'Clueless' Is Heading Back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Looking for the perfect excuse for mom's night out? Here's a pretty good one: To celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, Clueless is heading back to theaters for three days only. That gives fans a chance to see the legendary '90s romantic comedy on the big screen all over again -- or maybe even for the first time, for those of us who weren't old enough to fully appreciate it the first time around. 

We're totally buggin' right now!

  • 'Clueless' is a total classic, and those who haven't seen it yet definitely need to. 

    Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy
    Paramount Pictures

    It stars Alicia Silverstone as Cher Horowitz, a privileged teenage girl living in Beverly Hills whose life gets turned upside down after a new girl, Tai (played by Brittany Murphy), arrives at her school. Cher takes her under her wing, and at the same time, she's forced to question everything she thought she knew about her life.

    There's shopping, so many quotable moments, and Paul Rudd. What's not to love? It's one of those '90s teen classics that never gets old.

  • The movie will be back in theaters this May. 

    Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd in 'Clueless'
    CBS via Getty Images

    And best of all, it's being shown in 700 theaters across the US, so hopefully, that means everyone will be able to take part in this glorious celebration of one of the best movies ever. Clueless will be showing May 3, May 4, and May 6, and there will even be a pre-show feature that talks about the slang in the movie. After all, this is where the phrase "as if" came from, just in case anyone didn't know.

  • Tickets for the showings are already on sale. 

    Alicia Silverstone, Justin Walker, Brittany Murphy in 'Clueless'
    CBS via Getty Images

    Judging by how popular this movie still is 25 years after it originally hit theaters, it might be wise to grab tickets early, even though it's not back in theaters for another couple of months. Tickets can be purchased here, and fans can search by zip code to find out where the closest showing to them is. 

    It's truly the perfect opportunity to get out of the house, without kids, and maybe even make it a full evening with dinner beforehand. Not gonna turn that down! 

  • And let's not forget that a 'Clueless' reboot is in the works, too. 

    Stacey Dash, Alicia Silverstone in 'Clueless'
    CBS via Getty Images

    In October, news broke that Clueless is coming back to TV, and although there aren't too many details on the show just yet, this time it will center on Dionne, who becomes the most popular girl in her school after Cher goes missing -- and she has to track down her friend, of course. The reboot takes place in the present day, so we won't get to see the same awesome '90s fashion this time around, but we have a feeling it'll serve up the perfect dose of nostalgia anyway. 

  • We're so excited to see our favorite characters back in action.

    Yes, we can probably recite the entire movie, word for word, we've seen it that many times at this point. But that doesn't mean we don't want to view the movie all over again as it was originally intended: in a dark theater with a tub full of buttery popcorn, surrounded by others who love this movie as much as we do. The '90s were a simpler time, after all. Who doesn't want to relive them for a night?

    Can't wait! 

