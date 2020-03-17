Parents Can Soon Rent 'Trolls World Tour' Online for an 'Affordable' Price

Dreamworks Animation
Nicole Pomarico
Movies

Rachel Bloom in 'Trolls World Tour'
Dreamworks Animation

Staying at home to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 can be a challenge, especially for parents whose kids are out of school and at home with them. It's not like we can just pick up and go see a new movie, but now, we kind of can without even leaving the house. Universal Pictures is making new releases available on demand starting this Friday, and that includes Trolls World Tour

Talk about a lifesaver! 

  • Universal Pictures is officially making its new releases available on demand at home the same day the movies were set to hit theaters.

    Mia Goth, Anya Taylor-Joy in 'Emma'
    Focus Features

    The fun starts this Friday, when movies that are already in theaters will start streaming -- including Emma, Invisible Man, and The Hunt. The movies will cost $19.99 (close to what we'd pay for two people to see the movie in theaters) and will be available to stream for 48 hours. 

    "Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable," Jeff Shell, NBC Universal's CEO, said in a statement, according to Variety. "We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."

  • Then, starting April 10, 'Trolls World Tour' will begin streaming.

    'Trolls World Tour'
    Dreamworks Animation

    This is the same day that the movie was set to hit theaters, so kids who have been looking forward to this one for a long time will be glad they won't have to wait until the coronavirus coast is clear to see it -- and we have a feeling parents are going to be happy to have another distraction to offer up to kids who are cooped up inside. 

    This is the best news we've heard since Frozen 2 started streaming early on Disney+ last week!

  • People are already looking forward to watching these new releases from home. 

    Facebook comments

    Of course, nothing will ever replace the joy we get from going to the movie theater and munching on hot, fresh popcorn (and drinking a giant soda), but for now, that's not an option. This is the next best thing, and it seems as if plenty of commenters are ready to welcome the distraction. So much of our normal lives have been interrupted for now, but getting to catch new movies at home will be something to look forward to.

  • Even Anna Kendrick is pumped about the news. 

    Fans of Trolls already know that Anna Kendrick voices the main character in the movie, Poppy, and we're glad to see that she's excited about this move. Now everyone can enjoy the movie on time without risking anybody's health.

    What could be better than that? 

    And like we said before, there are a lot of kiddos who could use the distraction ... and a lot of parents who could use that, too.

  • We're counting down the days 'til April 10. 

    'Trolls World Tour'
    Dreamworks Animation

    After all, it'll be nice to hear something other than Frozen 2 on repeat in our houses by then, won't it? We're definitely interested to see if other production companies end up following suit. Although a lot of movie releases have been postponed for the time being -- including Mulan and A Quiet Place 2 -- we're glad that others are still making their debut as planned, even if it's in a different way than usual.

