20 Movies to Watch on Valentine's Day ... Besides 'Valentine's Day'



Ron Batzdorff/New Line Productions In case anyone needs a friendly reminder, Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so 'tis the season for watching rom-coms. But instead of hitting play on the aptly named Valentine's Day movie again, why not try something else out this holiday season? There are so many romantic movies worth watching for v-day that aren't Valentine's Day. Don't get us wrong, Valentine's Day is a fun movie to watch. It tells several people's stories about the holiday, and everything is interconnected -- which makes it a pretty unique movie format. It's also jam-packed with A-list stars like Jessica Alba, Patrick Dempsey, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, and more. It's literally about the holiday that most people watch it on. But there's more out there for Valentine's Day than just this one film.

The movies on this list stretch back decades and feature so many of our favorite actors from, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, to Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. They tell the sweetest love stories and build the best couples. Sure, a lot of them are really, really sad -- but in the best way.

We cry tears of happiness when couples finally make things work and when touching moments really move us. These films are iconic in the rom-com or romantic drama genres.

Even if we've seen these films before, they're always worth a re-watch, especially this time of the year. Whether we're single or happily in a relationship, these movies will make us believe and commit -- or re-commit -- to love. Are the stories always the most realistic? No. But that's okay. Sometimes love needs a little fictionalization to keep us all believing in it.

These 20 films are perfect for the V-day spirit, without being too on the nose.