20 Low-Budget Movies That Made Millions

They say it takes money to make money, but these low-budget movies that made millions would beg to differ. According to Parlay Studios, many feature films can cost anywhere from $70 million to $150 million to make. However, the movies we've listed here had budgets much, much smaller than that. It's risky to make a film without a lot of money, but there's a risk to pouring a lot of money in as well.
With costs so high, big budget films need to make a killing in the first weekend at the box office to recoup losses and make a profit. This is likely why many are so disappointed with the Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey, which cost $84.5 million to make and only earned $79.5 million during its first weekend.
But when a movie was made for practically nothing, there's more room for it to become a real hit. Sometimes only $1 million was poured into production, so a $15 million box office gross makes it a smash.
Based on this list of 20 low-budget films that made it big, one of the best genres for small budgets is the horror genre. One would think there would need to be pricey special effects to pull off a good scare, but some of the best horror films on this list were made for less than $1 million. Of course, marketing plays a big part in a movie's success, but that is usually a separate budget footed by the distributor rather than the production team. Sometimes marketing fails a movie even with a big budget. For example, after its disappointing first weekend, Birds of Prey recently changed its title to better entice moviegoers to see it. It went from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Time will tell if the change makes a difference.
In the meantime, check out these movies which -- great marketing or not -- made it work with slim budgets and low expectations. All data are from Box Office Mojo unless otherwise noted.
-
'Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope'1
Budget: $11 million
Worldwide Gross: $775.5 million
It may seem like the first Star Wars movie made had a big budget, because $11 million sounds like a lot. But George Lucas had to do so many special effects in that film for so little with a budget that tight. It's especially small when considering how the most recent Star Wars movie, Rise of Skywalker, had a $275 million budget, or 25 times more money than A New Hope.
-
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'2
Budget: $5 million
Worldwide Gross: $368.7 million
This charming film about a Greek girl marrying outside her traditions went on to become the highest-grossing romantic comedy in 2002 -- and it still holds that title today. The movie's profits were nearly 75 times what the budget had been, and its success helped launch a sitcom based on the film that premiered in 2003 and a sequel to the film that hit theaters in 2016.
-
-
'Get Out'3
Budget: $4.5 million
Worldwide Gross: $255.4 million
There are a lot of horror movies on this list, because even low-budget horror seems to captivate audiences. Get Out had one of the bigger horror budgets at $4.5 million, but that's tiny compared to what it drew at the box office. The film made over 50 times what it cost to make and even went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
-
'Moonlight'4
Budget: $4 million
Worldwide Gross: $65.3 million
What Moonlight achieved with its $4 million budget is almost unheard of. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2017, as well as Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali's performance. By contrast, the other Oscars favorite that year, La La Land, had a budget of $30 million -- over seven times what Moonlight's budget was.
-
-
'Buried'5
Budget: $2 million
Worldwide Gross: $19.4 million
According to the Today show, Buried originally only had a $5,000 budget, which is why it's just a movie about a guy trapped in a coffin and trying to escape. It called for basically one actor and one set and a handful of props. By the time the movie actually got made with Ryan Reynolds attached, it had raised enough money for a $2 million budget, which is still pretty low by Hollywood standards. The film ended up earning nearly 10 times what it cost to make.
-
'Saw'6
Budget: $1.2 million
Worldwide Gross: $103.9 million
Another horror movie, this one did so well at the box office -- despite its low budget -- that it spawned a full-on franchise. There have been eight Saw movies in the franchise so far, and another one called Spiral is planned for May 2020. The more recent films have had a bigger budget than the original. The 2017 film, Jigsaw, had a $10 million budget. Still relatively small, but much larger than what the first movie got.
-
-
'Rocky'7
Budget: $1.08 million
Worldwide Gross: $117.2 million
Rocky is another low-budget film that not only went on to garner millions of dollars but also kicked off a franchise. Business Insider reported that the movie almost didn't star Sylvester Stallone at all. Usually a film like that would be anchored by a well-known star, and Stallone wasn't one at the time. But he had written the script after securing the rights (and turning down a $300,00 offer in the process) and made it happen the way he saw it -- with himself as the lead.
-
'Blue Valentine'8
Budget: $1 million
Worldwide Gross: $15.4 million
Most Ryan Gosling movies are big-budget affairs. La La Land had a $30 million budget. The Notebook cost $29 million to make. Crazy, Stupid, Love had a whopping $50 million budget. But his tear-jerking romantic drama Blue Valentine got made on just $1 million, even with two mega stars like Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling as leads. It went on to make more than 15 times its cost worldwide.
-
-
'American Graffiti'9
Budget: $780,000
Worldwide Gross: $115 million
Before Star Wars, there was American Graffiti, George Lucas' directorial debut. Unsurprisingly, it got much much less than Star Wars eventually would, not even cracking $1 million. But even with a 28-day shooting schedule and a $780,000 budget, the coming-of-age film about a group of teens having one last wild night before they focus on being adults earned more than $100 million at the box office.
