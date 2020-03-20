Hallmark's 2020 Spring Fever Lineup Gives Us the Romantic Escape We Need

Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Farah Nosh
It's that time of the year again! Every March and April, the Hallmark Channel releases a ton of new spring movies, and fills the schedule with seasonally appropriate content from years past as well. The 2020 Spring Fever lineup is jam-packed with original content and beloved favorites. Catch Hallmark regulars -- like Rachel Boston, Bethany Joy Lenz, Jodie Foster, and more -- in some of this year's scheduled movies.
Spring Fever officially kicks off on March 28, and it will go through April 18 with a brand new spring movie each Saturday. But it's not just the weekends that have fun seasonal content for viewers to tune into.
Every day of the week, Hallmark is airing some of their best spring content from previous years, so we can fill our DVRs and keep watching long into May or June -- or longer (no shame in watching a spring movie in the fall). Funnily enough, the full Spring Fever scheduling will be interrupted for one day for some completely different programming.
On Friday, April 10, Hallmark won't air any spring content. Instead, there's a five-movie marathon of some of the network's Christmas films. It's part of the last-minute We need a little Christmas programming meant to offset some of the stressful chaos of this time of social distancing. But with the exception of that one day, it's all spring all the time from March 28 until April 18 when the network will then transition into more of its summer programming.
Here's a look at the four movies premiering during Hallmark's Spring Fling, as well as some of the must-watch movies airing during the next month or so. Just keep in mind that the days are subject to change, so keep up to date with the schedule linked here, in case Hallmark decides to add even more Christmas movies or something.
-
Saturday, March 281
The first new Spring Fever movie of 2020 is Just My Type, which premieres on March 28 at 9 p.m. ET. It stars One Tree Hill's Bethany Joy Lenz as a writer named Vanessa who lands an interview with author Martin Clayborne (played by Brett Dalton). Since Vanessa is an aspiring novelist, she gains a lot of inspiration from her interview with the already established author. And she may just find some love along the way.
Also airing on March 28:
11 a.m. ET: Perfect Match
7 p.m. ET: In the Key of Love
11 p.m. ET: The Sweetest Heart
-
Sunday, March 292
Frequent Hallmark star Rachel Boston heads up A Ring by Spring where she plays a cynical business woman named Caryn who doesn't quite believe in love. But when a fortune teller reveals she needs to get engaged by spring or she'll never find true romance, Caryn finds herself desperate to find a lasting connection before time runs out. It airs March 29 at 1 a.m. ET, so set the DVR for this one.
Other movies in the lineup include:
3 a.m. ET: Campfire Kiss
4:30 a.m. ET: The Sweeter Side of Life
12 p.m. ET: Puppy Love
-
-
Monday, March 303
On March 30 at 2 p.m. ET, check out Love By Chance. It follows a pastry chef named Claire whose mom is obsessed with finding her someone to love. She sets her daughter up without her knowledge, and Claire falls for her new man fast. But everything could be ruined if she finds out her meddling mother is the reason they're together in the first place.
Don't miss these other movies on March 30:
4 p.m. ET: The Perfect Bride
6 p.m. ET: A Country Wedding
-
Tuesday, March 314
Dating after kids can be such a struggle, and that's what this Hallmark movie Hearts of Spring tackles. The film airs on March 31 at 8 p.m. (ET) and follows a mommy blogger diving back into the dating world. But she ends up falling for a man who she's been disagreeing with online, so can they set aside their differences in the name of love?
Be sure to also catch:
6 p.m. ET: Surprised by Love
-
-
Wednesday, April 15
Tune in at 12 p.m. ET on April 1 to catch The Art of Us. The movie tells the story of a dog walker who wants to be an artist. One day he meets art gallery curator and professor Harper Higgins who's in desperate need of a showcase artist. As they work together on the exhibit, they may soon find themselves drawn to more than just the surrounding art.
Also airing this day:
2 p.m. ET: Love in Store
-
Thursday, April 26
Baseball is delayed until further notice in real life, but there's more baseball to be had on Hallmark Channel. The Perfect Catch airs April 2 at 6 p.m. ET. In the film, single mother Jessica finds herself falling for her high school boyfriend Chase all over again when he returns to their small hometown as a professional baseball player.
Also airing on April 2:
2 p.m. ET: All for Love
4 p.m. ET: Forever in My Heart
-
-
Friday, April 37
Bottled with Love airs at 4 p.m. ET on April 3 and is an old fave. It stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Andrew Walker as Abbey and Nick. The two cross paths after Abbey writes a love letter and puts it in a bottle to throw to the sea. Nick's a fisherman who finds Abbey's bottle and is determined to track her down. Their love story seems fated to be. Or, should we say, fated to sea.
Be sure to also catch on April 3:
12 p.m. ET: For Better or For Worse
6 p.m. ET: Once Upon a Prince
-
Saturday, April 48
Another all-new Spring Fever offering is the hilariously titled You're Bacon Me Crazy, which airs on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The food pun name is fitting with the movie's plot. It follows aspiring chef Cleo who enters a food truck competition to try to get her name out there as a cook. But whether she wins the contest or not, she may win a relationship with one of her fellow food truck competitors.
