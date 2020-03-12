'Clueless' Is Heading Back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Looking for the perfect excuse for mom's night out? Here's a pretty good one: To celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, Clueless is heading back to theaters for three days only. That gives fans a chance to see the legendary '90s romantic comedy on the big screen all over again -- or maybe even for the first time, for those of us who weren't old enough to fully appreciate it the first time around.
We're totally buggin' right now!
'Clueless' is a total classic, and those who haven't seen it yet definitely need to.
The movie will be back in theaters this May.
Tickets for the showings are already on sale.
And let's not forget that a 'Clueless' reboot is in the works, too.
We're so excited to see our favorite characters back in action.
Yes, we can probably recite the entire movie, word for word, we've seen it that many times at this point. But that doesn't mean we don't want to view the movie all over again as it was originally intended: in a dark theater with a tub full of buttery popcorn, surrounded by others who love this movie as much as we do. The '90s were a simpler time, after all. Who doesn't want to relive them for a night?
Can't wait!
