‘Frozen 2’ Coming to Disney+ Months Early So We Can Keep Our Kids Entertained



Disney

Many parents are scrambling with the news of the coronavirus COVID-19 shutting down workplaces and schools. This drastic decision was made to help slow the spread of infection; however, it has a broad impact on parents.



Parents are left to find ways to keep their kids from boredom while stuck at home, and many parents are also trying to work at the same time. Thankfully, Disney has been paying attention, and they've given us all an early gift. Disney is releasing Frozen 2 on Disney+ months earlier than planned.

