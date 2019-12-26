New Update About 'Hocus Pocus 2' Raises Questions About the Original Cast

It may not be Hocus Pocus season anymore, but that doesn't mean we can't gear up for the sequel, especially now that there's been a huge update on the upcoming movie. It's official: Adam Shankman will be directing Hocus Pocus 2, so we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief knowing that this movie is definitely in good hands.
Adam Shankman shared the news about his new gig on Instagram this week.
Not only did he announce that he will be directing the sequel to Enchanted, but also Hocus Pocus 2, much to fans' delight.
He wrote:
"Looks like Il be working on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile... I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates!"
Shankman is responsible for bringing so many of our favorite movies to life.
He has a long history of directing (and producing) some of the most memorable and beloved movies ever. His resume includes films such as The Wedding Planner, A Walk to Remember, Hairspray, and even a few episodes of Glee.
We've definitely been worried that Hocus Pocus 2 could never live up to the original, but knowing that Shankman will be at the helm makes us feel a lot better. He won't let us down!
Although there's definitely plenty of excitement around Shankman directing, fans are mostly worried about who will be in the movie.
A lot of the reaction to the news is all about wanting the original cast to return -- and given that we can't imagine a Hocus Pocus sequel without Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, we totally get it.
But according to Variety, nothing has been officially confirmed quite yet, so we can't say who will be starring in the movie for sure. All we can do is cross our fingers and hope it all comes together.
The cast definitely seems on board to return if Disney will have them.
We're keeping an eye out for updates.
