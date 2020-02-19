20 Little Known Facts About 'The Breakfast Club' Fans Might Not Know

Back in the day, The Breakfast Club soundtrack once told us, "Don't you forget about me," and we certainly haven't. The movie first hit theaters a whopping 35 years ago on February 15, 1985, and fans have been watching and rewatching ever since. The Breakfast Club has remained a firm part of pop culture, and will likely continue as more years pass.
And even with how many times we've seen the movie over the course of our lives, there are still a lot of behind the scenes details and fun facts we may not know. These 20 pieces of Breakfast Club trivia blew our minds. For instance, who else didn't know that The Breakfast Club wasn't the movie's original title or which other famous stars almost landed key roles?
There are many movies from the '80s that hold up today, but none more so than The Breakfast Club, which seems to apply just as much to teens in 2020 as it did to teens in 1985. Molly Ringwald, who played Claire in the film, told the Today show that she never could have expected the impact the film would have.
"I always loved the script, loved the movie, but I never imagined we would be talking about it 30 years later," the actress said. "I never imagined it would still speak to my kids. ... I feel like it keeps speaking to generation after generation."
The movie may be devoid of iPhones, laptops, and social media, but its themes transcend time. All teenagers feel out of place at times in high school. Everyone can relate to not really knowing who they are yet and feeling alone, even in a group. That's why this movie -- even 35 years later -- is still so popular.
So check out 20 fun facts about the film that might even stump superfans.
The Opening Quote Was Ally Sheedy's Idea1
The Breakfast Club starts with a quote from David Bowie: "…And these children that you spit on as they try to change their worlds are immune to your consultations. They’re quite aware of what they’re going through…" According to The Daily Beast, that was actress Ally Sheedy's contribution to the film.
"I was listening to that song and was really obsessed with David Bowie. I asked John if he knew it, and he said no, and then I gave him the tape of it and said I thought it would be a really cool quote," Ally told the outlet.
'The Breakfast Club' Wasn't the Original Title2
Before the film got its iconic Breakfast Club title, a couple of other ideas had been thrown out. Rejected title ideas included the on-the-nose Library Revolution and the rhyme-y The Lunch Bunch. Thank goodness those both ended up on the cutting room floor. The movie wouldn't have the same seriousness and gravitas with a title like The Lunch Bunch.
Molly Ringwald Wasn't Originally Pegged to Play Claire3
Molly told the New York Times that director John Hughes originally wanted Molly to play "basket case" Allison, but Molly campaigned to be cast as Claire instead. "She was so different from the way that I saw myself, and more the way I saw my older sister, because my sister was very popular," Molly said about why she wanted the role.
Eventually, Hughes agreed and cast Ally Sheedy in the Allison role instead.
In Fact, Most of the Cast Almost Looked Very Different4
Before Molly Ringwald landed the role of snobby, rich girl Claire, Laura Dern, Jodie Foster, and Robin Wright were all considered for the role. Brooke Shields was in talks to play Allison, and The Daily Beast reported that Nicolas Cage and John Cusack had been up for Judd Nelson's Bender role. It was almost a very different movie with a bunch of other famous faces in it.
Anthony Michael Hall's Real Mom & Sister Are in the Movie5
Anthony Michael Hall, who played Brian, gets dropped off at the beginning of the film by his real-life mom, Mercedes Hall, and his real sister, Mary Christian. (No wonder they all looked so alike!) That was Mary's only film role, but Mercedes also appeared as Sean's mom in the 2005 film Funny Valentine, and she performed on a couple of soundtracks.
Carl the Janitor Was Man of the Year as a Student6
A photo on the wall of the school shows that a young Carl was named "Man of the Year." Considering he became the school's janitor, some might argue that he didn't live up to that title. But it's still cool to get a glimpse of who Carl was when he was the Breakfast Club's age. It also shows how much can change from when we're teens to when we grow up.
Anthony Michael Hall Had a Sweet Nickname on Set7
Both Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald used to call Anthony Michael Hall "Milk and Cookies" while filming The Breakfast Club. Anthony played nerdy Brian in the film, and apparently, off camera, the girls thought he just looked and acted as sweet as milk and cookies. "Doesn’t he look like that? He looks like milk and cookies," Ally said in an interview with Mandatory. Molly agreed. "He does. He was such a baby."
The Fictional High School Was Also Used for Another John Hughes Movie8
The Breakfast Club students go to Shermer High School, which is also the name of the school in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, according to Buzzfeed. Both were John Hughes movies. The school likely gets its name inspiration from Glenbrook North High School in Illinois where Hughes really went as a teen. That school was on Shermer Road.
