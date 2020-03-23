20 Movies No Longer Hitting Theaters We Can Stream at Home



DreamWorks Given the fact that almost every movie theater in America is currently shut down due to virus that shall not be named, production companies are doing everyone a solid by releasing movies on demand -- meaning, we can watch just-released films at home right now, instead of having to wait for them to leave the theater. (Pretty great, no?) While we may not be able to get a bucket of salty popcorn with butter topping, we can view our film of choice pants-less while wearing a sheet mask. Tiny victories, people.

Everyone will need to check with their specific provider to see what's available for rental, but most services -- including Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, YouTube, Fandango, and DirecTV -- will be offering a selection of movies that would have otherwise only been in the theater.

While we're sure there isn't a single person that would choose the global virus that shall not be named over watching a brand new movie in the comfort of their own home, let's be honest here: As far as consolation prizes go, this isn't half-bad. Also, who knows if we'd even see half these movies, were we not stuck in side, looking for something -- anything! -- to do.

From spooky thrillers to comical period pieces to movies the whole family can watch together, here are all the new movies being released on-demand right now.