-
'Friday the 13th' (1980)10
Budget: $550,000
Worldwide Gross: $39.7 million
The 1980 version of Friday the 13th had a minuscule budget, especially when compared to the 2009 reboot of the same name, which had a budget of $19 million. Bigger budgets do often result in more money at the box office, and the 2009 film raked in over $90 million. But the original didn't do too bad, earning nearly $40 million, which was over 70 times the cost to make it.
-
-
'Open Water'11
Budget: $500,000
Worldwide Gross: $54.6 million
This based-on-a-true-story shark thriller didn't have a big budget compared to most shark attack films. For example, Jaws had a $7 million budget, Blake Lively's The Shallows had $17 million, Mandy Moore's 47 Meters Down cost $5.3 million to make, and The Meg had a mega-sized $130 million budget. Open Water proved that all that's really needed is a good story and some semi-decent shark graphics, and millions can be made.
-
'Napoleon Dynamite'12
Budget: $400,000
Worldwide Gross: $46.1 million
No one thought that Napoleon Dynamite would be a cult hit. The movie was produced on such a shoestring budget that lead actor Jon Heder was only paid $1,000 for the role, according to Screenrant. He renegotiated his salary after the film went on to make more than $46 million. Now that could buy a lot of tater tots.
-
-
'Mad Max' (1979)13
Budget: $350,000
Worldwide Gross: $8.7 million
The original 1979 Mad Max was produced on a budget of around $350,000. Vanity Fair reported that, to keep costs low, some crew members were even paid in cases of beer instead of getting money. The same wasn't so for the 2015 Charlize Theron-led Mad Max movie, which had a gigantic budget of $150 million. Of course, that movie went on to earn over $375 million, so perhaps the extra cost was worth it.
-
'Halloween' (1978)14
Budget: $325,000
Worldwide Gross: $47 million
When a young Jamie Lee Curtis starred in the original Halloween horror movie, the movie's budget was barely over $300,000. Flash forward to 2018, and Curtis joined the franchise's Halloween reboot that had a budget of $10 million. A lot changes in 40 years, huh? The one thing that doesn't change, though, is how much people love horror movies -- even ones whose budgets are pretty low.
-
-
'She's Gotta Have It'15
Budget: $175,000
Worldwide Gross: $7.1 million
Spike Lee is an actor, writer, producer, and director who has even won an Academy Award. But back in the '80s, he was having a hard time getting She's Gotta Have It made -- a film that he starred in, directed, produced, and wrote. His budget at the time was $175,000. But the movie, a story about a young woman's dating life, went on to earn over $7 million at the box office. With that, Spike Lee went from a virtual nobody to one of the industry's finest talents.
-
'Once'16
Budget: $150,000
Worldwide Gross: $20.9 million
Once is a little film about a street musician who meets an immigrant who sells flowers, and the two of them join forces to write and record songs as they fall in love. The tale was made for $150,000, and it charmed even the Academy Awards voters who gave it Best Original Song at the 2008 Oscars. It also charmed audiences who poured in to watch the film. Once went on to earn almost 140 times what it cost to make.
-
-
'Super Size Me'17
Budget: $65,000
Worldwide Gross: $20.6 million
Documentarian Morgan Spurlock decided to see what would happen if he only ate McDonald's for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for a full month. The documentary was made for under $100,000, much of which probably went to the cost of buying McDonald's every day all day. Super Size Me went on to earn over $20 million and kicked off the TV docuseries 30 Days, where Spurlock and others undertook various challenges and experiments for a month at a time.
-
'The Blair Witch Project'18
Budget: $60,000
Worldwide Gross: $248.6 million
The Blair Witch Project is a horror film framed using "found footage" to make it feel more like a real "documentary." The amateur nature of the film lent itself well to its $60,000 budget, but its terrifying story line and acting sent the movie into the history books, as it earned nearly $250 million at the box office. That's more than 4000 times its original budget.
-
-
'Pi'19
Budget: $60,000
Worldwide Gross: $3.2 million
These days, director Darren Aronofsky is known for big budget films like Mother! (which cost $30 million to make) and Black Swan (which cost $13 million). But his feature length directorial debut, Pi, had a budget of just $60,000. The psychological thriller followed a paranoid mathematician who believed he could unlock the universe with a key number. It not only launched Aronofsky's career, but it also earned more than $3 million at the box office -- over 50 times its cost.
-
'Paranormal Activity'20
Budget: $15,000
Worldwide Gross: $193.3 million
Another "found footage" horror story, Paranormal Activity was made with just $15,000. The budget was so small that the director actually filmed in his own house rather than pay for an expensive set. The movie went on to earn almost $200 million, so several sequels were soon produced with much larger budgets. Paranormal Activity 2 cost $3 million to make, while the third and fourth films cost $5 million each.