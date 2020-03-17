Parents Can Soon Rent 'Trolls World Tour' Online for an 'Affordable' Price

The fun starts this Friday, when movies that are already in theaters will start streaming -- including Emma, Invisible Man, and The Hunt. The movies will cost $19.99 (close to what we'd pay for two people to see the movie in theaters) and will be available to stream for 48 hours.

"Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable," Jeff Shell, NBC Universal's CEO, said in a statement, according to Variety. "We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."

