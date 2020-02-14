20 Kids Movies on Netflix To Help Parents Survive Mid-Winter Break

Fellow parents, does it ever just feel like our kids have breaks from school all the time? What's up with this mid-winter break that a lot of schools are taking? Didn't we just have a winter break for Christmas and New Year's? Sometimes, it can feel like a lot of time that we just suddenly have to entertain our kids while they're out of class. When things feel overwhelming on the entertainment front, we can always turn to movie entertainment. After all, what is Netflix for if not to temporarily distract our kids so we can get stuff done and have some peace and quiet at the same time?
Fortunately, Netflix is jam-packed with popular kids movies rated G and PG for our little ones to enjoy this mid-winter break -- or any time we need a little extra help.
Surprisingly, there are actually still a lot of Disney movies left on Netflix. Not everything has been pulled off that platform and put on Disney+ just yet. Our kids can still sit down and enjoy some Disney princess and other animated classics. There are also a lot of newer sequels available in case the kiddos haven't had a chance to see -- like The Secret Life of Pets 2, for example.
There are a ton of options on Netflix, which prides itself on offering content for all ages. We've rounded up 20 of the available movies that all kids (young or old) will want to see this mid-winter break. If parents happen to sit in on one or two of the films, they'll notice a lot of A-list celebs voicing animated characters these days. (Hello, Ryan Reynolds.)
Breaks from routine can be tough, but we can help keep things under control while the kids are out of school with some well-timed Netflix breaks.
-
'The Secret Life of Pets 2'1
Rated: PG
For children who loved the first Secret Life of Pets, the sequel is now streaming on Netflix. It again follows the adventures of dog Max and his furry cat and dog friends after their humans leave them alone for the day. For anyone who has a pet, this film will sorta give a peek at what it is they do when we're not there. It's like the animal version of Toy Story.
-
'Incredibles 2'2
Rated: PG
Another animated sequel that's playing on Netflix is Incredibles 2. It picks up from where the original Pixar film left off: with the Parr superhero family tasked with saving the city from The Underminer. Although the action barely misses a beat, fans actually had to wait a pretty long time for this one. The first movie came out in 2004, and the sequel didn't come out until 2018.
-
-
'The Princess and the Frog'3
Rated: G
This is one of the few G-rated films on Netflix for our littlest ones. The story follows the first black Disney Princess, Tiana. She starts out as an everyday waitress but stumbles upon a chance to make all her dreams come true when she's tasked with kissing a frog to turn him back into a prince. Soon, she could find herself with both true love and a shot at finally opening her own restaurant.
-
'National Treasure'4
Rated: PG
This action film is rated PG but may be best for kids who are a little on the older side. It follows the story of a man who steals the Declaration of Independence and sets off on a journey for buried treasure. With all of its real-life history lessons, it's a great movie to show children when they're off from school for a break. They'll be learning and not even know it!
-
-
'Mary Poppins Returns'5
Rated: PG
This Disney sequel sees Jane and Michael Banks all grown up, and Michael has children of his own. When his wife dies, and his house goes into default, it's up to Mary Poppins to return and put things right. Emily Blunt takes on the role this time around, and the movie features all new songs. It's not the same as the original Mary Poppins, but it's wonderful in its own way.
-
'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'6
Rated: PG
Actually, both the newer version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Johnny Depp and the 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory version with Gene Wilder are on Netflix. But today's kids may respond a little better to the newer one -- which is also the one that doesn't have a terrifying montage of a chicken getting its head cut off. (What was 1971 thinking?)
-
-
'Bee Movie'7
Rated: PG
The premise of this movie is beyond wacky. Barry Bee is a college graduate who wants to do more than just make honey like the other bees. That's when he meets Vanessa (a human florist) and they start to fall in love. But when he learns that humans eat honey, he takes things to court by suing them for exploitation. (Yep. Insane.) But, also fun and the kids will love it.
-
'The Croods'8
Rated: PG
The Croods are a prehistoric family who suddenly lose their cave. Left to their own defenses, they must explore the land around them to survive, and they may just like what they find in the world beyond their cave. This movie has a lot of celebrity voice actors, which won't mean anything to the kids but will be fun for any parents who watch it with them. Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars.
