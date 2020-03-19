Hallmark's Christmas Movie Marathon During Self-Isolation Gets Side Eye

Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Fred Hayes
Those of us who have been self-isolating for days due to the spread of COVID-19 might be running out of things to watch on TV, but Hallmark Channel is trying to remedy that. This week, Hallmark announced a Christmas marathon that will run all weekend long, injecting a little of that holiday spirit into our TVs that some of us could use at a scary time like this... but some fans aren't impressed.
-
Starting Friday, March 20, Hallmark will be airing a Christmas marathon that includes 27 Christmas movies.
-
A number of fans are really not into this idea.
As these commenters pointed out, not everybody is ready to jump back into the holiday spirit when Christmas was just a few months ago, which means that we were all watching these movies over and over again not that long ago. Looks like some people would rather see new stuff instead of the same Christmas movies they just saw -- especially since the Hallmark Channel still airs Christmas movies on Fridays year round.
-
-
Others are delighted by the distraction.
-
For those not into the holiday marathon, there's good news: New programming is still on the way.
-
-
Who knows? Maybe by this weekend, we'll be in need of some holiday spirit.
Share this Story