There's No Punchline to Bender's Naked Blonde Joke9
While crawling through the air ducts, Bender begins to tell a joke. "A naked blonde walks into a bar, carrying a poodle under one arm and a six foot salami under the other," she says. "The bartender says, 'So, I don't suppose you'd be needing a drink?' The blonde says—" but the joke gets cut off when Bender falls through the ceiling back into the library. There is no real punchline, because Judd Nelson made the joke up on the spot. Over the years, people on Reddit have tried to solve it, though.
The Movie's Iconic Song Was Written Specifically for It10
"Don't You (Forget About Me)" is synonymous with The Breakfast Club for a good reason: It was written especially for the film's soundtrack. The Scottish band Simple Minds ended up singing the tune after several other musicians passed -- including Billy Idol. Good thing Simple Minds agreed to do it, because it would end up being their only hit in the United States.
Judd Nelson Stayed in Character From the Beginning11
Judd told the Los Angeles Times that he was almost kicked out of his audition by security because he was a little too in character. He had decided to try a method acting thing where he pretended he was Bender even while in the audition waiting room. "I was teasing [people] a bit, but not bad," he said. "But the receptionist thought I was bad." The receptionist called security, and that's how Nelson almost lost out on the chance to audition for the role. Fortunately, the whole mess was straightened out in time.
Judd's Method Acting Almost Got Him Fired12
He may have still been able to audition, but Judd's method acting on set almost led to him being fired mid-production. Molly Ringwald said that Judd was teasing her on set (as Bender would to Claire), and director John Hughes got upset. "John was extremely protective of me and it just infuriated him. And he almost fired him, and we all banded together and really talked John out of firing Judd," Molly said in the aforementioned New York Times interview. "It really made us seem like a real group."
Judd Nelson Pretended to Be a Real High School Student13
Judd's method acting went so far that he actually snuck into a real Chicago high school and made friends with the other students as Bender. He even bought them beer with what they thought was a fake ID, since he was 24 in real life. It was like 21 Jump Street, but for real. When they were done hanging out, Judd asked to be dropped off at the actors' hotel.
Sneaky.
The Iconic Cast Dance Scene Almost Didn't Happen14
Molly Ringwald told Time magazine that the script originally called for only Claire to dance, but she was too nervous to do it alone -- so John Hughes asked if having everyone dance would make her feel more comfortable. So the whole cast jammed away together. Now, Molly thinks "it's one of the most dated parts of the movie," but many fans would beg to differ.
No, Ally Sheedy Didn't Really Illustrate That Picture With Dandruff15
In the scene where Allison runs her fingers through her hair to make dandruff snow on her drawing, what was really coming out of the actress' hair was parmesan cheese. The short moment of the film is something fans still reference when they see actress Ally Sheedy around. She said people come up to her scratching their own heads all the time. Cool?
Molly Ringwald Couldn't Really Do the Lipstick Trick16
In a Reddit Q&A, Molly admitted that the infamous lipstick trick (applying lipstick by sticking the tube in her cleavage) was nothing more than fancy camera work to make it seem like she could do it. "John Hughes wrote it but never actually thought about me having to do it," Molly said. "I kept bringing it up, like, 'Hey. We gotta figure this out. Are we going to have robotic breasts?' Finally we decided it was better to see less and let everyone assume that I was particularly skilled."
Director John Hughes Had a Cameo17
At the end of the movie, viewers can see director John Hughes step in front of the camera for a moment. He plays Brian's father who picks him up from detention. The director also had a cameo in Ferris Bueller's Day Off as "Guy Running Between Cabs." and in Class Reunion as a person with a paper bag on their head. It's always fun to see the person behind the movie be in it for a moment.
Claire's Dad's Fancy Car Belonged to the Director18
In the film, Claire is a rich kid and her family has the accessories to match that lifestyle -- including a BMW. We see her father driving the car to drop Claire off at detention at the start of the movie to set the scene for the kind of person she is. The BMW used in the scene was actually director John Hughes' own car, according to the movie's commentary.
Bender's Iconic Fist Pump Was Improvised19
Judd Nelson's character Bender's fit pump on the football field at the end of the movie almost didn't happen. It wasn't in the script at all, it was just something Nelson came up with during filming that made it into the final cut. The actor told The AV Club that a lot of small details were ad-libbed during production, because that's just the kind of director Hughes was. He let them experiment during takes. And good thing, because the movie without the fist pump ending wouldn't be the same.
There Was Supposed to Be a Sequel20
For fans who wanted to know what happened on Monday when all the kids had to go back to school together, there was supposed to be a sequel to explain things and go into the future a bit with the kids' lives. In 2005, Emilio Estevez who played Andrew was reportedly attached to a sequel that John Hughes was writing. It never ended up happening, though, and John tragically died in 2009 along with any plans to make the movie into a franchise.