20 Things to Watch After Binging 'Tiger King'



Netflix Google describes Netflix's new seven-episode true crime series, Tiger King, as "an exploration of big cat breeding and its bizarre underworld, populated by eccentric characters." But Tiger King is so much more than that. It's a story about a man, nicknamed Joe Exotic, who has a private zoo filled with tigers, lions, and hybrid species like ligers and tigons. Along the way, we meet animal rights activist Carole Baskin who has secrets of her own, and there's a cult plot line, country music videos, elaborate sparkly outfits, polygamy, and so many guns. It has it all ... and then some. It's no wonder fans immediately fell in love with the series, but now that they're done watching, they need something new to dive into -- and we have just the thing.

Whether fans loved Tiger King for the animals, the wild characters, the murder-for-hire, or all the twists and turns, there's something on this list that viewers are gonna love to watch now that they're done with the Netflix series. We rounded up insane true crime stories, important films about wild animals in captivity, documentaries so twisted they seem fake, and more.

There's already a podcast for fans to listen to (it's called Joe Exotic: Tiger King), and there's eventually going to be a scripted series based on Tiger King, with Kate McKinnon playing Carole Baskin. Plus, people are already dream-casting the eventual biopic (Dax Shepard has nominated himself for Joe Exotic). But until these projects come to fruition, fans need something else to binge. There's only so much re-watching of Tiger King that one can do before they need something new on TV.

Fortunately these 20 movies and shows are perfect to fill that gap.