Netflix Originals Spring Streaming Guide for People Cooped Up in the House

This is a really interesting time we're all living in right now, with many of us stuck inside for the foreseeable future. Good thing Netflix is about to make our long days in the house so much better and brighter. In addition to adding shows and movies from other studios and networks every month, Netflix has a bunch of original content coming to the site this spring.
Starting today (yes, today! Three of these projects are streamable right now) and going through May, Netflix will be adding tons of new, original TV shows and movies of all genres and types. There's going to be a little something for everyone, no matter what they like. And for those stuck at home with kids, there are some family-friendly films and shows as well.
When Netflix first started, it was all about just bringing its users their favorite content that already existed. So fans could stream The Office or watch the latest big budget movie, or whatever they wanted. But in 2013, Netflix introduced its first original TV show House of Cards. Then, in 2015, the streaming network added its first original movie, the Idris Elba film Beasts of No Nation. Since then, it's been producing content at almost lightning speed.
Netflix has all types of content in both the TV and film world. Reality shows, documentaries, dramas, comedies, animations, horror films, thrillers, they're all there. This spring will add even more to the repertoire, with several new shows and movies coming in March, April, and May.
Viewers can look forward to shows based on true stories, thrilling true crime documentaries, comedic movies, rom-coms, animated family-friendly offerings, and more. Here are 20 series and films fans won't want to miss this spring.
'Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker'1
Premieres: March 20
This TV series is based on the true story of haircare and beauty product mogul Sarah Breedlove (aka Madam C.J. Walker), and it stars Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer in the titular role. Sarah Breedlove was a big deal in the late 1800s and early 1900s because she was the country's first self-made black millionaire, and her story is bound to be filled with trials and triumph.
'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'2
Premieres: March 20
True crime fans, listen up, because this series has a super interesting story line. The documentary show follows the story of a man who had a private zoo in Oklahoma filled with lions, tigers, and bears. But here's where things get crazy: He was later accused of plotting the murder of an animal rights advocate who disagreed with his zoo.
'The Letter for the King'3
Premieres: March 20
Another TV series heading to Netflix in March is The Letter for the King, which is based on a dutch novel. The six-episode first season tells the story of a teenage squire named Tiuri who is tasked with a dangerous adventure across three kingdoms to deliver a very important letter to the king. This one is rated TV-PG, so the whole family can watch.
'Freud'4
Premieres: March 23
Sigmund Freud was a real psychoanalyst, but this TV series has reimagined his young life. It depicts the fictional tale of Freud trying to solve a murder conspiracy using his psychoanalyst skills. The series takes place in 1880s Vienna, Austria where Freud attended school in real life. People who love historical fiction will likely get a kick out of this show.
'Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution'5
Premieres: March 25
Former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama executive produced this documentary as part of their deal with Netflix. The movie follows life at a 1970s summer camp that was housed not far from Woodstock. The camp was attended by teenagers with disabilities who ended up igniting a revolutionary movement that would go down in history.
'Uncorked'6
Premieres: March 27
This movie has a classic plot line: A father wants his son to follow him in the family business, but the son has different dreams. In this case, Elijah wants to be a master sommelier and work with wine, but his dad wants him to take over the family barbecue restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee. Will they find a way to compromise in order to keep their relationship intact?
'The Decline'7
Premieres: March 27
Based on what's going on in the world around us, this movie may hit a little too close to home for some. The Decline follows a group of survivalists who have planned for every type of disaster that the world might face -- economic, natural, social, or otherwise. But what their true apocalyptic test ends up being is something none of them could have ever been prepared for.
'Nailed It!' Season 48
Premieres: April 1
The Nailed It! team is back with all new episodes of this hilarious baking show. The competition series takes amateur (very amateur) bakers and has them try to recreate super challenging cakes and desserts. The end result is almost always awful in the funniest way. Viewers don't need to be caught up on previous seasons to enjoy the new one, so jump on in!
'Coffee & Kareem'9
Premieres: April 3
The Office star Ed Helms (he played Andy on the show) stars in this comedy movie about a 12-year-old boy named Kareem who teams up with a criminal to try to intimidate his mom's new cop boyfriend, James Coffee. But Kareem soon finds himself in over his head and must turn to the boyfriend to help them both outrun an angry drug lord.
