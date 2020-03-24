20 Movies Coming to Netflix in April We're Ready to Watch

Columbia Pictures/Getty Images
Given the current climate of the world, people are, understandably, on the hunt for good content. Fortunately, Netflix understands this and is delivering big time. Throughout the month of April, Netflix will be releasing movies -- both oldies-but-goodies and brand-new releases -- that are guaranteed to keep everyone entertained. Action junkies, romantic comedy buffs, sci-fi lovers, people who want nothing more than to laugh -- there's definitely something for everyone in April's line-up.
(Seriously, we need an escape.)
Since the outbreak, Netflix has expanded the lot of content they plan on streaming throughout the month of April, and many suspect they'll add more in the upcoming weeks. That said, even if Netflix's April movie list stays as it is currently, there's a lot of content to stream.
Whether people at home want to kick it old school with a 90s-era coming-of-age rom com (Can't Hardly Wait is set to be released!), laugh their butts off (maybe with friends in safe-for-social distancing Netflix Party?), or are dying to sit down to a brand-new, big budget action flick starring Chris Hemsworth, there are endless viewing opportunities for the month of April.
And this, it should go without saying, is a very good thing right now.
Praise, Netflix!
Without futher adieu, here's a look at 20 movies coming to Netflix in April we cannot wait to watch.
-
'The Players Club'1
Rating: R
Original Release Date: 1998
Hits Netflix: April 1
Written and directed by Ice Cube, this dark comedy follows single mom Diana Armstong (LisaRaye) as she leaves her job at a shoe store in order to make "big money" as an exotic dancer in order to pay for college. While Diana is able to navigate the often-dangerous world of stripping, she has trouble keeping her younger cousin, who decided to follow in her footsteps, on the straight and narrow.
-
'The Roommate'2
Rating: PG-13
Original Release Date: 2011
Hits Netflix: April 1
When Sara (Minka Kelly) arrives as a freshmen at college in Los Angeles, she's eager to break into a group of friends. Rebecca (Leighton Meester) is happy to invite her into her circle, but things quickly change when Rebecca becomes obsessed with Sara, who also happens to be her roommate.
-
-
'The Social Network'3
Rating: PG-13
Original Release Date: 2010
Hits Netflix: April 1
Once upon a time, Facebook was just an idea in Mark Zuckerberg's head (or was it?). Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Timberlake, and Andrew Garfield, The Social Network follows the inception of the world's most pervasive social media platform, along with all of the drama that surrounded it.
-
'40 Days and 40 Nights'4
Rating: R
Original Release Date: 2002
Hits Netflix: April 1
Want a blast from the early-aughts past? Watch (or re-watch) Josh Harnett and Shannyn Sossamon in 40 Days and 40 Nights. Matt Sullivan vows to stay celibate for the 40 days of Lent after a particularly nasty break-up. But, in painfully ironic twist, it's then that he meets the girl of his dreams.
-
-
'Can't Hardly Wait'5
Rating: PG-13
Original Release Date: 1998
Hits Netflix: April 1
Speaking of blasts from the past, Netflix is also releasing the coming-of-age flick, Can't Hardly Wait, which captured the zeitgeist of the late 90s to a T. Starring much-beloved 90s actors, such as Jennifer Love Hewitt, Seth Green, and Ethan Embry, the film follows friends as they navigate the end of high school on graduation night.
-
'Deep Impact'6
Rating: PG-13
Original Release Date: 1998
Hits Netflix: April 1
One of the biggest blockbuster movies of 1998, Deep Impact, starring Morgan Freeman, Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni, Elijah Wood, and a host of other big names, is a film about an impending comet set to hit earth -- fast! -- and how the human race prepares for the worst.
-
-
'The Hangover'7
Rating: R
Original Release Date: 2009
Hits Netflix: April 1
Need a laugh right now? Really, who doesn't? On April 1, Netflix is streaming The Hangover, which, without fail, can lighten the mood in even the darkest of times. Starring a pre-A Star Is Born Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis, the movie follows a group of dudes on what's arguably the worst -- or best? -- bachelor party of all time.
-
'Minority Report'8
Rating: PG-13
Original Release Date: 2002
Hits Netflix: April 1
Tom Cruise stars in the famous science fiction story by Philip K. Dick. Minority Report is a futuristic story of a police force who has the ability to arrest people before they commit murder. However, in a crazy turn of events, the head of their precrime unit (Cruise) is arrested for just that.
