see the death play out on screen. "I don’t think anyone was prepared for her death. Literally I sobbed," one Twitter user wrote.
-
-
Bing Bong in 'Inside Out'9
Another Pixar movie, another heart-wrenching death. Bing Bong is Riley's long-forgotten imaginary friend, and it would be sad enough just to learn that Riley's forgotten him -- but then he sacrifices himself to help save Joy, and the whole theater around us was sobbing. The actor who voiced Bing Bong said his death was originally supposed to be even sadder, and we're not even sure how that's possible.
-
'The Iron Giant'10
Like Bing Bong, the Iron Giant died sacrificing himself. With a missile heading right for earth, he flies into it to detonate the explosive before it touches down. After watching the young child bond with the giant robot for the whole movie, his heroic death was hard to swallow. The only good news is that the robot was seen putting himself slowly back together at the end of the movie -- so this is one death that turns out to not be so bad after all. Of course, we still cry during the "death" scene every time.
-
-
The Firefly in 'The Princess and the Frog'11
"The first time I've ever cried about a bug dying," one Twitter user wrote about Ray the firefly's death in The Princess and the Frog. The little sidekick realizes he's dying as Tiana and Naveen find their true love, and he's happy for them until his last moment. Then, he later gets to be a star next to the beloved star he's nicknamed "Evangeline," so all is right with the world.
... but we shed a tear for sure.
-
Littlefoot's Mom in 'The Land Before Time'12
This isn't even a Disney movie and it still killed off the mom! Littlefoot's mother dies in a heroic fight against a T-Rex while protecting her son. In her dying moments, she tells Littlefoot to seek the Great Valley, which he and the rest of the dinosaurs get to live in for the second movie. Showing the franchise to the kids? Maybe skip right past Land Before Time and into the sequel where no one dies.
-
-
Basically Everyone in 'Harry Potter'13
For many young readers, Harry Potter was their first real confrontation of the idea of death, because characters die all the time. Some of the saddest deaths in the books and movies include Harry's parents -- who died protecting their son -- Harry's godfather Sirius Black, Dobby the House Elf, Fred Weasley, Hedwig the owl, and more. J.K. Rowling really had no qualms killing her characters.
-
Thomas in 'My Girl'14My Girl is one of the saddest movies ever, because of the scene where Macaulay Culkin's character, Thomas, dies. (He had gone into the woods to try to find his friend Vada's mood ring but got stung by a bunch of bees and died of an allergic reaction.) To add to the heart-wrenching moment, Vada attends Thomas' funeral and becomes distraught when she sees that he isn't wearing his signature glasses in the casket.
-
-
Jack in 'Titanic'15
This is one of the most debated movie death scenes of all time. Rose survived the Titanic crash, thanks to a floating door that kept her mostly out of the freezing water. Meanwhile, Jack sank to his death seemingly unable to fit on the door alongside Rose. Many have argued that he could have fit, but their combined weight would have sunk them both. In any case, Jack's death is one of the saddest in any movie we've seen.
-
Gramma Tala in 'Moana'16
On her deathbed, Moana's grandmother encourages her granddaughter to go fulfill her duty to the ocean. Moana doesn't want to leave when her grandma is sick, but Gramma Tala simply says, "There is nowhere you could go that I won't be with you." It's such a sweet statement and so sad at the same time. These animated movies are always making us fall in love with the grandmas and then taking them away from us!
-
-
The Mom in 'Bambi'17
This is one of Disney's first mother deaths in their animated films, and it still hits just as hard as it did when we watched as kids. We think the reason it affects us so much is because we know that mother deer really are shot by hunters in real life leaving the fawns struggling. This is one circle of life we'd like out of, please.
Bambi deserved better.
-
Artax in 'The NeverEnding Story'18
The beloved horse Artax dies in The NeverEnding Story when he becomes stuck in the quicksand of the Swamp of Sadness. That's an accurate name for how we all felt watching the horse slowly drown, because we all turned into swamps of sadness after that. There was a rumor that the real horse who played Artax also died in an accident during the scene, but that's not actually true. At least that's one good thing.
-
-
Marley in 'Marley and Me'19
Everyone knew going into Marley and Me that it wasn't going to be a comedy forever. Sure, much of the film is about the hijinks of an overly destructive puppy whose owners love him despite it all. But eventually he grows old and has to be put down, and it will break any viewers' heart -- even those who knew it was coming. Dog deaths are just too much to handle, even when they're fictional.
-
The Mom in 'Finding Nemo'20
Viewers don't get to know Nemo's mom Coral for long before she's eaten by a barracuda that also eats most of her unhatched eggs. But even in the short time we met her, we saw her joy about having kids with Marlin, we saw it all snatched away from her, and we saw Marlin left a shell of himself. Fortunately, he's able to overcome some of his fears by the end of the movie, but Coral's death will always leave a lasting impression.