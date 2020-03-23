20 Movies No Longer Hitting Theaters We Can Stream at Home

Given the fact that almost every movie theater in America is currently shut down due to virus that shall not be named, production companies are doing everyone a solid by releasing movies on demand -- meaning, we can watch just-released films at home right now, instead of having to wait for them to leave the theater. (Pretty great, no?) While we may not be able to get a bucket of salty popcorn with butter topping, we can view our film of choice pants-less while wearing a sheet mask.
Tiny victories, people.
Everyone will need to check with their specific provider to see what's available for rental, but most services -- including Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, YouTube, Fandango, and DirecTV -- will be offering a selection of movies that would have otherwise only been in the theater.
While we're sure there isn't a single person that would choose the global virus that shall not be named over watching a brand new movie in the comfort of their own home, let's be honest here: As far as consolation prizes go, this isn't half-bad. Also, who knows if we'd even see half these movies, were we not stuck in side, looking for something -- anything! -- to do.
From spooky thrillers to comical period pieces to movies the whole family can watch together, here are all the new movies being released on-demand right now.
-
'The Invisible Man'1
Rating: R
When It Was Released: February 28
When It's Available: Now
Starring Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man is a psychological thriller that has garnered seriously good fan reviews (currently, it has 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes). After her abusive ex takes his life -- and leaves her money, so long as she can prove she's sane -- Cecilia (Moss) begins getting the feeling she's been haunted -- and that her ex isn't dead after all.
-
'Emma.'2
Rating: PG
When It Was Released: February 21
When It's Available: Now
Sure, it's been done a few times before -- once with Emma Thompson and another time with Gwyneth Paltrow -- but this year's reboot of the famous Jane Austen novel is reportedly the cheekiest to date. As one review stated about Emma.: "The newest Emma is the meanest Emma, which makes her the best Emma."
-
-
'Onward'3
Rating: PG
When It Was Released: March 6
When It's Available: Now
Looking for a little magic? So are Ian and Barley Lightfoot, two teenage elf brothers who head out into the world on a quest for the mystical. Disney recently made the film available for digital purchase on Movies Anywhere, but they'll be releasing it early (April 3) on Disney+, as well.
-
'The Hunt'4
Rating: R
When It Was Released: March 13
When It's Available: Now
After waking up in a what feels like the middle of nowhere, 12 strangers have to figure out why they're there, and more importantly, how to get back home. The film was originally set to be released in September of 2019, but was pushed back after the mass shootings in Dayton, OH and El Paso, TX.
So far, it's gotten mixed reviews.
-
-
'The Way Back'5
Rating: R
When It Was Released: March 6
When It's Available: March 24
In The Way Back, Ben Affleck plays Jack, an alcoholic, who once had a promising career as a basketball player. But now struggles to coach his old high school's basketball team. Affleck got rave reviews for his portrayal of Jack, and so far, the movie has 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Not bad.
-
'The Gentlemen'6
Rating: R
When It Was Released: January 24
When It's Available: March 24
When word hits the street that Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American ex-patriot living in London, is looking to get out of the massive marijuana empire he built, a number of unsavory characters emerge from the woodworks -- trying to get a piece of the super profitable pie.
-
-
'Bloodshot'7
Rating: PG-13
When It Was Released: March 13
When It's Available: March 24
Vin Diesel plays marine Ray Garrison who was murdered alongside of his wife. However, Garrison is brought back to life by a team of top scientists, who also enable him with superhuman powers, thanks to nanotechnology. His new name? Bloodshot, and yep, he's a killing machine.
-
'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn'8
Rating: R
When It Was Released: February 7
When It's Available: March 24
A spin-off of the popular DC Comics-inspired movie, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey has serious star power -- including the likes of Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor, and Ali Wong. After Harley Quinn separates from the Joker, she joins forces with another team in order to rescue a young girl in trouble.
-
-
'I Still Believe'9
Rating: PG
When It Was Released: March 13
When It's Available: March 27I Still Believe is the true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp, a young man who's experiencing life struggles, all while turning to his faith. Overall, the film got mixed reviews, with the biggest criticism being that none of the characters were very well-developed, and the plot was fairly flat.
