20 Movies Coming to Netflix in April We're Ready to Watch

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images Given the current climate of the world, people are, understandably, on the hunt for good content. Fortunately, Netflix understands this and is delivering big time. Throughout the month of April, Netflix will be releasing movies -- both oldies-but-goodies and brand-new releases -- that are guaranteed to keep everyone entertained. Action junkies, romantic comedy buffs, sci-fi lovers, people who want nothing more than to laugh -- there's definitely something for everyone in April's line-up. (Seriously, we need an escape.)

Since the outbreak, Netflix has expanded the lot of content they plan on streaming throughout the month of April, and many suspect they'll add more in the upcoming weeks. That said, even if Netflix's April movie list stays as it is currently, there's a lot of content to stream.

Whether people at home want to kick it old school with a 90s-era coming-of-age rom com (Can't Hardly Wait is set to be released!), laugh their butts off (maybe with friends in safe-for-social distancing Netflix Party?), or are dying to sit down to a brand-new, big budget action flick starring Chris Hemsworth, there are endless viewing opportunities for the month of April.

And this, it should go without saying, is a very good thing right now.

Praise, Netflix!

Without futher adieu, here's a look at 20 movies coming to Netflix in April we cannot wait to watch.