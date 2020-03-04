19 Movies Leaving Netflix in March

François Duhamel/Columbia Pictures
A bunch of new movies just hit Netflix for March, which is so exciting. Now we can all watch Space Jam, Life as We Know It, and He's Just Not That Into You -- and so much more. Plus, even more movies are set to come to the streaming site throughout the month as well, so there will be a ton of new content in March. Unfortunately, in with the new also means out with the old. Many movies -- and even one TV show -- are leaving Netflix in March as streaming rights contracts expire and the site makes room for the newbies. Black Panther is already gone (it left March 3), but there are so many films leaving soon that we still have time to watch.
We're highlighting 20 of the biggest films (and iconic 200s TV show) that everyone is gonna want to watch or rewatch ASAP before losing the chance altogether. Several notable franchises and movie sequels are on their way out, so interested parties will definitely want to clear a couple of nights to make sure they can watch the original and its sequel before Netflix pulls it.
Most of these films are exiting the site at the end of March (March 30 to be specific), so we still have almost month to press play. But some do leave as early as March 7, so pay extra attention to the dates on this list. That way no one will miss getting to see anything that they may have had in their list forever.
Notably, one TV show is losing all six of its seasons March 19. Fans of that series will need to start bingeing now to fit it all in before then.
Here's what we need to watch before it leaves.
'The Waterboy'1
Leaves Netflix: March 7
The Adam Sandler classic The Waterboy follows Bobby, a college football team waterboy who suddenly gets drafted by a rival team. Although underestimated most of his life, Bobby delivers on the field, helping propel his new team to the championship level. This movie is only available for a couple more days -- so get to watching quick!
'The Jane Austen Book Club'2
Leaves Netflix: March 7
A group of friends starts a book club dedicated solely to Jane Austen novels to help their friend, Sylvia, recover from being broken up with by her husband. However, the friends soon start to see that their own relationships mirror those in the books in eerie ways. This film has a lot of A-list talent in it, including Devil Wears Prada star Emily Blunt, and Hannibal's Hugh Dancy.
'Blue Jasmine'3
Leaves Netflix: March 7
Cate Blanchett plays the titular Jasmine in this film about a New York socialite who moves in with her sister in San Fransisco. She's desperate to find the happiness in California that she couldn't in NYC, but she soon discovers that happiness can't be found just by changing locations. Instead, it has to come from within.
Cate won an Academy Award for Best Actress for this role.
'Eat Pray Love'4
Leaves Netflix: March 9
Based on the best-selling memoir of the same name, Eat Pray Love follows a woman named Liz Gilbert on a global journey. She is trying to find herself after realizing that her marriage isn't what she thought it would be. Julia Roberts plays the lead as she travels to Italy to eat delicious food, India to learn about the power of prayer, and Indonesia to find true love.
'Men in Black'5
Leaves Netflix: March 14
The Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones classic about two secret government agency workers catching aliens is leaving Netflix mid-month. The sequel, Men in Black II, is also leaving Netflix on March 14, so fans only have a little bit of time left to binge-watch them both. At least there are plenty of other great Will Smith movies still on the streaming site and staying put for now -- such as Bad Boys and Bright.
'Coraline'6
Leaves Netflix: March 15
This film is one of those that sort of traumatized us as kids, and for good reason. Coraline follows a young girl who finds her way into a parallel universe where things may look the same, but they're also hiding a sinister secret. Oh, and everyone has black button eyes, which is terrifying. Those who may still want to watch it only have until March 15.
'Zodiac'7
Leaves Netflix: March 19
One of America's most notorious serial killers is the Zodiac Killer, because he was never caught. This 2007 movie starring Mark Ruffalo, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Robert Downey Jr. digs into the case as it happened in the late '60s and '70s and how widespread the fear was -- especially as law enforcement continued to fail to track the killer down. True crime fans will love this one, so watch it before it leaves on March 19.
'The L Word' Seasons 1-68
Leaves Netflix: March 19
The original six seasons of Showtime's The L Word are leaving Netflix this March. The groundbreaking series followed a group of lesbians and bisexual women as they dated, married, had kids, broke up, and lived their lives. This series was recently rebooted in late 2019 into The L Word: Generation Q for a more modern era. The original cast returned, but many of the storylines have been updated.