-
'Vivarium'10
Rating: R
When It Was to Be Released: March 27
When It's Available: March 27
A young couple (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are on the hunt for a new place to move to with their family. However, after visiting a small suburban neighborhood, they can't get out. Every road they take, leads them in a circle and back to where they started.
Spooky? We'd say.
-
-
'Sonic the Hedgehog'11
Rating: PG
When It Was Released: February 14
When It's Available: March 31
Starring Jim Carrey and James Marsden, Sonic the Hedgehog is the live-action version of the video game so many of us loved as kids -- only in this adaptation, there's a police officer in a small town who's trying to protect Sonic from an evil genius, who wants to conduct a number of experiments on it. Oh, why not?
-
'Rogue Warfare 2: The Hunt'12
Rating: R
When It Was to Be Released: April 3
When It's Available: April 3
The action thriller sequel to the 2019 film, Rogue Warfare, Rogue Warfare 2: The Hunt picks up where things left off -- with one of the characters, Daniel, still missing. So far, there aren't any reviews for the film since it wasn't released, but for wartime movie fans, and those who like sci-fi, it's sure to be a good fit.
-
-
'Trolls World Tour'13
Rating: PG
When It Was to Be Released: April 10
When It's Available: April 10
Hey, guess what? The sequel to the smash hit movie Trolls, Trolls World Tour, was set to hit theaters on April 10. And now it's being released at-home on the very same day! Starring Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, kids and adults alike are sure to get a kick out of Poppy and the gang.
-
'Just Mercy'14
Rating: PG-13
When It Was Released: December 25
When It's Available: March 24
Based on the memoir of the same name, Just Mercy is the story of a famous civil rights defense attorney who's working tirelessly to free a man who was wrongly convicted of murder and who's sitting on death row. Starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, Just Mercy is sure to engage and inspire anyone watching.
-
-
'Tape'15
Rating: NR
When It Was to Be Released: April 10
When It's Available: March 27
Based on true events, Tape is the story of Rosa (Annarosa Mudd), an actress who has a habit of placing hidden cameras on her body and in a dark studio. Rosa begins stalking (and filming) Pearl (Isabelle Furhman), and she comes to realize all the things women must endure behind closed doors.
-
'Sea Fever'16
Rating: NR
When It Was to Be Released: April 10
When It's Available: April 10
Sea Fever is an Irish science-fiction thriller starring Connie Nielsen and Hermione Corfield. Set to be released in theaters on April 10, the film, which follows the crew of a West of Ireland trawler fighting against a parasite in its waters, will now be released on-demand the same day.
-
-
'We Summon the Darkness'17
Rating: R
When It Was to Be Released: April 10
When It's Available: April 10
Starring Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, and Johnny Knoxville, We Summon the Darkness has been described as a mix of comedy and horror. After three friends meet a group of men at a heavy metal concert, they decide to head back to a house party with them -- but they're soon fighting for their lives.
-
'Bad Therapy'18
Rating: NR
When It Was to Be Released: April 17
When It's Available: April 17
During a rough patch, Bob (Rob Corddry) and Susan (Michaela Watkins) seek out marriage counselor Judy Small (Alicia Silverstone) in order to help their relationship. However, Small begins suggesting bizarre things for the couple, bringing their marriage to the brink.
-
-
'The Quarry'19
Rating: R
When It Was to Be Released: April 17
When It's Available: April 17
Starring Michael Shannon (hard to go wrong there!), The Quarry tells the story of a new minister who begins working at a struggling church in a sleepy Texas town. Part thriller, part mystery, this film is all about when the minister will spill his secrets to the people, and who will forgive him.
-
'Endings, Beginnings'20
Rating: NR
When It Was to Be Released: May 1
When It's Available: May 1
Starring Shailene Woodley and Jamie Dornan, Endings, Beginnings follows Daphne (Woodley) as she recovers from a nasty breakup. In the midst of feeling completely pessimistic about love, Daphne meets two men she's wildly attracted to and finds herself bouncing from one to the other.