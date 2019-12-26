New Update About 'Hocus Pocus 2' Raises Questions About the Original Cast

Shankman is responsible for bringing so many of our favorite movies to life.

He has a long history of directing (and producing) some of the most memorable and beloved movies ever. His resume includes films such as The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, Hairspray, and even a few episodes of Glee.

We've definitely been worried that Hocus Pocus 2 could never live up to the original, but knowing that Shankman will be at the helm makes us feel a lot better. He won't let us down!