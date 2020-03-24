14 Family-Friendly Movies Now Delayed Because of the Outbreak

These are prime "Netflix and Chill" with the family times, ya'll.
After a long day of homeschooling, we bet kids would love to watch The Trolls World Tour, coming soon for us to rent on demand.
(Grab the popcorn!)
We didn't forget about the parents! After a hard day of leading a home school session, moms and dads could probably use some adult time. We've got the remedy: check out the comedy The Lovebirds, which canceled its release to theaters and will soon be available to stream online.
Read below to see where to find these major releases ready to watch from the comfort and safety of our own homes. Use this list as a guide of the family-friendly original films and sequels that were expected to be released in the spring, along with some honorable mentions that are still highly anticipated but not exactly a family-friendly flick. We've provided descriptions of the movies, the movie rating and information that will help families decide who the flick will be appropriate for within their households. (We’ve also made notes of any updated information about the release dates we were able to find.)
This won’t be the last of big movies to release online instead of theaters and you can expect to hear more announcements in the coming days and weeks.
We'll keep ya posted!
'Mulan'1
Rated: PG-13
Scheduled for release: March 27
New release date: Unknown
One of the most highly-anticipated upcoming family-friendly films to be delayed is Mulan, the live-action take on Disney's animated tale from 1998. The story line is roughly the same, with a young Chinese girl pretending to be a male soldier so she can help her father avoid the draft. Soon, she finds herself tasked with saving all of China. We'll miss the comedic levity brought by the character "Mushu," voiced by Eddie Murphy in the animated version.
'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway'2
Rated: PG
Scheduled for release: April 3
New release date: August 7
In this sequel to 2018's Peter Rabbit, James Corden returns as the voice of the title character who, despite his efforts, can't seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits. Once he adventures out of the garden Peter finds himself in a world where mischief is appreciated, but soon his family come to bring him home.
'The Secret: Dare to Dream'3
Rated: PG
Scheduled for release: April 17
New release date: Unknown
In this romantic drama based on the worldwide best-selling book, Miranda Wells (Katie Holmes) is a hardworking young widow who's struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm soon brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas), into her life. In just a few short days, Bray's presence reignites the family's spirit ... but he carries a secret that could change everything.
'Fatima'4
Rated: Not yet rated
Scheduled for release: April 24
New release date: August 14, 2020
Fatima is a powerful and uplifting drama about the power of faith which tells the story of a 1917 10-year-old shepherd and her two young cousins in Fátima, Portugal, who report seeing visions of the Virgin Mary. While their revelations inspire believers, officials of both the Church and the secular government are angry and try to force them to recant their story. As word of their prophecy spreads, tens of thousands of religious pilgrims flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. Based on real-life events, what they experience will change their lives forever.
'Black Widow'5
Rated: PG-13
Scheduled for release: May 1
New release date: Unknown
In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff -- aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson) -- confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and her past broken relationships before she became an Avenger.
'Legally Blonde 3'6
Rated: PG-13
Scheduled for release: May 8
New release date: Unknown
Elle Woods is back in this long-awaited addition to the Legally Blonde series, Legally Blonde 3. We’re excited to see a grown-woman Reese Witherspoon navigate politics, stereotypes, and social justice almost 20 years after the original movie debuted in 2001. While the movie is a comedy and celebrated being true to who you are, parents should keep in mind that the past two installments of Legally Blonde featured sexual references and profanity.
‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’7
Rated: PG
Scheduled for release: May 8
New release date: Unknown
From birth to infancy, from adolescence to adulthood, the good-hearted David Copperfield is surrounded by kindness, wickedness, poverty, and wealth, as he meets an array of remarkable characters in Victorian England. As David, played by Dev Patel, sets out to be a writer -- in his quest for family, friendship, romance and status -- the story of his life is the most interesting tale of all. The movie clocks in at two-hours-long, and it is written from the point of view of the mature adult. David recounts his own obstacles and how it all shaped his life and his beliefs, so parents can judge whether or not their child would be interested in this story.
'The High Note'8
Rated: Not rated
Scheduled for release: May 8
New release date: Unknown
Set in the LA music scene, this musical comedy-drama features Tracee Ellis Ross as a superstar singer named Grace, and Dakota Johnson as her overworked personal assistant, Maggie. Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace's manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.
'Scoob!'9
Rated: PG
Scheduled for release: May 15
New release date: Unknown
An animated adventure featuring Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred, Scoob! tells us how they all met and formed Mystery Inc.. With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-pocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined.
Light-hearted and fun for kids of all ages.
'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'10
Rated: Unknown
Scheduled for release: May 22
New release date: Unknown
We all know who lives in a pineapple under the sea, but for this animated adventure, which takes place before the events of the television series, SpongeBob goes on a trip to Kamp Koral and meets some new friends. However, when his pet snail Gary gets kidnapped by Poseidon and taken to the Lost City of Atlantic City, he and his new best friend, Patrick, must go on a rescue mission to save him from Poseidon before it is too late. New voices we'll hear include Snoop Dogg as himself, Awkwafina as herself, but we're also glad to have Keanu Reeves return as "Sage."
