22 Family-Friendly Movies to Stream on HBO Right Now



Buena Vista/Walt Disney A lot of us are finding ourselves not only with more time at home on our hands now, but also tasked with entertaining our kids with very few resources. That's where HBO comes in. The network's streaming sites, HBO NOW and HBO GO, have a ton of family-friendly movies that make for perfect movie nights -- or even just distractions for the kiddos when mom needs a break from being a parent/schoolteacher/all around entertainer now. There's content for every age group, with animated movies rated G for the littlest ones, a mix of animated and live action PG movies for slightly older kids, and even some classics for the teens that are rated PG-13.

HBO's two streaming sites contain the same content, it just depends on whether or not we already have an HBO cable subscription. People with HBO on their TVs can use their cable logins to access HBO GO. People without cable can subscribe to HBO NOW for $14.99 per month after a free seven-day trial.

There are a lot of streaming services these days, but the plethora of kid-friendly content on HBO's streaming sites may make it a worthy option for all the downtime we suddenly have. And after the kids are done watching their movies, there are also a ton of movies and shows for adults to see, too. Plus, this list of 22 family-friendly films is only the beginning of what HBO has to offer in the way of children's programming.

Trust us, everyone's going to be entertained for a while with all of these movies. And we've sorted them from rated G to rated PG-13, so parents can easily find the movies best suited for their children's ages.