Ready the Queue: What's New on Netflix in February 2020

One of the best parts about turning the calendar over to a brand new month? Well, besides getting a fresh start, we always look forward to new TV shows and movies on Netflix. And as it turns out, February is actually a pretty good month for that kind of thing. Although we're super ready for To All The Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You (honestly, who hasn't been counting down to see this movie at long last?), there are also a lot of other great films and series coming to the streaming service this month -- including plenty of originals.
Recently, Digital Trends rounded up everything coming to Netflix in February 2020, and we've gotta admit there's a lot to be excited about here. Aside from the next chapter in Lara Jean's love story, there are new docuseries, original comedies, and dramatic moviescoming this month, along with a couple of classics that are finally streaming -- like Anna Karenina and Jerry Maguire.
Basically, it sounds like we have all of our weekend binge watching sorted.
Read on for a list of what we're looking forward to most on Netflix in the upcoming month, and get ready to mark those calendars. Honestly, we may never leave the house (or the couch) again.
-
'Horse Girl'1
Premieres February 7
Fans of dark comedy are going to love Horse Girl. In this movie, Alison Brie plays a woman who is socially isolated and then starts exhibiting symptoms of having a mental illness... one that's brought on by the supernatural TV show she loves watching. At one point, she even thinks she's being abducted by aliens.
Will she ever be able to get her old life back? Molly Shannon, Debby Ryan, and Paul Reiser also star.
-
'My Holo Love'2
Premieres February 7
A Korean limited series, My Holo Love is about a woman who falls in love with a man who is actually a hologram, despite the fact that he seems so real -- and the hologram looks exactly like the man who made him. This movie is in Korean, so prepare to read subtitles, but the concept of this movie seems so fascinating that it's totally worth it.
-
-
'Locke & Key'3
Premieres February 7
Starring former Scandal star Darby Stanchfield, Locke & Key is a series about a family who moves into a mansion previously owned by their late father, and creepy and supernatural things start happening to them there as they find keys that lead them to unlock secrets. The first season premieres on February 7, and it looks like the kind of show that's perfect for fans of all things supernatural and otherworldly.
-
'The Coldest Game'4
Premieres February 8
Fans of all things history are going to love this original Netflix movie. The Coldest Game is about the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and a man who is forced to play a game of chess against a Russian chess champion as tensions between the United States and Russia grow stronger and stronger. The movie stars Bill Pullman and Lotte Verbeek.
-
-
'To All The Boys I've Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You'5
Premieres February 12
Could there possibly be a better movie to debut right before Valentine's Day? The highly anticipated sequel to To All The Boys I've Loved Before is streaming soon and stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher. Now that Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky have settled into a real life romance, could someone from Lara Jean's past ruin it all? We can't wait to find out.
-
'Anna Karenina'6
Premieres February 12
This movie, based on the Leo Tolstoy novel of the same name, originally came out in 2012, but starting on February 12, it'll be available for streaming for everyone who wants to relive this classic -- or even see it for the first time. Keira Knightley stars in the title role in the movie about a woman who causes quite a scandal when she has an affair with Count Vronsky. Jude Law also stars.
-
-
'Love Is Blind'7
Premieres February 13
We hope everyone is ready for their new favorite reality TV addiction. In Love is Blind, people choose someone to marry who they've never met or seen before. They get to know each other without ever coming face to face ... until they propose and then plan their weddings to see if they're truly compatible. And as a bonus? It's hosted by real life couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey.
-
'Narcos: Mexico' Season 28
Premieres February 13
Anyone who's talked to anyone who loves TV lately has probably heard about Narcos, and the series is back for another season on February 13. This drama around the Mexican drug cartels in the '80s -- which is inspired by true events, by the way -- is front and center. This series provides a new take on Narcos starring Diego Luna and Michael Peña.
