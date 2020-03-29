Netflix Is Rolling Out New Parental Controls To Filter What Kids Can Watch

tcerovski/iStock/Getty Images
For those of us with a bit of extra time on our hands these days -- and kids who are unexpectedly home from school for the foreseeable future -- it goes without saying that everybody's getting a little more screen time than they normally would. But it's just not possible to give younger kids free reign over Netflix TV shows and movies, and fortunately, the streaming service has a solution. Netflix is rolling out new parental controls to help filter what kids can watch... and just in time, too.
Parents can now have new filtering options for Netflix -- on both the regular platform *and *the kid-oriented one.
There's also the option to lock profiles with a PIN.
A handful of other useful features are also included in this update.
Ready to play with the settings? They're available on desktop and mobile.
Leave it to Netflix to make our lives even easier.
We're already loving the fact that there is such a huge selection of family-friendly and educational shows on Netflix, and now, this is making it easier than ever to pick and choose what we deem appropriate for our kids to watch -- especially if we're a bit distracted by work and can't monitor what they're watching minute by minute ourselves.
Anyone who's out there, trying to get their kids to give them a little peace between 9-5? We're sending all the luck. Now, who wants to watch some My Little Pony?
