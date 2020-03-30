20 Netflix Movies to Catch Before They're Gone in April

It's a sad truth, but there's no denying the fact that we all have a little extra time on our hands for movies these days. It's unfortunate, but due the new normal that's currently sweeping the world over -- and the tight restrictions that have been put in place because of it -- Netflix is pretty much our best friend right now. Thankfully, the streaming service is offering a host of seriously good movies right now -- and has made plans to release more in the upcoming weeks than they would have, but there still a number of don't-wanna-miss flicks that are leaving the platform in the very near future.
No doubt about it, April is going to be a good month in terms of movies for Netflix, but they've recently revealed the films they plan on removing by the end of the month, or at some point in April -- and trust us, it's best to catch them while they can still be streamed since there's no telling if and when they'll be available again.
From old school movies that are perfect for hunkering down to once the kids have gone to bed to family favorites to films that are ideal for a Netflix Watch Party with friends, here are 20 movies that are leaving Netflix in April.
While we're super excited for all the great stuff that's to come on Netflix, we're sorry to see some of these leaving so soon.
Time to grab the popcorn!
'Batman Begins'1
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG-13
OK, real talk here: Netflix is removing a big chunk of movies come the first of the month, and a few favorites from the Batman series are among them. First up is the 2005 Batman (Batman Begins), starring Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, Katie Holmes, and Cillian Murphy among others.
'Charlie's Angels'2
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG-13
Want a little blast from the early-aughts past? Stream the 2000 Charlie's Angels with Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore before it's gone from Netflix. Even though this technically isn't the original original Charlie's Angles, it was the first of the new-wave franchise.
So good!
'Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle'3
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG-13
Annnnd Netflix is also pulling the Charlie's Angels sequel, Charlies Angel's: Full Throttle from 2003. Most of the original cast is in this film, along with a "comeback appearance" from Demi Moore that was quite unforgettable to say the least. Reviews for this flick weren't quite as good as the first, but it's still worth checking out before it's gone.
'The Dark Knight'4
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG-13
Another Batman flick Netflix will be removing at the first of the month is the 2008 hit The Dark Knight -- arguably one of the best. Directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale and a posthumous Heath Ledger -- who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor -- avid fans (and not) will definitely want to stream this before it leaves.
'Death at a Funeral'5
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: R
A remake of the original 2007 British comedy, the 2010 reboot of Death at a Funeral, directed by Neil LaBute stars Peter Dinklage, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, and Chris Rock -- and was super hilarious. It's sure to bring dark laughs when everything that could possibly go wrong at a funeral does.
'Hairspray' (2007)6
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG
Hairspray is another remake leaving Netflix at come the beginning of the month. An updated version of John Waters' 1988 film, the 2007 Hairspray, starring John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky, and Zac Efron, got rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. And who couldn't use an upbeat musical about dance-loving teens right about now?
'Kill Bill: Vol. 1'7
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: R
Quentin Tarantino's much-loved Kill Bill: Vol 1 will be leaving Netflix, as well. Starring Uma Thurman -- as an assassin who woke up from a four-year coma -- Thurman (known as The Bride) goes on a mission to find her jealous ex-lover who tried to whack her on her wedding day, as well as any person who may have helped him.
'Kill Bill: Vol. 2'8
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: R
Additionally, the sequel, Kill Bill: Vol 2, will be leaving very soon as well. Garnering pretty solid reviews, the movie picks up where the first one left off -- with The Bride trying to find her jilted lover. Stopping at nothing to find him, The Bride leaves a number of bodies in her wake.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'9
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG-13
Fans of Lord of the Rings may want to consider hunkering down for a few movie nights this month, as a number of LOTR films are leaving Netflix. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King -- the final movie of the J.R.R. Tolkien/Peter Jackson trilogy -- will be gone at the end of the month.
Catch it, my precious.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers'10
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG-13
The second fantastical film of Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, released in 2002, will also be gone come month's end. Arguably the darkest of all three films, The Two Towers follows Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) on their journey to destroy the One Ring.
'New York Minute'11
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG
Looking for a little family time -- or something to entertain the kids while the grown-ups get some work done? Have no fear, the Olsen twins are here! Starring in the 2004 flick, New York Minute, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen portray Jane and Roxy Ryan, two Long Island twins who head to New York City for the day for school.
And of course, everything that can go wrong does.
'P.S. I Love You'12
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG-13
Anyone on the hunt for a romantic film that's likely to induce lots of tears needn't look any further than 2007's P.S. I Love You. Starring Hillary Swank and Gerard Butler, the film tells the story of a widow whose late husband left a series of letters for her, helping to ease her pain and move forward.
'Paranormal Activity'13
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: R
Looking for something that will completely erase -- even only for an hour and a half -- the current anxieties of the world? Why not get a good scare with Paranormal Activity? The 2007 film follows a couple who move into a new house only to find out there's something sinister living with them. So what do they do? Try to catch it all on video, of course.
'Small Soldiers'14
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG-13
For anyone who's looking to take a walk down memory late -- like, way back memory lane -- it's worth checking out Small Soldiers, starring a tween Kirsten Dunst. Released in 1998, Small Soldiers follows a teen who buys a set of army figures ... only to discover they've been programmed by the actual military.
What!
'Wild Wild West '15
Leaves Netflix: April 1
Rating: PG-13
Who doesn't love a little old school Will Smith? No one, that's who. Netflix will be removing Wild Wild West, starring Smith, Kevin Kline, and Salma Hayek, this month. Originally released in 1999 (yes, it's been that long!), Wild Wild West is a good old fashioned western comedy with -- naturally -- lots of action.
'21 & Over'16
Leaves Netflix: April 15
Rating: R
A little later on in the month, Netflix will be taking away the 2013 flick, 21 & Over. Starring Miles Teller and Justin Chon, 21 & Over, is a raunchy teen comedy following a straight-A student who mistakenly (or not mistakenly?) goes out with friends the night before a big medical school interview.
'The Ugly Truth'17
Leaves Netflix: April 24
Rating: R
Another cute romantic comedy leaving the platform in April? The Ugly Truth, starring Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler. While the premise is certainly one that's been done before -- jaded-but-lovelorn girl meets, and falls for, a man who challenges her in every way -- it still get the rom-com job done.
'National Treasure'18
Leaves Netflix: April 29
Rating: PG
Sad news for action lovers: The widely-loved Nicholas Cage film, National Treasure, is leaving Netflix at the end of April. While, sure, it's a little cheesy and ridiculous, fans are sure to get everything they want out of this flick: camp, tons of over-the-top action sequences, and above all, an escape from reality.
'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'19
Leaves Netflix: April 30
Rating: PG-13
Released in 2000 but still loved today, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is leaving Netflix on April 30. Taking place in 19th century China, the movie follows a warrior (Chow Yun-Fat) who gives his sword, Green Destiny, to his lover (Michelle Yeoh), and naturally, it's stolen. A search ensues, along with a lot of action.
'Goodfellas'20
Leaves Netflix: April 30
Rating: R
April 30 is a sad day for mob movie fans. Goodfellas, starring a young Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta, will be leaving Netflix. One of the most revered movies about organized crime, Goodfellas will take fans of 2019's Irishman back to another time and a different (but similar) story.