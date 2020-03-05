20 Original Titles of Beloved Movies We're Glad Didn't Make the Cut

Movies don't always get things right the first time in the title department. Some of our favorite films once had truly terrible names before things landed on the right title. Sometimes, a working title is just a placeholder until something better comes along, but sometimes, a working title almost becomes the title of the movie if not for some people stepping in and wisely vetoing a terrible name.
It's not just the film industry that has had this naming problem. Some beloved TV shows have struggled with titles as well. For example, Saved by the Bell's original title was Good Morning, Miss Bliss. (Yikes.) Friends was almost Six of One. (Could that be any worse?), nd Happy Days was once just Cool. (Not so cool.)
We've rounded up 20 of some of the most egregious early titles of films, including the beloved movie Back to the Future, that always had the right title but was almost bullied out of it by a very wrong studio executive.
No genre of film is immune to naming issues. Animated films have had wonky original titles, as well as rom-coms, action films, horror movies, and more. When looking at all the failed titles, one thing that really stands out is how many of them were so long! Short and sweet is always better, especially now in a day and age when studios want their films to be an easy hashtag for social media promotion.
Other clunky titles originally came from the book/play/article upon which the film was based. But what worked for a book or a magazine article title doesn't always translate well into a movie title. In the end, these 20 films got it right ... but things almost went very wrong.
'Cars'1
Kids love Cars, but that's not what this Disney/Pixar film was originally named. Since so much of the film takes place on the historic road Route 66, that was the initial title. But since there was already a TV series in the '60s called Route 66, Pixar changed to Cars instead. That was a smart move, because a bunch of kids were probably going to refer to it as the "cars movie" anyway.
'Toy Story'2
There were hundreds of rejected titles for the Pixar film Toy Story. Lee Unkrich, who directed on Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 and was an editor for Toy Story took to Twitter to reveal some of the previous names for the movie. There were originally 200 options, but some of the standout rejects are Made in Taiwan, Bring Me The Arm of Buzz Lightyear, and Toyz in the Hood.
Toy Story was definitely the right choice.
'The Breakfast Club'3
The suave tone of The Breakfast Club may have been lost if the film had gone with its original title The Lunch Bunch. Sure, we do actually see them eat lunch in the film and not breakfast, but the rhyming nature of that original title makes it a little too kiddy. We wonder if this movie would still be as popular today without its iconic Breakfast Club title.
'American Pie'4
According to The Atlantic, the screenwriter for American Pie took a real risk with the title of the screenplay, which was originally: Untitled Teenage Sex Comedy That Can Be Made For Under $10 Million That Most Readers Will Probably Hate But I Think You Will Love. Well, it says it all, but in a few too many words. Good thing the actual film ended up going with something a little shorter.
'Scary Movie'5
Like with American Pie, Scary Movie's original title options were cheeky, but much too long. One was Last Summer I Screamed Because Friday the 13th Fell on Halloween and another option was Scream if I Know What You Did Last Halloween. In the end, the film went with Scary Movie, which was actually the original rejected title of Scream.
'Pretty Woman'6
Pretty Woman gets its title from the use of the Roy Orbison song "Pretty Woman" during Julia Roberts' character Vivian's shopping spree. But before then, it was going to be titled 3000, which is the amount of money Vivian gets for acting like Richard Gere's character's girlfriend for the week. Pretty Woman is infinitely more memorable as a title than Vivian's dollar amount.
'Back to the Future'7
One of the studio executives wasn't sold on the title Back to the Future and made sure to let executive producer Steven Spielberg know. Instead, the studio suggested that the movie be called Space Man From Pluto. The studio exec even offered script changes to work the title in. For example, instead of the line "Darth Vader from Planet Vulcan," the exec wanted "space man from the planet Pluto."
Good thing no one listened to him.
'Saturday Night Fever'8
The idea for the John Travolta disco film Saturday Night Fever came from a New York magazine article called "Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Nights." That may have made for a catchy print title in 1976, but it's a good thing that the film trimmed the title way down before going to market with it. "Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Nights" may rhyme, but it doesn't really roll off the tongue.
