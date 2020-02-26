20 Movies Coming to Netflix in March 2020 We Can't Wait To Watch

Peter Iovino/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc/Village Roadshow Films
Every month, Netflix adds (and removes) a whole new array of shows and movies to the site for its users to stream. Most of the things hit on the very first day of the new month, but more stuff is added every week so viewers get new content all month long. For March 2020, the movies hitting Netflix will delight fans of all types of genres. There are beloved '90s classics, hilarious rom-coms, mysterious thrillers, mobster films, and even an upcoming Netflix original about murder -- every true crime fan's favorite subject.
We've selected 20 of the most-anticipated films hitting Netflix in March that everyone is definitely going to want to see the second they hit the streaming site, but just know that there is so much besides this as well.
The 20 films coming to Netflix in March we're flagging are some of the schedule's biggest highlights. The exciting thing about Netflix is that it often makes movies available for free that we would have to shell out several dollars to see anywhere else. Some of these films we may not have seen in a while because we didn't want to pay to see them, and now, they're finally going to be available.
But Netflix doesn't just have old classics coming. The site will also add some newer content -- including the 2020 original film Lost Girls about a string of murders uncovered by a mother whose daughter goes missing -- and some movies we may not have previously gotten the chance to see or even know about.
We've provided descriptions for all the movies, so if there's some not everyone has seen, they can get a sense of what they might be getting into and whether they'll like it.
Because Netflix always has a little something for everyone, the March lineup is no different. Happy watching!
'Space Jam'1
Hits Netflix: March 1
The Looney Tunes gang has to win a game of basketball against an alien team to ensure their safety. This movie combines animation and real footage and stars several real-life NBA players -- including Michael Jordan. (Bill Murray also stars.) Space Jam is kind of the perfect mix of wacky and sincere, and we can all watch it to get psyched up for Space Jam 2, scheduled to come out next year with LeBron James.
'Sleepover'2
Hits Netflix: March 1
A group of girls is heading into high school, but first they want to ensure their status as cool kids. To do so, they stay up all night to participate in a scavenger hunt, where the winner gets the good table for lunch. Anyone who's ever had a wild sleepover night with friends will appreciate this film, although hopefully no one got up to quite the crazy shenanigans these girls did.
'Ghosts of Girlfriends Past'3
Hits Netflix: March 1
Matthew McConaughey stars in this movie, which is an interpretation of A Christmas Carol. In Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Matthew's character, Connor, is a serial dater and is missing his chance to end up with his childhood sweetheart. A bunch of his old girlfriends appear in his life to show him where he went wrong and how to fix things with his true love before it's too late.
'Hook'4
Hits Netflix: March 1
Robin Williams plays a grown-up Peter Pan in this film. He's tasked with returning to Neverland to save a bunch of children from Captain Hook's clutches. Along the way, he'll rediscover his childlike spirit and work to defeat an old foe. The message of the film is about embracing one's young self even as we get older, and it's a charming lesson for adults and children alike. Even though Hook came out in 1991, it still holds up today.
'Life as We Know It'5
Hits Netflix: March 1
We all know who we'd want to parent our children if anything happened to us, and this movie explores that notion. It's truly the unthinkable, but Life as We Know It manages to make a grim topic into a comedy. Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel star as the two people tasked with caring for their friends' now-orphaned child. They don't know what they're doing, but they figure it out together -- and may even find love along the way.
'The Shawshank Redemption'6
Hits Netflix: March 1
This classic film was nominated for seven Oscars and remains one of the greatest achievements in film storytelling and acting. (It's hard to go wrong with casting Morgan Freeman in something.) Shawshank Redemption follows two men in prison as they bond, serve their sentence, deal with the struggles of prison life, and eventually try to escape.
'He's Just Not That Into You'7
Hits Netflix: March 1
Based on the self-help book of the same name, He's Just Not That Into You revolves on several couples and their struggles. A girl falls for a friend who doesn't see her in that way, one guy refuses to propose to his long-term girlfriend, a husband is stepping out on his wife, a woman just can't get her dating life off the ground, etc. The star power in this film is intense, with A-listers such as Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, and more.
'Corpse Bride'8
Hits Netflix: March 1
Tim Burton, legendary creator of masterpieces like The Nightmare Before Christmas, directed this movie about a corpse who mistakenly think she's married to a real man when he practices his vows in front of her final resting place. He may find himself falling for her after all, though, as he gets to know her -- despite her literally rotting exterior. The main characters are voiced by Burton pals Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.
