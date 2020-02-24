First Trailer for Sarah Paulson's Mother-Daughter Thriller Is Here & It's Creepy

When the trailer starts, Sarah's character is looking in on her baby at the hospital.

Then, she wakes up pretty violently, and we realize it's a nightmare. In the present day, her daughter (played by Kiera Allen) is much older -- late teens, it looks like -- and she's wheelchair bound, so that might have been more like a flashback than a nightmare, exactly.

Yep, just a minute or so in, and we're already getting the vibes that we are going to be the ones having the nightmares next.