20 Anti-Romance Movies for People Who Loathe Valentine's Day



The Weinstein Company We feel like it needs to be said again: Valentine's Day is definitely not for everyone. For obvious reasons, it's not a very fun holiday for single people, but even people in relationships may not relate to the overly mushy attitude of the day. Sometimes, all of that can be a little much. For those who hate Valentine's Day -- and who plan to stay in and away from crowded restaurants on February 14 -- there are a ton of anti-love movies worth watching on the big day. It may seem that rom-coms are everywhere, but anti-romantic comedies are, too. Over the years, Hollywood has moved in a direction of showcasing the realities of relationships -- the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Don't get us wrong, there are a lot of beautiful romantic movies that are also sad. The Notebook, Titanic, etc. That's not what's on this list, though. We're not talking love lost and then found or tears of joy movies here. These are straight-up tales of broken marriages that stay broken, families torn apart, all matter of cheating, and the list goes on. The kind of films we only watch when we're really feeling like love isn't real and we want that feeling to be validated. People who hate Valentine's Day will love the films on this list because they are anything but mushy and romantic.

Instead, these films feature stalkers, murderers, and just plain old bad men and women who can't make love work and don't seem to want to anyway. (Don't say we didn't warn everyone, though.) These movies are not cheerful and they're not for the faint of heart. They are, however, pretty well-acted. There are stars like Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Scarlet Johansson, Ryan Gosling, and more featured in these movies. So the quality is good even if the plot itself is kinda depressing. Of course, some people may be going for that vibe this V-day, so watch away!

Here's a rundown of some anti-love movies for those who loathe Valentine's Day.