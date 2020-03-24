20 of the Best On-Screen Love Triangles of All Time

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
What is it about a love triangle that we just can't resist? The drama, the forbidden-ness, the lust! It's just so dang intriguing, and we'd be lying if we said we were able look away when a girl falls in love with a boy ... and then his best friend. Maybe it's because these situations rarely crop up in real life (at least as far we know!), but we're forever suckers for a seriously juicy on-screen love triangle.
And clearly we're not the only ones, because it's a story line that crops up over and over again in both films and television.
Of course, even if the love triangle is a plot twist as old as time, we'd be remiss if we didn't point out that some on-screen love triangles are just done better than others. Perhaps it's the story that keeps us so enraptured, or maybe it's the chemistry between the actors who make it so steamy. For instance, who can deny the sheer electricity between Joey Potter and Pacey Witter on Dawson's Creek (sorry, Dawson!)?
Whatever the reason, there are some love triangles that will forever be ranked as classics.
From Jim Halpert, Pam Beesley, and Roy Anderson on The Office to the trio from Sex and the City that none of us will ever forget (or agree on!), here are 20 of the all-time best on-screen love triangles.
Try to look away.
-
'The Vampire Diaries'1
Not only were fans obsessed with The Vampire Diaries from the get-go, they also fell hard -- understandably -- for the drama that sizzled between Elena (Nina Dobrev) and brothers Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) throughout the entire series.
Hey, not even vampires aren't above romantic angst.
-
'Friends'2
While this may not be thee love triangle of Friends (more on that in a bit!), who could forget that time Chandler (Matthew Perry) was finally ready to pop the question to long-time love Monica (Courteney Cox) ... only to have her ex-boyfriend Richard (Tom Selleck) mysteriously burst back onto the scene, wanting a second chance?
-
-
'My Best Friend's Wedding'3
In My Best Friend's Wedding, things got a little awkward when Julianne (Julia Roberts) realized just how much she loved her best friend, Michael (Dermot Mulroney). A small problem for her, though? Michael's wedding to Kimberly (Cameron Diaz) was already underway when she made her realization.
This is definitely one of our favorite '90s rom-coms!
-
'Dawson's Creek'4
Without a doubt, it's one of the most iconic love triangles in teen TV history! Initially, Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) fell hard for Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek) after being best friends for a while. But then, things got super awkward when she realized that she loved their other best friend, Percy Witter (Joshua Jackson), too.
This love triangle was so major, people took sides.
#TeamDawson, or #TeamPacey?
-
-
'Friday Night Lights'5
Friday Night Lights was a cult favorite with a steamy love triangle to boot!
When the series started, Lyla (Minka Kelly) was head over heels for her longtime boyfriend, Jason (Scott Porter). But in a dark plot twist, she realized -- after a nasty accident -- that she was falling for his best friend, Tim (Taylor Kitsch).
-
'Scandal'6
Talk about a ridiculously good-looking love triangle!
In Scandal, political superhero Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) had feelings for two men she worked with: Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) -- aka the president -- as well as Jake (Scott Foley).
Kind of hard to make a wrong decision there.
-
-
'Sex and the City'7
Ahh, the Sex and the City love triangle -- a classic!
Even though on paper Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) seemed like the ideal man, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) just couldn't stop thinking about the arrogant-but-sexy Mr. Big (Chris Noth) -- and unfortunately, he knew this.
(Sorry, Aidan, but we love Carrie with Big.)
-
'Gossip Girl'8
When rich kids in New York City run around unsupervised of course steamy love triangles are going to happen.
At the start of the hit '00 series Gossip Girl, Blair (Leighton Meester) was all about her boyfriend, Nate (Chase Crawford). However, when things got a little rocky between the two, she started fixing her gaze in the direction of his best friend, Chuck (Ed Westwick).
-
-
'One Tree Hill'9
When One Tree Hill began, Peyton (Hilarie Burton) and Brooke (Sophia Bush) were as close as best friends could ever be. However (!), Their relationship began to fall apart once Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) came into the picture and they discovered that they both had feelings for him.
