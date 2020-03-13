15 Contagion Movies & Series People Are Watching on Netflix



Warner Bros. Although we've been hearing about the outbreaks of coronavirus outside of the United States for months, it's official: COVID-19 is finally in America, and the news around the virus is changing every day. Of course, it's a bit stressful, and with many people forced to cancel their plans and stay at home, what better time is there to cozy up on the couch, fire up Netflix, and watch a bunch of TV shows and movies -- like Contagion -- that are about people who survived (or didn't survive) viral outbreaks and zombie apocalypses? Sadly, the film is not on the streaming site, but that doesn't deminish the fact that people are looking for movies about diseases and viruses to watch ... and it might end up being a welcome distraction.

Recently, The New York Times reported that more and more people have been watching the movie Contagion, starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, and Kate Winslet. In fact, it's become the second most-watched Warner Bros. movie, right behind the Harry Potter movies, and given how popular those are, that's saying a lot.

But Contagion isn't the only movie of its kind -- not by a long shot.

Of course, if the constant coronavirus news and panics are starting to become anxiety inducing, staying away from these movies and TV shows might be best -- at least, until things start to settle down. But for everyone who wants to watch things about people who totally get what we're all going through right now (albeit on a much larger and dramatic scale), these TV shows and movies ought to do the trick.