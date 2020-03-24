20 of the Best On-Screen Love Triangles of All Time

Image: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank



Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank What is it about a love triangle that we just can't resist? The drama, the forbidden-ness, the lust! It's just so dang intriguing, and we'd be lying if we said we were able look away when a girl falls in love with a boy ... and then his best friend. Maybe it's because these situations rarely crop up in real life (at least as far we know!), but we're forever suckers for a seriously juicy on-screen love triangle. And clearly we're not the only ones, because it's a story line that crops up over and over again in both films and television.

Of course, even if the love triangle is a plot twist as old as time, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that some on-screen love triangles are just done better than others. Perhaps it's the story that keeps us so enraptured, or maybe it's the chemistry between the actors who make it so steamy. For instance, who can deny the sheer electricity between Joey Potter and Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek (sorry, Dawson!)?

Whatever the reason, there are some love triangles that will forever be ranked as classics.

From Jim Halpert, Pam Beesley, and Roy Anderson on The Office to the trio from Sex and the City that none of us will ever forget (or agree on!), here are 20 of the all-time best on-screen love triangles.

Try to look away.