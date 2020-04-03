20 Kids Movies & Series Free for Families to Watch on Amazon Prime



Amazon Instant Video

Staying at home for prolonged time may be a super weird experience for us at the moment, but it does have its perks, y'all, like this one: Amazon has made a bunch of kid series and movies available for free. No Amazon Prime account necessary. Just click and watch -- provided one has a free Amazon account (and who doesn't?).

This comes at the perfect time just as, nationwide, we're being told it's more important than ever that we stay put for the next month in order to stay healthy. That directive has already made us want to reach for the wine and the chocolate more than ever, but we know that's not enough to get us through -- especially when we have kids at home who need reassurance and entertainment.

We need streaming services to come to the rescue.