A 'Paw Patrol' Movie Is Coming to the Big Screen

'Paw Patrol' is about a crew of pups who are out to save their community.

The dogs -- which include Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Tracker -- band together to help out anyone in Adventure Bay who needs rescuing. Many of them have special skills -- such as fire dog Marshall and police dog Chase -- that come in handy when they arrive to save the day.

But anyone who's excited about this movie doesn't need any background information. In fact, anyone who's ever met a toddler probably already has most of the series memorized. It's kind of a big deal!