20 Kids Movies on Netflix To Help Parents Survive Mid-Winter Break



Dimension Films Fellow parents, does it ever just feel like our kids have breaks from school all the time? What's up with this mid-winter break that a lot of schools are taking? Didn't we just have a winter break for Christmas and New Year's? Sometimes, it can feel like a lot of time that we just suddenly have to entertain our kids while they're out of class. When things feel overwhelming on the entertainment front, we can always turn to movie entertainment. After all, what is Netflix for if not to temporarily distract our kids so we can get stuff done and have some peace and quiet at the same time? Fortunately, Netflix is jam-packed with popular kids movies rated G and PG for our little ones to enjoy this mid-winter break -- or any time we need a little extra help.

Surprisingly, there are actually still a lot of Disney movies left on Netflix. Not everything has been pulled off that platform and put on Disney+ just yet. Our kids can still sit down and enjoy some Disney princess and other animated classics. There are also a lot of newer sequels available in case the kiddos haven't had a chance to see -- like The Secret Life of Pets 2, for example.

There are a ton of options on Netflix, which prides itself on offering content for all ages. We've rounded up 20 of the available movies that all kids (young or old) will want to see this mid-winter break. If parents happen to sit in on one or two of the films, they'll notice a lot of A-list celebs voicing animated characters these days. (Hello, Ryan Reynolds.)

Breaks from routine can be tough, but we can help keep things under control while the kids are out of school with some well-timed Netflix breaks.