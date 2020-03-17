Parents Can Soon Rent 'Trolls World Tour' Online for an 'Affordable' Price

Staying at home to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 can be a challenge, especially for parents whose kids are out of school and at home with them. It's not like we can just pick up and go see a new movie, but now, we kind of can without even leaving the house. Universal Pictures is making new releases available on demand starting this Friday, and that includes Trolls World Tour.
Talk about a lifesaver!
Universal Pictures is officially making its new releases available on demand at home the same day the movies were set to hit theaters.
Then, starting April 10, 'Trolls World Tour' will begin streaming.
People are already looking forward to watching these new releases from home.
Of course, nothing will ever replace the joy we get from going to the movie theater and munching on hot, fresh popcorn (and drinking a giant soda), but for now, that's not an option. This is the next best thing, and it seems as if plenty of commenters are ready to welcome the distraction. So much of our normal lives have been interrupted for now, but getting to catch new movies at home will be something to look forward to.
Even Anna Kendrick is pumped about the news.
Fans of Trolls already know that Anna Kendrick voices the main character in the movie, Poppy, and we're glad to see that she's excited about this move. Now everyone can enjoy the movie on time without risking anybody's health.
What could be better than that?
And like we said before, there are a lot of kiddos who could use the distraction ... and a lot of parents who could use that, too.
We're counting down the days 'til April 10.
