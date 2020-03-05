20 Original Titles of Beloved Movies We're Glad Didn't Make the Cut



Universal Pictures Movies don't always get things right the first time in the title department. Some of our favorite films once had truly terrible names before things landed on the right title. Sometimes, a working title is just a placeholder until something better comes along, but sometimes, a working title almost becomes the title of the movie if not for some people stepping in and wisely vetoing a terrible name. It's not just the film industry that has had this naming problem. Some beloved TV shows have struggled with titles as well. For example, Saved by the Bell's original title was Good Morning, Miss Bliss. (Yikes.) Friends was almost Six of One. (Could that be any worse?), nd Happy Days was once just Cool. (Not so cool.)

We've rounded up 20 of some of the most egregious early titles of films, including the beloved movie Back to the Future, that always had the right title but was almost bullied out of it by a very wrong studio executive.

No genre of film is immune to naming issues. Animated films have had wonky original titles, as well as rom-coms, action films, horror movies, and more. When looking at all the failed titles, one thing that really stands out is how many of them were so long! Short and sweet is always better, especially now in a day and age when studios want their films to be an easy hashtag for social media promotion.

Other clunky titles originally came from the book/play/article upon which the film was based. But what worked for a book or a magazine article title doesn't always translate well into a movie title. In the end, these 20 films got it right ... but things almost went very wrong.