-
-
'The Matrix'9
Rating: R
Original Release Date: 1999
Hits Netflix: April 1
In what ought to be considered a gift, Netflix is releasing The Matrix, as well as The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions, in April. Keanu Reeves stars as a computer programmer by day named Thomas and a hacker by night who goes by the name Neo. After questioning his reality for some time, Neo comes to realize that what he thought he knew couldn't be further from the truth -- and he does everything in his power to put a stop to his terrifying "real" discoveries.
-
'Cadillac Records'10
Rating: R
Original Release Date: 2008
Hits Netflix: April 1
Set in 1947 Chicago, Cadillac Records follows the story of Polish immigrant and bar owner Leonard Chess (Adrien Brody) who hires a blues duo, which includes Muddy Waters and Little Walter. Ultimately, Chess builds Chess Records, which hires talent such as Etta James (played by Beyoncé -- 'nuff said.).
-
-
'Soul Plane'11
Rating: R
Original Release Date: 2004
Hits Netflix: April 1
Looking for some mindless humor that's sure to get your mind off of everything? Soul Plane, starring Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Sofia Vergara, and Tom Arnold should do the trick. After an awful flight that kills his pet, Nashawn (Hart) wins a lawsuit and starts his own airline -- and of course, hijinx ensue.
-
'Just Friends'12
Rating: PG-13
Original Release Date: 2005
Hits Netflix: April 1
After being rejected by his best girl friend, Jamie (Amy Smart), Chris (Ryan Reynolds) leaves his hometown after high school, completely embarrassed. Ten years later, when he returns -- successful, significantly more in shape, and a total womanizer -- he realizes he still has feelings for her.
-
-
'The Perks of Being a Wallflower'13
Rating: PG-13
Original Release Date: 2012
Hits Netflix: April 1
After living his life as a socially-awkward wallflower Charlie (Logan Lerman) learns to open up, thanks to two new friends and mentors: Sam (Emma Watson) and her stepbrother Patrick (Ezra Miller). However, when his friends have to leave for college, Charlie struggles to maintain his confidence.
-
'Sherlock Holmes'14
Rating: PG-13
Original Release Date: 2009
Hits Netflix: April 1
Directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Robert Downey, Jr., Jude Law, and Rachel McAdams, Sherlock Holmes chronicles everyone's favorite detective, as he tries to protect all of England from a devious nemesis. Expect lots of laughs, cheekiness, and super clever humor.
-
-
'Molly's Game'15
Rating: R
Original Release Date: 2017
Hits Netflix: April 1
In this true story, Jessica Chastain stars as Molly Bloom, a world-renowned Olympic skier who also organized one of the most high-stakes poker rings in the world -- and eventually became a target of the FBI. Other big names include Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, and Michael Cera.
-
'Sergio'16
Rating: R
Original Release Date: 2020
Hits Netflix: April 17
Starring Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, and Bradley Whitford, and set in the aftermath of the United States invasion of Iraq, Sergio chronicles United Nations diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello and his fight for life after living through a bomb crash in Baghdad -- the most dangerous, heart-wrenching mission of his entire career.
-
-
'The Willoughbys'17
Rating: PG
Original Release Date: 2020
Hits Netflix: April 22
Featuring the voices of Will Forte, Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, and Martin Short, The Willoughbys is Netflix's first big animated feature this year. The story follows the Willoughby children, who think they'd do a better job raising themselves than their parents. After hatching a plan to send mom and dad on a trip, the kids have adventures of their own and discover the true meaning of being a family.
-
'Extraction'18
Rating: R
Original Release: 2020
Hits Netflix: April 24
Dying for a nonstop action flick (perhaps with some eye candy to boot)? Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, is sure to deliver. After a young boy is kidnapped and used as a bargaining chip by drug lords, it's up to Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) to save him. The only problem? Rake, a broken man, already has a death wish of his own.
-
-
'Despicable Me'19
Rating: PG
Original Release Date: 2010
Hits Netflix: April 16
Supervillian Gru may have a throng of minions to help him take over the world -- and steal the moon -- but nothing in his life so far has given him the ability to combat the adorableness of three orphaned girls who want to make him their father. The perfect family film!
-
'Django Unchained'20
Rating: R
Original Release Date: 2012
Hits Netflix: April 25
Directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington, the critically acclaimed Django Unchained is the story of a freed slave (Foxx) on a mission to help his wife (Washington) escape the brutal living situation she's experiencing with a cruel plantation owner.