'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events'9
Hits Netflix: March 1
Netflix is also home to the Series of Unfortunate Events TV series starring Neil Patrick Harris, but the Jim Carrey movie came first. Although definitely cheesy in parts and straying too far from the book series in others, the 2004 film performed pretty well with critics and audiences alike. It's certified "fresh" by the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with a 72% critics rating and a 63% audience rating.
'Goodfellas'10
Hits Netflix: March 1
Anything directed by Martin Scorsese is bound to be a hit, and the 1990 classic Goodfellas was no different. Joe Pesci even won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in this film. Goodfellas follows a man named Henry Hill as he lives his life as an Italian-American mobster while also maintaining a relationship with his wife. Robert De Niro also stars.
'The Gift'11
Hits Netflix: March 1
Fans of the thriller genre may want to turn this one on in March. The Jason Bateman movie follows a newly married couple who find their lives turned upside down in the blink of an eye. It all starts when an old friend of the husband's shows up one day with mysterious gifts and a sinister secret two decades old. Soon, it could ruin everything the couple has worked so hard for.
'Outbreak'12
Hits Netflix: March 1
With the whole Coronavirus panic right now, this hits a little close to home. Outbreak chronicles a group of doctors struggling to find a cure for a dangerous virus spreading in California. They have to work quickly before all of the US is under threat. Like how the Coronavirus has been linked to animals, the virus in this movie was spread by the import of a monkey into America.
'Always a Bridesmaid'13
Hits Netflix: March 1
Fans of 27 Dresses will love this new take on the familiar theme: Always a bridesmaid, never a bride. Corina is always in everyone's wedding, but she's now ready to take her love life into her own hands to find her own happily ever after. She enters the dating game to find her Mr. Right, and finally get to wear the white dress at a wedding instead of the bridesmaid one.
'Semi-Pro'14
Hits Netflix: March 1
This raunchy Will Ferrell comedy stars the actor as Jackie Moon, the owner, coach, and player for the American Basketball Association's Flint Michigan Tropics. Ready to take his team from semi-pro to pro, he gets everyone on board to aim for a record-breaking season and finally make it into the NBA. Along the way are plenty of laughs, classic Will Ferrell physical comedy moments, and cool moves on the court.
'Cop Out'15
Hits Netflix: March 1
Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan star in this buddy cop comedy. The action starts when Bruce's character Jimmy gets robbed and loses his rare baseball card. He was going to use the card to pay for his daughter's wedding, and he needs it back ASAP. He gets his cop partner Paul (played by Tracy) to help him nab the thief and save the nuptials just in time.
'Summer Night'16
Hits Netflix: March 11
This 2019 coming of age story follows two best friends in a band together who recieve life-changing news from their respective girlfriends. But with their other friends too busy with their own lives to come to their aid, Seth and Jameson just have to muddle through and figure out things out on their own. Victoria Justice stars, as well as Lana Condor from To All The Boys I've Loved Before.
'Lost Girls'17
Hits Netflix: March 13
Here's a Netflix Original for all the true crime fans out there. Lost Girls stars The Office's Amy Ryan (she played Holly) as a distraught mother named Mari Gilbert. Her daughter has just disappeared, and the police don't seem to care -- so Mari takes the investigation into her own hands to find her daughter. Along the way, she discovers the truth about a dozen other missing girls and a wider murder conspiracy afoot.
'Silver Linings Playbook'18
Hits Netflix: March 16
Silver Linings Playbook won Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar and a well-deserved one at that. She starred alongside Bradley Cooper, whose character has recently gotten out of a mental institution and is trying to find his way in the world. Jennifer's character, Tiffany, has issues of her own, but the two come together for an epic dance competition that both surfaces and soothes some of their inner demons.
'Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy'19
Hits Netflix: March 16
Gary Oldman and Benedict Cumberbatch star in this Cold War-era film. Oldman's character comes out of retirement for a final task: finding out who among the British intelligence agency may be a spy feeding crucial information to the Russians. The mystery thriller was nominated for three Academy Awards and won several BAFTAs.
'Killing Them Softly'20
Hits Netflix: March 27
Along with Goodfellas, another mobster movie hitting Netflix in March is the Brad Pitt drama Killing Them Softly. The plot follows a thief who plans to rob a mob-run card game with his ragtag team of crooks. They make off with the money, and the mob (obviously) won't stand for that. They hire a hit man (played by Pitt) to teach the rival criminals a lesson they won't soon forget.