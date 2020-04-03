20 Kids Movies & Series Free for Families to Watch on Amazon Prime

Staying at home for prolonged time may be a super weird experience for us at the moment, but it does have its perks, y'all, like this one: Amazon has made a bunch of kid series and movies available for free. No Amazon Prime account necessary. Just click and watch -- provided one has a free Amazon account (and who doesn't?).
This comes at the perfect time just as, nationwide, we're being told it's more important than ever that we stay put for the next month in order to stay healthy. That directive has already made us want to reach for the wine and the chocolate more than ever, but we know that's not enough to get us through -- especially when we have kids at home who need reassurance and entertainment.
'Pete The Cat'1
Rated: TV-Y
The groovy blue cat rarely speaks, which is weird for a children's show, but then again, he's got very expressive eyes that do the talking for him -- as well as a narrator. Pete and his friends have a band, and when they're not rocking, they're experiencing some deep emotions -- fear, jealousy, shyness -- that they manage to work through with help from each other. This is a cute and uplifting show for preschool kids.
'Niko and the Sword of Light'2
Rated: TV-G
Got a second-grader who thinks he has it tough? Tell him to try being Niko, who is the last of his kind and marooned on a bizarre world not his own, and how must face ALL of his fears to bring back light to his people -- or the whole universe is doomed.
'Mkay?
Along with a rag tag group of friends, Niko goes on many an adventure throughout the show's two-season run, and they're all worth watching.
'Scooby Doo: The Movie'3
Rated: PG
When the enslavement of all mankind is at stake, of course, we'd want a bunch of kids and a dog to figure out how to stop it. Not! Unless it's the Mystery Inc. gang -- Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby Doo. In this movie, based on the beloved cartoon show and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., the friends come together after going their separate ways to stop some creatures from taking over the world. Sure, the CGI Scoob is pretty interesting, but we're watching anyway, for old times' sake.
'Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed'4
Rated: PG
The gang's back, and this time, Daphne has sensible shoes, Fred toned down his hair, and everyone's favorite scaredy cat Great Dane, Scooby, benefits from somewhat improved CGI tech. In this fun 2004 sequel to the 2002 movie, the mystery-solving friends must figure out how to stop an evil masked man and the googly-eyed skeletons he unleashed on them.
'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'5
Rated: TV-Y
The world needs Mr. Rogers -- his lessons of kindness, love, courage, and selflessness -- now more than ever as fear is leading people to fight over groceries, Asian neighbors are being targeted, and many are risking their lives to save others. As he once said, "My mother used to say, a long time ago, whenever there would be any catastrophe...always look for the helpers. There will always be helpers. Because if you look for the helpers, you'll know that there's hope."
'Tumble Leaf'6
Rated: TV-Y
Tumble Leaf is for preschoolers, but no one can resist this adorable show, which is painstakingly made using stop-motion animation. A blue fox named Fig and his animal friends go on adventures around their magical land, learning some very important lessons along the way. The show is so gentle and sweet that we sometimes wonder if it was made in a different era and just recently resurfaced.
'Just Add Magic'7
Rated: TV-Y
Here's one to binge. Just Add Magic is already five seasons deep, and though it's aimed at kids ages 6 to 11, it's great for little ones, too, since there are no violent or adult-y goings on -- so settle in. It centers around three friends, one of whom finds her grandmother's magic cookbook. When strange stuff starts happening in their small town, they have to use the cookbook for more than playing pranks on little brothers.
'Kratts' Creatures'8
Rated: TV-Y
Kids and animals go hand in hand, and sometimes, they're even indistinguishable as any parent who has had to stay home with them for the past few weeks has found out. So maybe it's time to remind our little wild ones of the differences between them and a troop of chimps by watching this engaging docu-series. The Kratts brothers, Chris and Martin, travel the world exploring animals, mixing their deep knowledge with humor and animation to make wildlife fascinating for kids.
'Max'9
Rated: PG
After his deployed Army brother is killed in action in Afghanistan, a teen boy and his family adopt his canine partner, Max. This coming of age movie, with patriotic undertones, is touching and ultimately uplifting as both the teen (Josh Wiggins) and Max the dog are traumatized by the loss. They figure out how to lean on each other to get through. Max is loosely based on a similar real-life story.
'Jessy & Nessy'10
Rated: TV-G
A cute kid, a cute monster, and a bright set. Yeah, we're watching this one. Jessy & Nessy is about a little girl with a huge amount of curiosity who traipses around with her monster friend, Nessy, who is thousands of years old and has a Scottish accent. Thanks to her magic eyeglasses, they're able to see and interact with everything from trees to clouds who teach them all about different science concepts in a simple way that little kids can understand.
