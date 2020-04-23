20 Movies About People Trapped in the House That Hit Too Close to Home Right Now



Columbia/TriStar We're all spending a lot more time indoors than usual, so why not use our extra time to indulge in some movies? There are a ton of good films worth watching right now, but the 20 we've listed here may hit a little closer to home these days. That's because they're all movies about being trapped in a house. As Logic once asked in his popular song, "Who can relate?" Well, all of us. Our situations may seem pretty rough these days, but these films may actually make us feel better. After all, at least we're not trapped inside with ghosts, killers, killer ghosts, or killer alligators (yeah, that's the plot of one movie). It's all about perspective, right? Plus, some of our favorite actors like Milo Ventimiglia, Dylan Minnette, Brie Larson, and more are in these movies.

The "trapped in a house" genre is most often used by horror movies, which is expected. One way to heighten the scare factor in a film is to trap the characters with the thing they're trying to escape. But not every movie on this list is categorized as horror. There's also a PG-rated murder mystery that take place in a mysterious mansion and a classic thriller about people watching through the house windows, which is basically all we can do these days.

In addition to making things extra creepy, another benefit (for movie producers) of trapping people in a home is that it only requires one set. Movie budgets can stretch pretty high and multiple locations just build on that cost. One of the films on this list, Paranormal Activity, was produced for just $15,000 thanks to its one-house set. It went on to make almost $200 million at the box office, so that's quite a profit.

So whether we intentionally want to relate to these movies or we're just looking for a way to make our own situations seem a little better, check out these 20 terrifying movies about being trapped now.