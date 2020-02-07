20 Movies to Watch on Valentine's Day ... Besides 'Valentine's Day'

Ron Batzdorff/New Line Productions
In case anyone needs a friendly reminder, Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so 'tis the season for watching rom-coms. But instead of hitting play on the aptly named Valentine's Day movie again, why not try something else out this holiday season? There are so many romantic movies worth watching for v-day that aren't Valentine's Day.
Don't get us wrong, Valentine's Day is a fun movie to watch. It tells several people's stories about the holiday, and everything is interconnected -- which makes it a pretty unique movie format. It's also jam-packed with A-list stars like Jessica Alba, Patrick Dempsey, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, and more. It's literally about the holiday that most people watch it on. But there's more out there for Valentine's Day than just this one film.
The movies on this list stretch back decades and feature so many of our favorite actors from, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, to Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. They tell the sweetest love stories and build the best couples. Sure, a lot of them are really, really sad -- but in the best way.
We cry tears of happiness when couples finally make things work and when touching moments really move us. These films are iconic in the rom-com or romantic drama genres.
Even if we've seen these films before, they're always worth a re-watch, especially this time of the year. Whether we're single or happily in a relationship, these movies will make us believe and commit -- or re-commit -- to love. Are the stories always the most realistic? No. But that's okay. Sometimes love needs a little fictionalization to keep us all believing in it.
These 20 films are perfect for the V-day spirit, without being too on the nose.
'Casablanca'1
Widely regarded as one of the most romantic movies of all time, The Guardian mused that Casablanca was so popular because it was so not true to real life. The movie depicts a great wartime love story even as real wartime marriages were being torn apart by divorce and affairs. But all of that melted away when watching Ingrid Bergman and Humphrey Bogart fall in love on screen.
'The Notebook'2
Nicholas Sparks knows how to write romance. This movie is based on his book of the same name, and The Notebook makes us cry and cry and cry -- in the good way, because it's just such a sweet story about love. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star as a young couple torn apart by class ties and war until they finally find their way back to each other. This couple is the ultimate symbol for not giving up on love.
'Titanic'3
There's a reason this is the third highest-grossing movie of all time. People love watching a young Leonardo DiCaprio fall for a young Kate Winslet knowing that their love is doomed by the real-life history of the Titanic. Still, for a moment, they were together and everything was perfect, and their love was scored by one of the most romantic songs of all time: Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."
'Very, Very Valentine'4
Hallmark, of course, has a ton of Valentine's Day content, and this film from 2018 -- starring Danica McKeller and Cameron Mathison -- is definitely worth a watch. In Very, Very, Valentine, Danica plays a florist named Helen who meets a mystery man at a masquerade party. Instantly smitten, she becomes determined to find him again. But when her best friend Henry joins in on the hunt, she realizes her true love may have been right in front of her all along.
'The Lost Valentine'5
Another Hallmark movie, The Lost Valentine follows a reporter (Jennifer Love Hewitt) who is determined to figure out what happened to a woman's long lost pilot husband in World War II. Along the way, she learns about one of the sweetest tales of love and may even find some love for herself as well. This movie also stars Betty White, Billy Magnussen, and The Bold Type's Meghann Fahy.
'Southside with You'6
Southside With You tells the story of how Barack Obama and Michelle Obama fell in love. This was long before his presidential dreams came true, when he was just a summer associate at a law firm and Michelle was his supervisor. But he charmed her anyway, and the film follows their first date and sweet kiss outside an ice cream shop.
And the rest is history.
'The Vow'7
The Vow is based on a true story of a terrifying car crash that caused a woman to forget parts of her whole life — including her husband. Their marriage was tested when it came time to see if they could fall in love all over again from the beginning. And, against all odds, they made it work... for a while. They ended up getting a divorce a couple of years ago, but at least the movie ends on a happier note.
'When Harry Met Sally'8
Meg Ryan is the queen of romantic movies, and When Harry Met Sally is one of the best. At first, Harry and Sally are just friends, but they soon realize that the love they've been looking for was right in front of them the whole time. As a bonus, real, everyday couples have their own stories of finding love told throughout the film.
