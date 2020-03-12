'Clueless' Is Heading Back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary



Looking for the perfect excuse for mom's night out? Here's a pretty good one: To celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, Clueless is heading back to theaters for three days only. That gives fans a chance to see the legendary '90s romantic comedy on the big screen all over again -- or maybe even for the first time, for those of us who weren't old enough to fully appreciate it the first time around.

We're totally buggin' right now!