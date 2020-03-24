14 Family-Friendly Movies Now Delayed Because of the Outbreak



These are prime "Netflix and Chill" with the family times, ya'll.



As movie theaters have closed in light of the global health crisis, the film industry is having to do some serious shuffling with movie release dates. Upcoming movie release dates are being delayed by three to four months, and some movies have been rescheduled for late 2020 or later. So the family-friendly movies we were excited to see in theaters this spring, may not be released until 2021. Luckily, some movie studios are considering bypassing cinemas and releasing films straight to fans at home, via Netflix and other outlets.These are prime "Netflix and Chill" with the family times, ya'll.

After a long day of homeschooling, we bet kids would love to watch The Trolls World Tour, coming soon for us to rent on demand.

(Grab the popcorn!)



We didn't forget about the parents! After a hard day of leading a home school session, moms and dads could probably use some adult time. We've got the remedy: check out the comedy The Lovebirds, which canceled its release to theaters and will soon be available to stream online.

Read below to see where to find these major releases ready to watch from the comfort and safety of our own homes. Use this list as a guide of the family-friendly original films and sequels that were expected to be released in the spring, along with some honorable mentions that are still highly anticipated but not exactly a family-friendly flick. We've provided descriptions of the movies, the movie rating and information that will help families decide who the flick will be appropriate for within their households. (We’ve also made notes of any updated information about the release dates we were able to find.)

This won’t be the last of big movies to release online instead of theaters and you can expect to hear more announcements in the coming days and weeks.



We'll keep ya posted!