'Artemis Fowl'11
Rated: PG
Scheduled for release: May 29
New release date: Unknown
Based on the beloved eight-book children's series from 2001, Artemis Fowl is a fantasy film about a boy who is a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds in Ireland. He soon finds himself in an epic battle against a race of powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance. This story has everything from centaurs to criminal masterminds, and word is that viewers should buckle up for a twisted fairy tale.
'Wonder Woman 1984'12
Rated: PG-13
Scheduled for release: June 5
New release date: Unknown
The much-anticipated release of this follow-up to 2017's blockbuster Wonder Woman has been rumored to be considered for a video-on-demand launch ... but Warner Bros. Studios says that's not going to happen. This most likely means that, like most films set for release in mid 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 will make its theatrical debut in late 2020 -- or possibly 2021, depending on how things shake out. As its title indicates, Wonder Woman 1984 brings the Amazonian superhero (Gal Gadot) to the 1980s where she must grapple with the nefarious schemes of Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). At the same time, her World War I love interest, Steve Trevor, (Chris Pine) has somehow returned from the dead.
'Soul'13
Rated: Not yet rated
Scheduled for release: June 19
New release date: Unknown
Pixar Animation takes us on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions in Soul. Multi-faceted actor and musician Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher who has lost his passion for music who is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself. It's creative, heartfelt, and beautifully animated. We'll also hear the voices of Tina Fey, Angela Bassett, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, and Phylicia Rashad.
'Minions: The Rise of Gru'14
Rated: PG
Scheduled for release: July 3
New release date: Unknown
This installment of the Minions series takes us back to the 1970s and tells the untold story of one 12-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain. Gru is once again voiced by the brilliant Steve Carell. For Minions: The Rise of Gru, the cast of character voices include: Taraji P. Henson, Russell Brand, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Julie Andrews and Michelle Yeoh.
Honorable Mention: 'Onward'15
Rated: PG
Released: March 6. Available now for purchase. Available on Disney+ April 3.
Onward is Pixar's animated fantasy adventure about two elf brothers -- Ian (voiced by Tom Holland), and Barley (Chris Pratt) -- whose long-deceased father returns to life for a single day. But when only his bottom half appears, the brothers must go on a thrilling quest to complete the spell that brought him back. Just four weeks after its release in theaters Disney has now made the critically-acclaimed film available for purchase for $19.99. If that price is too steep, wait a couple of weeks to see Onward on Disney+ starting April 3.
Honorable Mention: 'Trolls World Tour'16
Rated: PG
Scheduled for release: April 10
Available for on-demand: April 10
In this sequel to the popular 2016 animated film Trolls, Trolls World Tour features Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.
Slated to hit theaters on April 10, Trolls World Tour is one of many movies skipping theaters we can stream at home.
Honorable Mention: 'Antebellum'17
Rated: Not yet rated
Scheduled for release: April 24
New release date: Unknown
Hold onto those seats for Jordan Peele's (Get Out, Us) latest project, Antebellum.This horror drama is about a successful modern-day author, played by singer Janelle Monae, who finds herself in a horrifying time-traveling nightmare as a slave in the Southern United States. (She must figure out the mystery behind it before it is too late.) As she comes face-to-face with her ancestors, she must answer: "What if fate chose you to save us from our past?"
Honorable Mention: 'No Time to Die'18
Rated: PG-13
Scheduled for release: April
New release date: November 25, 2020
Daniel Craig is back as James Bond. In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.
Honorable Mention: 'Run'19
Rated: R
Scheduled for release: May 8
New release date: Unknown
Run follows a teenage girl who has lived a life of complete isolation due to her differently-abled condition which forces her to move about in a wheel chair and be home-schooled. It follows this isolated girl who discovers a dark and sinister secret about her mother (Sarah Paulson). This discovery leads to her life being unraveled and her gaining a new perspective. Since the movie is a thriller, we can expect the discovery to lead to tons of more conflict and edge-of-the-seat tension.
'The Lovebirds'20
Rated: R
Scheduled for release: April 3
Update: Coming soon to Netflix
On the brink of breaking up, Issa Rae (HBO's Insecure) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) star as a couple who gets unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery. As they get closer to clearing their names and solving the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night. The movie's theatrical release was canceled by Paramount and they swiftly announced that The Lovebirds will be available on Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date.
Honorable Mention: 'A Quiet Place Part II'21
Rated: PG-13
Scheduled for release: March 20
New release date: Unknown
We would be remiss if we did not give a special shout-out to one of our favorite celebrity couples -- and celeb parents -- John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. These two had us hollering at the screen and crying in their silent-ish horror film, A Quiet Place ... and it looks like we'll have to wait for the highly-anticipated follow-up, A Quiet Place Part II, to hit theaters. For those who didn't watch A Quiet Place, just know that mysterious creatures now roam the Earth and "off" people who make too much sound.