'Sleepless In Seattle'9
This is another classic from Meg Ryan. In Sleepless in Seattle, she acts alongside Tom Hanks who is a recently widowed man. His son wants his father to find love again and calls into a radio show for advice. Meg's character hears the story and becomes enraptured by the idea of this widowed father -- so she journeys to Seattle to meet him in person.
And, of course, they end up falling in love.
'You've Got Mail'10
Look, we can't help that everything Meg Ryan was in back in the '80s and '90s was good, OK? You've Got Mail tells the story of a small bookstore owner whose business is threatened by the big book chain in town. While she's feuding with the owner of that chain (Tom Hanks), she's also falling in love with him through anonymous online emails. It's a familiar movie plotline to have a couple go from enemies to lovers, but no one plays it better than Ryan and Hanks.
'Love and Basketball'11
Childhood friends Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) both love basketball and want to play professionally. But as they grow up and chase those dreams, they also begin to fall for one another — and their lives don't seem to allow for them to have both their love and professional lives on track at the same time. What will they choose? Their love of the sport, or their love for each other?
'P.S. I Love You'12
A man dying of a brain tumor (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leaves behind a series of messages for his wife (Hilary Swank) to find after his death. Each one helps her heal a little bit and rediscover the joys of life -- and maybe a way to fall in love again. Seeing how much her husband loved her that he planned all this out will move anyone who views this film to be a little more appreciative of the loved ones in their own life.
'Romeo + Juliet'13
One of Shakespeare's most romantic stories (and also most tragic), this tale got a 20th century retelling in 1996. The movie starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Romeo and Claire Danes as Juliet, and it will make any viewer believe in true love -- until that super sad ending of course. But what's a great movie love story without a little tragedy?
'Set It Up'14
Two overworked assistants decide that by setting their bosses up, they might get a little more free time. But in the process of setting up their bosses, the two assistants also find themselves falling for one another. The Netflix rom-com was so popular that there have been talks of possibly making a sequel that follows the next chapter in this love story.
'To All The Boys I've Loved Before'15
Imagine If we wrote a bunch of Valentine's cards to our crushes thinking no one would ever see them but then one day they did? That's sort of the premise of this film, where Lara Jean's love letters accidentally make their way into the hands of the boys she's admired throughout her life. The sequel to this Netflix Originals film hits the streaming site on February 12.
'Eat Pray Love'16
This isn't a typical romance movie. Eat Pray Love begins when Julia Roberts' character gets divorced and decides to go on a journey to find herself. She eats her way through Italy, prays her way through India, and discovers the power of love in Indonesia. Rather than finding that love with a partner necessarily, the end result is that she comes away from her journey loving herself -- which is definitely a great message for viewers, single or not.
'Pride & Prejudice'17
Jane Austen may never have married, but she sure knew how to write a romance. Among her most popular romantic stories is Pride & Prejudice, which follows the love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. At first Elizabeth isn't interested in Mr. Darcy, but over time she comes to know his true heart. He lets go of some of his own prideful ways, and the two come together in one of the sweetest love stories around.
'Isn't It Romantic'18
In this movie, Rebel Wilson's character wakes up one day, and she's literally in a romantic comedy. Her apartment is suddenly way bigger, her job is way better, and the hottest guy around is swooning all over her. (Plus, she's suddenly great at karaoke.) But as nice as that may all sound on the surface, we soon learn that the life she left behind may have held what she really needed all along.
'Say Anything'19
This '80s film has the iconic scene of John Cusack's character serenading his love outside her window with a boombox lifted high above his head. That moment couldn't really happen the same way today, which is part of what makes this movie so special. It's a time capsule of how love used to be before the internet and smart phones and text messages left on read.
'They Came Together'20
This Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd film expertly parodies the rom-com genre. There are references to great films like When Harry Met Sally, Jerry Maguire, Sleepless In Seattle, and more. But even though it's parodying a certain type of movie, it's also a wonderful love story all on its own. And people who love rom-coms will love the little winks and nods and jokes about the genre throughout.