-
-
'Turbo'9
Rated: PG
Ryan Reynolds just loves to voice animated characters apparently. It must be because he's a dad now, and these are movies that his kids can actually see. In Turbo, Ryan voices the main character of Turbo the snail. Although snails are notoriously slow, a freak accident helps Turbo become super speedy, a skill he's hoping will help him win the Indy 500 -- his lifelong dream.
-
'Big Fat Liar'10
Rated: PG
Frankie Muniz and Amanda Bynes star in this film about a kid who gets his essay stolen by a Hollywood bigshot. When Muniz's character finds out that his story is going to be made into a movie without his consent, he and Bynes set off to get even with the thieving Hollywood producer. They get back at him in various ways, one of which is the iconic moment when they switch his body wash with blue dye to stain his skin.
-
-
'Tarzan'11
Rated: G
Another G-rated Disney movie on Netflix is Tarzan. (See? Not everything has moved to Disney+ yet.) Netflix still has some of the classics. Netflix is even streaming Tarzan 2. If the kids just blow through the first Tarzan movie, pop the sequel on next for another hour and 12 minute break from potential chaos. We gotta do what we gotta do.
-
'Bolt'12
Rated: PG
This one is for the animal-loving kids out there. Bolt the dog is the star of an action show who actually thinks that his TV powers are real. So when he has to set out across the country to save his costar, he's woefully unprepared. Thankfully, he comes across a hamster who can help him save the day and teach him that some superpowers come from within.
-
-
'Peter Rabbit'13
Rated: PG
Get the kids ready for the Peter Rabbit sequel out in April by watching the first film on Netflix. It brings the popular children's book to life, with Peter every bit as mischievous and sneaky in the film as in the book. For the adults who watch this one with the kids, there's a variety of celebs to spot and hear in the movie from Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson, to voice actors such as James Corden, Margot Robbie, and Sia.
-
'Free Willy'14
Rated: PG
This classic '90s film will help teach kids about compassion toward animals. It follows a young kid named Jesse who bonds with an orca whale at a local aquarium. Seeing how small the whale's tank is and how he's treated there, Jesse decides to free the whale back to the open ocean. Keiko, the orca used in the film, was eventually released back into the wild as well.
-
-
'A Wrinkle in Time'15
Rated: PG
The movie adaptation of the popular children's book came out in 2018, and it's now on Netflix for our children to enjoy. If we happen to watch A Wrinkle in Time with our kids, we'll get a kick out of seeing Oprah, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and more of the famous A-list cast. Kids will love the magic of it all -- especially if they've already read the book at school or at home. It's a win all around.
-
'Bedtime Stories'16
Rated: PG
Adam Sandler stars in this comedy as an uncle who suddenly develops a magical power. The stories he tells his niece and nephew at bedtime all start to come true and happen for real. When he realizes this, his tall tales start to get more and more exciting and wild, and soon the kids are contributing to the stories as well. It's literally a dream come true.
-
-
'Christopher Robin'17
Rated: PG
Christopher Robin is all grown up in this movie of the same name. He's now a husband and a dad and working a thankless job. But when he reconnects with Winnie the Pooh, he sees life as he once did as a child. It helps him find the joy in life again, and it may just help any adults watching it find that same joy again too. Ewan McGregor plays the adult Christopher Robin.
-
'Leap!'18
Rated: PG
A young orphaned girl has wanted to be a ballerina all her life. One day, she takes her dream into her own hands and leaves behind her small French town to head to Paris. Once there, she tricks her way into becoming a student at the Grand Opera house and finally has a chance to realize her greatest desires. Former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler even voices one of the characters.
-
-
'Spy Kids'19
Rated: PG
Carmen and Juni Cortez think their lives are totally normal until one day they discover their parents are international spies. When the parents get kidnapped, it's up to the kids to free mom and dad using all kinds of cool spy gadgets and gizmos. After kids watch this one, they'll probably want to play spy themselves which is (thankfully) a pretty quiet activity due to the need for sneakiness.
-
'Stuart Little'20
Rated: PG
This one can be sad at points, so it may not be best for the little ones, but older kids will enjoy this movie version of the classic book. Stuart Little is a talking mouse who gets adopted by a human family and soon goes on all kinds of adventures like model boat racing, toy car driving, and more. Stuart Little 2 is also on Netflix if your kids really take to the first one.