And don't miss on April 4:
3 p.m. ET: The Convenient Groom
-
-
Sunday, April 59
Spring is wedding season, y'all, and Hallmark is leaning into that with this movie Yes, I Do. It airs at 3 a.m. ET on April 5, so definitely set the DVR for this one. The movie follows Charlotte, a chocolatier who keeps leaving helicopter mechanic James at the altar. After breaking his heart two times, he understandably doesn't trust her when she says she really does want to marry him this time. So she has to prove her love once and for all.
Also available this day:
10 a.m. ET: Love on the Menu
4 p.m. ET: The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
-
Monday, April 610
Full House's Jodie Sweetin stars in the movie Love Under the Rainbow, which airs April 6 at 6 p.m. ET. Jodie plays Lucy, who didn't believe she'd ever find love. But then she meets town newcomer and single father Jack, plus his daughter Sophie. It's love at first sight. Looks like Lucy may find that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, after all.
And set the DVR for:
2 p.m. ET: Eat, Play, Love
6 p.m. ET: Flip That Romance
-
-
Tuesday, April 711
It doesn't get more seasonally appropriate than the movie Tulips in Spring, which airs on April 7 at 4 p.m. ET. In the film, an interior designer finds herself having to move back home to help her father on his tulip farm in Washington. (Ironically the tulip farmer named his daughter Rose, but whatever.) Soon the small town spring charm may get the best of Rose, and she could make her visit permanent.
Plus, check out:
2 p.m. ET: My Favorite Wedding
-
Wednesday, April 812
Good Witch star Bailee Madison leads this movie called Date With Love, which can be seen on April 8 at 12 p.m. ET. The movie is about a boy whose "promposal" video goes viral and nabs the attention of his celebrity crush. She agrees to go to prom with him, but winds up falling for his teacher. Talk about complicated! But would it even be prom if it wasn't?
And don't miss:
2 p.m. ET: Dater's Handbook
-
-
Thursday, April 913
Becca (played by Rachel Boston) is the definition of "always a bridesmaid, never a bride." But things finally change for her at her cousin's wedding when she meets videographer Kyle (played by Paul Campbell). Is this going to be her shot at finally being the bride? Tune in to The Last Bridesmaid on April 9 at 8 p.m. to find out.
It's the only spring-themed movie playing that day.
-
Saturday, April 1814
The final new Spring Fever 2020 movie is Nature of Love, which airs April 18 at 9 p.m. ET. The movie puts city girl Katie in the great outdoors as she attempts to write about a glamorous camping trip. Along the way, she meets outdoor guide Will, who shows her how nature can be just as amazing as the city, if Katie will only give it (and him) a chance.
-
-
Saturday, April 1115
The original films aren't over yet. Fashionably Yours, another new 2020 Spring Fever Hallmark film, airs April 11 at 9 p.m. ET. It stars Kat Graham and Kendrick Sampson as Lauren and Rob. Lauren is a fashion organizer from the big city, who decides to leave Seattle and move back home. Rob is a mover who is instantly taken with Lauren and is determined to make her fall in love with Seattle (and himself) before she leaves for good.
Also airing on April 11:
5 a.m. ET: Royal Matchmaker
11 a.m. ET: A Brush with Love
-
Excited to Watch Again: 'Love to the Rescue'16
Airs: March 28 at 1 p.m. ET
Missed this 2019 Spring Fever movie last year? Just want to see it again? Never fear, because Love to the Rescue is here, and airing in late March for all of us to watch. The movie centers around two families who want to rescue the same dog, so they agree to share custody. But as single mom Kate gets close to co-owner and single dad Eric, a spark of love may bring both families together for good.
-
-
Excited to Watch Again: 'The Perfect Bride'17
Airs: March 30 at 4 p.m. ET
In The Perfect Bride, Molly White runs a Bridal Boot Camp even though she's not been able to find lasting love herself. But when she meets photographer Nick Dyson, she sees that she may still have time to get that perfect romance for herself. Also airing during Spring Fever is the sequel to this movie, The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells, which fans can catch at 4 p.m. on April 5.
-
Excited to Watch Again: 'Once Upon a Prince'18
Airs: April 3 at 6 p.m. ETRoyal-themed films aren't just for Christmastime. This springy film follows a prince visiting America where he falls for a commoner. Naturally, his mother isn't pleased with his choice of girlfriend and goes out of her way to prove her to be unfit for the crown. This movie isn't breaking any new ground that other royal Hallmark movie's haven't, but it's still a fun watch.
-
-
Excited to Watch Again: 'Flip That Romance'19
Airs: April 6 at 6 p.m. ET
Fixer Upper fans, take note. This is a Hallmark movie about house flipping. It's basically everything we love combined into one film. The story highlights Jules and Lance who are rivals on the job, each re-doing one half of a duplex. But while they may be enemies in their career, they soon find themselves falling for one another. It's the classic hate-turned-to-love plot line.
-
Excited to Watch Again: 'A Brush with Love'20
Airs: April 11 at 11 a.m. ET
Jamie Spellman is a painter struggling to make her artist dreams come true. Further complicating her life is the fact that two men are vying for her heart. They both seem perfect, but they're also totally different. Which direction will Jamie's heart lead her? Tune in on April 11 to find out. Or, DVR the early morning film to watch it any time this spring.