'A Wrinkle in Time'9
Leaves Netflix: March 24
Based on the popular fantasy and science fiction children's novel, the 2018 movie adaptation brought out the big guns in the casting department. Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine, Zach Galifianakis, Storm Reid, and so many more big names graced the screen for this film, which was directed by the Oscar-nominated director Ava DuVernay.
'P.S. I Love You'10
Leaves Netflix: March 30
One of the saddest but sweetest rom-coms around is P.S. I Love You. It stars Hilary Swank as a recent widow who soon learns that her late husband left her a series of messages in a sort of scavenger hunt in order to help her move forward in life. Watching it makes us cry, but also believe in love in all the best ways. Check it out before March 30.
'Batman Begins'11
Leaves Netflix: March 30
Batman Begins kicked off a new Batman franchise in the early 2000s that would go on to attain both critical and fan acclaim. Christian Bale starred as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in a cast rounded out by Michael Caine, Katie Holmes, Liam Neeson, and more. Fans have until the end of the month to rewatch this one before it leaves Netflix.
'The Dark Knight'12
Leaves Netflix: March 30
The Dark Knight is the sequel to Batman Begins, and it's also leaving Netflix at the end of the month. This film introduced Heath Ledger as the Joker, which would end up being one of his final roles. Ledger died of an accidental overdose in January 2008, several months before The Dark Knight hit theaters. That year, the Academy posthumously awarded the Best Actor Oscar to Heath for his role in this film.
'Hairspray' (2007)13
Leaves Netflix: March 30
The fun musical about odd-girl-out Tracy Turnblad auditioning for a role on a 1960s TV dance show has been a movie, a play, another movie, a live TV musical, and so much more. The version leaving Netflix at the end of the month is the 2007 one that starred Nikki Blonsky, as well as Zac Efron, Amanda Bynes, Queen Latifah, John Travolta, and so many other A-listers. This is a must-watch before it leaves.
'Kill Bill: Volume 1'14
Leaves Netflix: March 30
Both Kill Bill: Volume 1, and its sequel, Kill Bill: Volume 2, are leaving Netflix come March 30. The violent Quentin Tarantino films follow Uma Thurman's character (known as The Bride) as she sets out for revenge against her ex Bill, played by David Carradine. She's totally justified in being upset, since her ex-fiancé tried to off her on her wedding day of all days ... and pregnant at that.
'New York Minute'15
Leaves Netflix: March 30
The 2004 movie New York Minute was Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's final film project together. They played twins Roxy and Jane, who couldn't have been more different from each other. They were forced to put those differences aside and work together to escape both a high school truancy officer -- and a murderer -- during a day trip to the Big Apple.
'Paranormal Activity'16
Leaves Netflix: March 30
This spooky "found footage" horror movie only cost $15,000 to make, but it was so popular that it grossed nearly $200 million at the box office. It also made us seriously afraid to sleep at night, but all the best horror movies do. Viewers can give themselves a scare by watching the film on Netflix any time this month before it leaves the streaming site March 30.
'Charlie's Angels'17Leaves Netflix: March 30
In 2019, Charlie's Angels was rebooted with an all-new cast, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. But it's the 2000 version of this movie that's leaving Netflix at the end of March. That one starred Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, and Drew Barrymore. The 2003 sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, is also leaving Netflix at the same time on March 30.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers'18
Leaves Netflix: March 30
For some reason, Netflix doesn't have the first Lord of the Rings movie, but it does have the second. This epic fantasy adventure originally came out in 2002 and followed Frodo and Sam's journey to Mordor as they encountered a new foe in Saruman. This movie went on to win two Academy Awards that year, so it's definitely worth a watch (or rewatch) this month.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'19
Leaves Netflix: March 30
The third and final entry to the Lord of the Rings trilogy is also leaving Netflix come March 30. This 2003 film finished out Frodo's journey to destroy the ring at Mount Doom while the rest of the world waged a war to distract Sauron from stopping Frodo. Return of the King won a whopping 11 Academy Awards at that year's Oscars in every category where it received a nomination.
'Wild Wild West'20
Leaves Netflix: March 30
Men in Black and Men in Black II aren't the only Will Smith movies leaving in March. At the end of the month, the sci-fi thriller Wild Wild West is departing the streaming site. It follows two special agents dispatched from the Wild West to save the president from a Confederate scientist out for Civil War revenge. This movie was widely panned by critics and audiences, though, so maybe they're glad it's leaving.