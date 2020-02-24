First Trailer for Sarah Paulson's Mother-Daughter Thriller Is Here & It's Creepy

Motherhood isn't always a breeze, but this new movie starring Sarah Paulson from American Horror Story is really taking it to the next level. The trailer for Run is here, and this movie is all about a daughter who discovers her mother is possibly keeping a very dark secret from her. Um, maybe we'll go see this one when it's daylight outside.
-
When the trailer starts, Sarah's character is looking in on her baby at the hospital.
-
At first, it seems like they have a pretty typical mother-daughter relationship.
-
-
It's not long before the daughter discovers there's something her mother is hiding from her.
-
The trailer ends with Sarah seemingly announcing that the gig is up.
-
-
Here's the trailer for 'Run' in full:
Appropriately enough, this movie comes out on Mother's Day -- AKA May 8, 2020 -- and although it doesn't seem to be about a great mother, it will definitely make us appreciate the ones we have! The ones who haven't tried to kill us, at least.
We can't wait to find out more about this movie. It looks spooky for sure, but it's definitely already grabbed our attention.
Share this Story