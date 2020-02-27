20 Movies That Traumatized Us When We Were Kids



Warner Bros. As children, we absorb so much of the world around us through what we see, and some of what we saw as kids was downright disturbing. We're talking about movies that traumatized us as children, and yes, some of us were distressed by movies that are supposed to be distressing -- like horror films and the like. But a great deal of G or PG-rated films that we consumed as kids had pretty messed up plots. Yes, even beloved Disney animated films. Sometimes, we can forget about those more scary scenes when we grow up -- and maybe accidentally show them to our kids before remembering the creepy plots -- but other films basically have burned themselves in our memories, because they were so traumatizing.

These movies may have been so sad that we have a hard time thinking about them even to this day, or maybe they were so scary that certain scenes still pop up in our nightmares. Whatever the case, they made a lasting memory. Recently, Twitter user Ashley Bower asked her followers what movie traumatized them as children. She started with one of her own, Jumanji, and soon other responses came pouring in.

It turns out that the film industry has wreaked a lot of havoc on young minds -- perhaps unintentionally.

It's worth noting that many of us grew up in a different time when a G or PG rating didn't always mean the movie was actually safe for children to watch. And, because movies for kids also need to entice an adult audience to be interested in bringing their children to the theater, many movies had more adult themes underneath layers of pretty colorful animated animals. Some of that stuff was probably intended to go over kids' heads, but these 20 movies have stuck with us for always.