-
-
'Cable Girls: The Final Season'9
Premieres February 14
It's definitely a bummer that this popular Netflix series is coming to an end, but on February 14, the final season of Cable Girls will premiere. The show is about a group of women who start working at a telecom company in the 1920s, and all the drama of their lives and relationships that follow. The final and fifth season will be shown in two parts, and the first part is about to start streaming.
-
'Starship Troopers'10
Premieres February 15
This movie, which stars Neil Patrick Harris and Denise Richards, may have originally come out in 1997, but it's still pretty beloved by loyal fans today. Soon, Starship Troopers will be available for streaming, too, introducing a whole new generation of the uninitiated into this story about a war between alien bugs and humans.
-
-
'The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia'11
Premieres February 17
This brand new series, starring Paulina Chavez and Jencarlos Canela, will hit Netflix soon. The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia is about a 15-year-old scientist (who, somehow, has already earned her PhD) moves for her dream job in robotics and is confronted with being an actual teenager... which is easier said than done for someone who's been totally focused on her studies.
-
'Chef Show' Season 312
Premieres February 19
Fans of good food, cooking, comedy, and everything in between need to be watching Chef Show -- and there's plenty of time to catch up before the third season hits Netflix on February 19. The show is about Jon Favreau and chef Roy Choi cooking, exploring, and hanging out with celebrity guests, who have included the Avengers cast, Seth Rogen, and Gwyneth Paltrow in the past.
-
-
'Babies'13
Premieres February 21
For parents, parents-to-be, or people who are fascinated with children and the beginning of life in general, this new docuseries will be a major hit. Babies follows 15 babies and their parents through their first year of life, celebrating all of the milestones they hit, and the ups and downs of everything that happens before the baby turns 1.
-
'Gentefied'14
Premieres February 21
This Netflix Original series is about the Morales family as they come together to save their family's taco shop and beat the gentrification that's threatening their livelihood and their neighborhood in Los Angeles. Starring Carlos Santos, Karrie Martin, and J.J. Soria, the first season of Gentefied drops on February 21 and will have fans laughing.
-
-
'Every Time I Die'15
Premieres February 25
Warning: Anyone who's planning to watch this one might want to watch with the lights on... or at least not while they're home alone. In Every Time I Die, which was originally released in theaters in 2019, a man is murdered, but there's a catch: His friends each get a glimpse of his consciousness so they can protect themselves from becoming victims of his killer, too.
-
'I Am Not Okay With This'16
Premieres February 26
Ready for a brand new teen series that so many of us are probably going to get hooked on? I Am Not Okay With This is about a teenager named Syd who realizes that she super powers... all the while dealing with her crush on her best friend and trying to survive high school, which we all know can be a huge challenge. The show stars Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, and Kathleen Rose Perkins.
-
-
'Altered Carbon' Season 217
Premieres February 27
This popular Netflix original series is back for a second season. For those who haven't caught the first season, Altered Carbon is about a world where the technology exists to transfer consciousness into other bodies more than 300 years in the future... and there's a murder plot that definitely keeps fans on the edge of their seats.
-
'All the Bright Places'18
Premieres February 28
Another teen romance movie we know we're going to be totally obsessed with. In All The Bright Places, teenagers -- played by Elle Fanning and Justice Smith -- are paired up for a school project and end up falling in love based on their shared experiences of depression. We have a feeling this one's going to end up being a total tearjerker.
-
-
'Queen Sono'19
Premieres February 28
This Netflix Original drama series stars Pearl Thusi as a South African spy who's sent on a dangerous mission while also dealing with her own life, too. And since Queen Sono is officially Netflix's first African series ever, it seems like it's going to be a pretty big deal. After all, it's already breaking serious ground for the streaming service.
-
'Jerry Maguire'20
Premieres February 29
Let's face it, Jerry Maguire is such a classic that we're surprised it's not already on Netflix right now. In the 1996 movie, Tom Cruise played the title role as a successful sports agent who thinks he has it all until he gets fired. He then falls in love with his new coworker Dorothy (Renee Zellweger) when they start their own business.