20 of the Most Cursed Movies Ever Filmed

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images The movie business is a tough one to be in, especially when it seems like the universe is working against a particular film production. That's certainly what it seemed like for these 20 movies that are rumored to have been cursed. The curses never came in exactly the same way, but they very often plagued horror movies that were already delving into some pretty creepy stuff -- which, of course, makes the movie even scarier. The lesson that many of these scary movies teach us is not to mess with the paranormal, but is making a movie about the paranormal also messing with it? Just saying, a lot of these spooky ghost-focused films ended up leaving cast and crew with terrifying memories.

Some movie curses were way worse than others. For some, being able to talk at a press junket about how objects would move around on set of a horror movie was almost like better press for the film. But some movies suffered cast and crew injuries -- and even tragic deaths -- that totally derailed the movie's original vision. Two films on this list never even ended up getting made because so many of the actors died in the process of trying to make them happen.

We've selected 20 of the creepiest entries for everyone to read from a list of cursed films. Don't already believe in things such as ghosts and curses? Well, everyone might after reading this. We're not gonna lie -- it was even kind of spooky to research and write this article.

And, after reading, no one will ever be able to watch these 20 movies the same way having known what really went on behind the scenes. These cursed movie facts send shivers up our spines.