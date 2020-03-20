Hallmark's 2020 Spring Fever Lineup Gives Us the Romantic Escape We Need

Image: Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Farah Nosh



Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Farah Nosh It's that time of the year again! Every March and April, the Hallmark Channel releases a ton of new spring movies, and fills the schedule with seasonally appropriate content from years past as well. The 2020 Spring Fever lineup is jam-packed with original content and beloved favorites. Catch Hallmark regulars -- like Rachel Boston, Bethany Joy Lenz, Jodie Foster, and more -- in some of this year's scheduled movies. Spring Fever officially kicks off on March 28, and it will go through April 18 with a brand new spring movie each Saturday. But it's not just the weekends that have fun seasonal content for viewers to tune into.

Every day of the week, Hallmark is airing some of their best spring content from previous years, so we can fill our DVRs and keep watching long into May or June -- or longer (no shame in watching a spring movie in the fall). Funnily enough, the full Spring Fever scheduling will be interrupted for one day for some completely different programming.

On Friday, April 10, Hallmark won't air any spring content. Instead, there's a five-movie marathon of some of the network's Christmas films. It's part of the last-minute We need a little Christmas programming meant to offset some of the stressful chaos of this time of social distancing. But with the exception of that one day, it's all spring all the time from March 28 until April 18 when the network will then transition into more of its summer programming.

Here's a look at the four movies premiering during Hallmark's Spring Fling, as well as some of the must-watch movies airing during the next month or so. Just keep in mind that the days are subject to change, so keep up to date with the schedule linked here, in case Hallmark decides to add even more Christmas movies or something.