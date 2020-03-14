‘Frozen 2’ Coming to Disney+ Months Early So We Can Keep Our Kids Entertained

blogger
Devan McGuinness
Movies


Many parents are scrambling with the news of the coronavirus COVID-19 shutting down workplaces and schools. This drastic decision was made to help slow the spread of infection; however, it has a broad impact on parents

Parents are left to find ways to keep their kids from boredom while stuck at home, and many parents are also trying to work at the same time. Thankfully, Disney has been paying attention, and they've given us all an early gift. Disney is releasing Frozen 2 on Disney+ months earlier than planned.

  • Disney recognized the struggle parents face and stepped in by releasing Frozen 2 on Disney+ earlier than they had initially planned.


    According to Deadline, The Walt Disney Company will make Frozen 2 available on its Disney+ subscription for both the US and internationally, three months ahead of its scheduled date. The US will be available for streaming starting Sunday, March 15th. Internationally, Frozen 2 will be available soon after on Tuesday, March 17th.

  • This news comes at a time where many schools are closing, and towns are limiting the amount of people who can gather.

    A statement issued by the company says the surprise early release was an intentional decision to help bring some brightness to families. They hope to offer "families with some fun and joy during this challenging period," and we will take it in any form we can get it, honestly. 

    With how much our kids were obsessed with the first movie, and the sequel being even more popular, watching Frozen 2 a little earlier than expected will at least give some parents relief while they try and find a new routine, or if they just want a quiet break. 


  • And this small gesture is going to make life just a little easier for families with young kids.

    Frozen 2 is the popular sequel to the first move which gave us the annoying but amazing earworm song “Let It Go.” While hearing the favorite Frozen 2 song, “Lost in the Woods” over and over may not be the most ideal work from home situation, it’s still better than the alternative of “I’m bored” on repeat or the kids asking for a snack every 10 minutes.

    Parenting kids isn't easy on a good day. Add in panic and stress, no routine, and perhaps trying to juggle working from home, any small gesture is helpful. Many families are going to turn to entertainment that can be done from home -- we have no other choice if we're quarantined. 

    Stay strong, parents!