'Danger & Eggs'11
Rated: TV-G
Speaking of unusual friends, Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant voices D.D. Danger, the green-haired girl whose BFF is a very emotionally fragile egg with long stick legs. In Amazon's answer to the Cartoon Network's fast-paced animated shows, there are few life lessons to be learned, but plenty of zany fun. Sometimes, that's all we actually want from a cartoon, to be honest.
'Odd Squad'12
Rated: TV-Y
This show about a kid-sized CIA boasts what is probably the sassiest cast of characters ever assembled on a children's show. As part of a band of Men in Black-type secret operatives, they investigate paranormal activity and go forth and fight it. It's pretty well acted, and the visual gags are so much fun that kids don't even realize they show's solutions are all math-based.
(Shh! Don't tell.)
'Little Giants'13
Rated: PG
It's become a modern classic on par with The Sandlot, only Little Giants is about football. An odd assortment of kids who were rejected by a traditional pee wee team by the team's coach (Modern Family's Ed O'Neill) band together to make their own team, with that coach's brother (Rick Moranis) leading them. We know what's coming, but we love it anyway: funny sight gags -- like working out tiny, nerdy biceps with food cans -- thwarted crushes, heroic game day deeds against the odds, and reconciliation.
Little Giants is a funny and heartwarming flick.
'The Stinky & Dirty Show'14
Rated: TV-Y
Can't get enough of unlikely heroes? No? Good, because here come two more: a garbage truck and a backhoe loader. They're two besties from Kate and Jim Mulligan's popular books who solve problems and help others by asking, 'What if?', instead of getting frustrated and having a complete meltdown. Know a bored kid with cabin fever who needs this message in their life?
Yes? We thought so.
'Lost In Oz'15
Rated: TV-Y7
One of Amazon's most highly rated animated kids shows is an imaginative take on The Wizard of Oz. A kind and resourceful tween named Dorothy Gale and her trusty dog, Toto, are transported to Oz and have to figure out a way to get back. But the longer they're trapped, the more they have to trust and work together with new friends to defeat some serious forces of evil. The show's two seasons span 26 beautifully animated episodes, and here's hoping there's a third season to enjoy somewhere down the line.
'The Smurfs'16
Rated: PG
The '80s phenomenon known as the Smurfs didn't make their big screen debut until this combo live action/animation flick came out in 2011, but it was worth wait. The little blue guys -- and gal (voiced by Katy Perry) -- end up stuck in Central Park, far from their first home and surrounded by giants, aka people. Their task: Avoid Gargamel, of course, and get back home, with the help of humans. With Neil Patrick Harris on their side, somehow, we're not worried. (We've seen the movie before.)
'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood'17
Rated: TV-Y
Mr. Rogers' Land of Make Belief is the inspiration for this wonderful animated series that helps kids deal with their emotions and understand the world around them. Daniel has become a staple in many kids' living rooms, and it's no wonder. He's gentle, sings memorable songs to remind them to wash their hands, and speaks to them directly. He's got five-star parents who are very understanding and validate his emotions, which is really the show's hidden message to the adults in the room.
'If You Give a Mouse a Cookie'18
Rated: TV-Y
The relentlessly positive mouse, star of the beloved If You Give a Mouse book series and this show, wakes up raring to go every day and wants to help every one around him have an awesome life. Somehow, that's not as annoying as it sounds to an uncaffeinated parent. Mouse and his friends -- as well as his human, Oliver -- have lots of adventures, and of course, buckets of baked goods. (Our sequestered selves can related to the latter.)
'The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland"19
Rated: G
The most lovable muppet of all, Elmo, has to rescue his security blanket when it gets dumped into Oscar's garbage can home and slides into a pile of trash in Grouchland below. Along the way, he learns how to share and get along with others. This is Elmo's first movie, and though it doesn't exactly reach Academy Award heights, it's cute and entertaining enough for the family.
'Gortimer Gibbons' Life on Normal Street'20
Rated: TV-Y7
It's the dream of every kid: Their super normal suburban neighborhood isn't as dull as it seems, and that danger, magic, and fun are bubbling just under the surface. In Gortimer Gibbons' case, it's true. One kid wakes up one morning and figures out he's suddenly magnetic, and some sort of cosmic mix-up makes two other kids switch identities. It's up to Gortimer and his friends to figure out what's going on in their town.