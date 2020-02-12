20 Low-Budget Movies That Made Millions



Fox Searchlight Pictures They say it takes money to make money, but these low-budget movies that made millions would beg to differ. According to Parlay Studios, many feature films can cost anywhere from $70 million to $150 million to make. However, the movies we've listed here had budgets much, much smaller than that. It's risky to make a film without a lot of money, but there's a risk to pouring a lot of money in as well. With costs so high, big budget films need to make a killing in the first weekend at the box office to recoup losses and make a profit. This is likely why many are so disappointed with the Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey, which cost $84.5 million to make and only earned $79.5 million during its first weekend. But when a movie was made for practically nothing, there's more room for it to become a real hit. Sometimes only $1 million was poured into production, so a $15 million box office gross makes it a smash.

Based on this list of 20 low-budget films that made it big, one of the best genres for small budgets is the horror genre. One would think there would need to be pricey special effects to pull off a good scare, but some of the best horror films on this list were made for less than $1 million. Of course, marketing plays a big part in a movie's success, but that is usually a separate budget footed by the distributor rather than the production team. Sometimes marketing fails a movie even with a big budget. For example, after its disappointing first weekend, Birds of Prey recently changed its title to better entice moviegoers to see it. It went from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. Time will tell if the change makes a difference.

In the meantime, check out these movies which -- great marketing or not -- made it work with slim budgets and low expectations. All data are from Box Office Mojo unless otherwise noted.