While we get how hot and hunky Chad Michael Murray is, no man is worth wrecking a friendship.
-
'Bridget Jones's Diary'10
For most of Bridget Jones's Diary, Bridget (Renee Zellweger) is all about Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) -- even though he's clearly not right for her. Eventually, though, Bridget starts to develop feelings for Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), resulting in one of the best on-screen love triangles ever (complete with hilarious fight scene).
-
-
'Beverly Hills 90210'11
Oh, the Beverly Hills 90210 triangle! What teenager wasn't obsessed?!
Throughout a good chunk of the series, Dylan (Luke Perry) found himself going back and forth between newcomer Brenda (Shannen Doherty) and her eventual best friend and O.G. Californian, Kelly (Jennie Garth).
By the end of the series, Brenda was well out of the picture (Shannen got fired a few seasons into the show), and it looked like Dylan and Kelly were going to go the distance.
-
'Grey's Anatomy'12
While Grey's Anatomy certainly is no stranger to love triangles, one of the most famous ones to date was between Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Derek (Patrick Dempsey), and Addison (Kate Walsh). Derek and Meredith wind up sleeping together when his marriage is falling apart, but suddenly Addison wants to give things another shot.
How convenient!
-
-
'Titanic'13
Even though the fancy and wealthy Rose (Kate Winslet) boarded the Titanic with her fiancé Cal (Billy Zane), she wound up meeting Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a poor man who won a trip on the boat. Welp, Rose subsequently fell for Jack that made things quite ... interesting. Obviously, this story had one of the most tragic endings of all time.
(Sob!)
-
'Pretty in Pink'14
All his life, Duckie (Jon Crier) was in love with he best friend, Andie (Molly Ringwald), but unfortunately for him, the feeling wasn't mutual. In the end, Andie has to choose between her loyal friend and one of the coolest dudes in school, Blane (Andrew McCarthy). It was heart-wrenching to watch, but we all knew who she really belonged with.
Plus, Duckie got his time to shine, so it wasn't all that bad!
-
-
'Love Actually'15
Could this be one of the most romantic -- and, um, sad -- scenes in rom com history?! In Love Actually, audiences wept when Mark (Andrew Lincoln) held up cards for Juliet (Kiera Knightley), expressing his true feelings.
The reason he chose cards? So her husband -- and their close friend -- Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) couldn't hear anything.
-
'Twilight'16
When the Twilight series started, Bella (Kristen Stewart) was all about handsome vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson). And even though the two seem cosmically meant to be, Bella starts developing feelings for werewolf Jacob (Taylor Lautner) as time goes on.
In the end, though, she makes the right choice.
-
-
'Friends' (... again!)17
Not only is it one of the most well-known love triangles in history, it gave way to one of the most popular catch phrases of the early aughts:
We were on a break!
When Ross (David Schwimmer) thinks he and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) are taking a breather from their relationship, he sleeps with the girl from the copy store. Rachel, understandably, isn't pleased.
-
'Younger'18
It shouldn't be all that surprising that the cult hit show, Younger, has a love triangle of its own. Despite withholding the truth about a lot of things in both instances, Liza (Sutton Foster) winds up having feelings for both Josh (Nico Tortorella), as well as Charles (Peter Hermann).
... and they certainly have feelings for her.
-
-
'Gilmore Girls'19
Even though Rory (Alexis Bledel) seems to have a great relationship with her boyfriend, Dean (Jared Padalecki), things slowly start unraveling when she meets Jess (Milo Ventimiglia). Eventually, she chooses Jess, but then when things get rocky between them, she's back to Dean -- even though he's married.
-
'The Office'20
Despite being engaged to Roy (David Denman), it's more than obvious that Pam (Jenna Fischer) has a seriously strong bond with Jim (John Krasinski). It was gut-wrenching to watch Jim try to look away and act casual whenever Roy would come over and sit on Pam's desk.
In the end, though, it all worked out.