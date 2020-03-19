Hallmark's Christmas Movie Marathon During Self-Isolation Gets Side Eye

Those of us who have been self-isolating for days due to the spread of COVID-19 might be running out of things to watch on TV, but Hallmark Channel is trying to remedy that. This week, Hallmark announced a Christmas marathon that will run all weekend long, injecting a little of that holiday spirit into our TVs that some of us could use at a scary time like this... but some fans aren't impressed. 

  • Starting Friday, March 20, Hallmark will be airing a Christmas marathon that includes 27 Christmas movies.

    Lacey Chabert and Stephen Hagan in 'A Royal Christmas'
    Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer:Gabriel Hennessey

    According to Entertainment Tonight, the marathon is taken straight from Hallmark's popular "Countdown to Christmas" lineup and will include movies like A Christmas Detour, Christmas in Rome, and The Nine Lives of Christmas, just to name a few. It might be March -- and the first few days of spring -- but anyone who's looking for a little holiday spirit at a scary time in the world might just be comforted by settling in with some hot chocolate and watching these movies. 

  • A number of fans are really not into this idea. 

    Facebook comments

    As these commenters pointed out, not everybody is ready to jump back into the holiday spirit when Christmas was just a few months ago, which means that we were all watching these movies over and over again not that long ago. Looks like some people would rather see new stuff instead of the same Christmas movies they just saw -- especially since the Hallmark Channel still airs Christmas movies on Fridays year round.

  • Others are delighted by the distraction. 

    Merritt Patterson in The Christmas Cottage; Facebook comments
    Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

    In these uncertain times where everything is getting canceled, and there's not much hope of leaving the house, it can be a major mood boost to watch a happy holiday movie -- and these fans obviously feel that way. 

    If it's going to make a lot of people happy, maybe it's worth it... but we can't blame others for being over the whole Christmas thing when it just happened.

  • For those not into the holiday marathon, there's good news: New programming is still on the way. 

    Scott Michael Foster, Laura Osnes In the Key of Love
    Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Kailey Schwerman

    In fact, ET reported that, despite the marathon, the new movie In The Key of Love, which stars Laura Osnes and Scott Michael Foster, will still premiere on Saturday night as planned, and Hallmark is proceeding with sharing a preview of their "Spring Fling" lineup and their Movies & Mysteries lineup.

    New material is coming, everybody! This is just a brief journey back into holiday land for a weekend.

  • Who knows? Maybe by this weekend, we'll be in need of some holiday spirit. 

    Jill Wagner in Christmas Cookies
    Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Bettina Strauss

    And if not, there are plenty of other options, like streaming something on Netflix or Hulu -- or even taking a quick break from technology to play board games or take a (socially distant) walk. In the meantime, we hope everybody's hanging in there and taking care of their mental health during this very, very weird time. 

    This, too, shall pass, and by the time we're arguing about Hallmark Christmas movies again in December, hopefully, the world will be looking a bit brighter.