'The Main Event'10
Premieres: April 10This movie is also about a young kid, this time an 11-year-old boy who wants to be a WWE superstar wrestler. When he discovers a magical mask, his dreams may just end up coming true. Seth Carr, who plays the kid in the movie, actually got to go to the WWE 20 years of SMACK DOWN taping, which had to have been pretty exciting for the young actor.
'Love Wedding Repeat'11
Premieres: April 10
Based on the French wedding comedy Plan de Table, this rom-com follows the same wedding but through multiple scenarios like if an ex-girlfriend had showed up or if someone had accidentally taken a sedative on the big day. It stars Sam Claflin from The Hunger Games and The Newsroom actress Olivia Munn as Jack and Dina. They're the newlyweds -- or at least the couple trying to be newlyweds if only their wedding will go right in at least one scenario.
'Brews Brothers'12
Premieres: April 10
In need of some comedic television? Brews Brothers is coming in April to deliver the laughs. The series stars Alan Aisenberg (from Orange is the New Black) and Mike Castle (from Clipped) as brothers who run a brewery but who couldn't be more different. They're basically the odd couple of beer with their different styles and personalities. There's a saying about not working with family, and this show may just illustrate exactly why.
'#blackAF'13
Premieres: April 17
Rashida Jones, who previously starred in shows like Parks and Rec and The Office, returns to the TV format in this comedy series alongside writer and producer Kenya Barris. Kenya is best known for writing and producing on projects -- like Black-ish, Grown-ish, Mixed-ish, and Girl's Trip. Now, he'll also exercise his acting skills for #blackAF, which is based on his own life.
'The Willoughbys'14
Premieres: April 22
This animated movie is rated PG and will be fun for the whole family. The Whilloughbys follows a group of siblings who decide they'd rather raise themselves, so they concoct a plan to send their mom and dad on vacation. Without parental supervision, they can finally go on the adventure of a lifetime all together. Stars like Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Martin Short, and more voice the characters.
'Extraction'15
Premieres: April 24
Chris Hemsworth (known for playing Thor in the Marvel movies) is back for this action movie where he plays Tyler Rake. He's fearless in his job as a black market mercenary, and the story line begins when he sets off to rescue a kidnapped child who is also the son of an international crime boss. Expect plenty of exciting action movie staples like car chases, explosions, and more.
'Never Have I Ever'16
Premieres: April 27
This series is already generating a ton of buzz because it comes to us from the mind of Mindy Kaling who also wrote for shows like The Office and The Mindy Project. Never Have I Ever is a loose retelling of Mindy's own childhood as a first generation Indian American. It stars acting newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role -- her first experience on screen.
'Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story'17
Premieres: April 29
Cyntoia Brown's story is almost unbelievable. She was sentenced to life in prison at age 16 for murdering a man (her trafficker) in what she claimed was self defense. After 15 years in prison, her sentence was commuted and she was released. That's just the half of it, though. Her amazing story will be chronicled in this documentary coming to Netflix at the end of April.
'Dangerous Lies'18
Premieres: April 30
Riverdale star Camila Mendes stars in this movie as a young woman who becomes a caretaker for an old man. After his sudden death, her character finds out that the man was hiding so much from her -- and as a result she could soon be in danger. The film is being billed as a horror thriller, so fans of this genre should definitely check it out when it hits Netflix in late April.
'The Half of It'19
Premieres: May 1
Ellie Chu is pretty shy at school, but soon finds herself helping a jock named Paul write love notes to the girl he's crushing on. The only problem? Ellie has a crush on her too. How will this tangled love triangle work itself out? Viewers will just have to tune into the film this May to find out. Oh, and if Ellie looks familiar, it's because the same actress Leah Lewis also plays George Fan in CW's Nancy Drew.
'Hollywood'20
Premieres: May 1
Ryan Murphy has gathered an A-list cast to tell this story of post-World War II Hollywood. Darren Criss, Patti LuPone, Mira Sorvino, Maude Apatow, and more will star in the series that tackles the real stories behind beloved actors of the time, including Rock Hudson, Vivien Leigh, and Hattie McDaniel (from Gone with the Wind).
Eight episodes in total will hit Netflix in May.