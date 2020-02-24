First Trailer for Sarah Paulson's Mother-Daughter Thriller Is Here & It's Creepy

Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen in 'Run'
Lionsgate

Motherhood isn't always a breeze, but this new movie starring Sarah Paulson from American Horror Story is really taking it to the next level. The trailer for Run is here, and this movie is all about a daughter who discovers her mother is possibly keeping a very dark secret from her. Um, maybe we'll go see this one when it's daylight outside. 

  • When the trailer starts, Sarah's character is looking in on her baby at the hospital. 

    Sarah Paulson in 'Run'
    Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

    Then, she wakes up pretty violently, and we realize it's a nightmare. In the present day, her daughter (played by Kiera Allen) is much older -- late teens, it looks like -- and she's wheelchair bound, so that might have been more like a flashback than a nightmare, exactly.

    Yep, just a minute or so in, and we're already getting the vibes that we are going to be the ones having the nightmares next.

  • At first, it seems like they have a pretty typical mother-daughter relationship. 

    Sarah Paulson & Kiera Allen in 'Run'
    Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

    Okay, a little overbearing, because as her daughter points out, Sarah's character does everything for her, even the things she could do for herself, and refuses to take any help from her. But it quickly becomes obvious that Sarah's not doing these things for her daughter purely out of the kindness of her heart. Something else is going on below the surface, and it's ... not good, to say the least.

  • It's not long before the daughter discovers there's something her mother is hiding from her. 

    Kiera Allen in 'Run'
    Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

    Turning the WIFI off so she can't do any research, lurking in the shadows of her own house -- something is definitely off. A few creepy hospital scenes later, and it's pretty clear that this is going to be one scary movie. 

    The trailer doesn't give too much away about what could be going on here, but in any event, it's not looking good for the daughter whatsoever. 

  • The trailer ends with Sarah seemingly announcing that the gig is up. 

    Sarah Paulson in 'Run'
    Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

    "You figured it out," she says in a very creepy voice. "You need me." 

    Uh, judging by the way this trailer is going, we have the feeling that the daughter might actually not need her mom and could do better without her, but... this is a horror movie, after all. It's not going to be that easy!

    We're also getting some vibes that this story could be similar to the true crime case involving Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Could some Munchausen syndrome by proxy be going on here? 

  • Here's the trailer for 'Run' in full: 

    Appropriately enough, this movie comes out on Mother's Day -- AKA May 8, 2020 -- and although it doesn't seem to be about a great mother, it will definitely make us appreciate the ones we have! The ones who haven't tried to kill us, at least.

    We can't wait to find out more about this movie. It looks spooky for sure, but it's definitely already grabbed our attention. 

