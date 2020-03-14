‘Frozen 2’ Coming to Disney+ Months Early So We Can Keep Our Kids Entertained

Many parents are scrambling with the news of the coronavirus COVID-19 shutting down workplaces and schools. This drastic decision was made to help slow the spread of infection; however, it has a broad impact on parents.
Parents are left to find ways to keep their kids from boredom while stuck at home, and many parents are also trying to work at the same time. Thankfully, Disney has been paying attention, and they've given us all an early gift. Disney is releasing Frozen 2 on Disney+ months earlier than planned.
Disney recognized the struggle parents face and stepped in by releasing Frozen 2 on Disney+ earlier than they had initially planned.
This news comes at a time where many schools are closing, and towns are limiting the amount of people who can gather.
And this small gesture is going to make life just a little easier for families with young kids.
Frozen 2 is the popular sequel to the first move which gave us the annoying but amazing earworm song “Let It Go.” While hearing the favorite Frozen 2 song, “Lost in the Woods” over and over may not be the most ideal work from home situation, it’s still better than the alternative of “I’m bored” on repeat or the kids asking for a snack every 10 minutes.