'Drive Me Crazy'9
Before this Melissa Joan Hart and Adrian Grenier class was named after a Britney Spears song, it was going to be called Girl Gives Birth to Own Prom Date, which was the title of the book the story is based on. (The book's title has since been changed to How I Created My Perfect Prom Date.) Melissa said she thinks the "gives birth" title was popular "at the time, [because] there was a lot of girls giving birth at the prom."
'While You Were Sleeping'10
While You Were Sleeping tells the story of a transit worker who saves a man named Peter from a train accident that puts him into a coma. At the hospital, his family mistakenly thinks she's Peter's fiancée and she just goes along with it. Before the breezy title While You Were Sleeping -- which makes everything sound much less serious than it was -- the film was titled Coma Guy. Hey, can't blame a movie for being to the point.
'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre'11
As if this horror movie wasn't gory enough, its original title was Head Cheese. We will not be digging into why, because everyone' imagination can fill in the blanks there. It's just plain gross. At least with the title Texas Chain Saw Massacre there's a hint of what viewers will be getting when they see it rather than just outright stating how violent it's gonna be.
'Casablanca'12
Casablanca is considered one of the best romantic films of all time, but would people feel the same way if it had its original title Everybody Comes to Rick’s? That was the name of the unproduced play that Casablanca is based on, named for the restaurant the characters frequent: Rick's Café Américain. Fortunately the movie dumped the title, but it did keep the café.
'Licence to Kill'13
The 1989 James Bond movie Licence to Kill sounds so hardcore, but it almost sounded way less cool. According to Time magazine, the original title of this 007 film was Licence Revoked. But after a poll revealed that American audiences equated that to going to the DMV, it was changed. However, the British spelling of license stuck, even when the movie hit America.
'Annie Hall'14
Annie Hall is not a particularly happy movie, since it's about an ill-fated romance, but it once had an even more depressing title to go along with the sad story. According to Vanity Fair, the original title was Anhedonia, which is a word of Greek origin that means "the inability to feel pleasure." Geez, just pile it on, huh? The title Annie Hall makes the doomed relationship a little more bearable -- or at least it doesn't add to the pain.
'Drop Dead Gorgeous'15
Kirsten Dunst and Amy Adams starred in this mockumentary-style movie about a group of pageant hopefuls who start to get killed off in mysterious ways. Drop Dead Gorgeous is an amazing title for such a premise and much better than the original option: Dairy Queens. The fast food chain Dairy Queen took issue with that title, so the movie went a different direction.
'Blade Runner'16
The Verge reported that the Harrison Ford film Blade Runner is based on a 1968 Philip K. Dick novel called Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? That was a thought-provoking title for a book (do they?), but wouldn't have translated as well to a film. So instead of keeping the name, the movie kept the plot and came up with the catchier action movie title Blade Runner.
'The Last Exorcism'17
The Last Exorcism is a great title for a horror movie. It gets right to the point and lets viewers know exactly what to expect. A terrible title for The Last Exorcism would have been Cotton, which was the previous name for this 2010 movie. That title came from one of the characters who was named Cotton Marcus, but the studio changed it to avoid confusing moviegoers.
Good call.
'Rough Night'18
Rough Night does a pretty good job of describing what its characters are in for: a rough night. The star-studded film follows a group of college friends reuniting for a bachelorette party that goes terribly wrong when the male dancer they hired dies at the house they're renting. To avoid getting into trouble, they have to hurry to get rid of the body. In fact, the original title was just Move That Body. A little too on-the-nose, perhaps.
Rough Night is catchier and more relatable.
'Field of Dreams'19
This baseball film is based on the book Shoeless Joe, which is the name of one of the characters. But because that name was a little confusing for the film, the studio changed it to Field of Dreams. When the author found out, he actually wasn't upset. It turned out that the publisher had recommended Shoeless Joe for the book title, but the author had always wanted The Dream Field.
So he kind of got his wish.
'The Switch'20
In The Switch, Jennifer Aniston's character decides to have a baby as a single mother. In a freak accident, she ends up using sperm from her best friend (without either of their knowledge). When they find out years later, it totally changes the dynamic of their relationship. Another thing that changed in this movie was the title. It was inspired by the short story "Baster" and was initially titled The Baster, but focus groups helped the studio see that it wasn't a great idea. Aniston actually really liked The Baster for the name, but it's probably for the best that it was switched to The Switch.