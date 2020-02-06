20 Anti-Romance Movies for People Who Loathe Valentine's Day

We feel like it needs to be said again: Valentine's Day is definitely not for everyone. For obvious reasons, it's not a very fun holiday for single people, but even people in relationships may not relate to the overly mushy attitude of the day. Sometimes, all of that can be a little much. For those who hate Valentine's Day -- and who plan to stay in and away from crowded restaurants on February 14 -- there are a ton of anti-love movies worth watching on the big day.
It may seem that rom-coms are everywhere, but anti-romantic comedies are, too. Over the years, Hollywood has moved in a direction of showcasing the realities of relationships -- the good, the bad, and the ugly.
Don't get us wrong, there are a lot of beautiful romantic movies that are also sad. The Notebook, Titanic, etc. That's not what's on this list, though. We're not talking love lost and then found or tears of joy movies here. These are straight-up tales of broken marriages that stay broken, families torn apart, all matter of cheating, and the list goes on. The kind of films we only watch when we're really feeling like love isn't real and we want that feeling to be validated. People who hate Valentine's Day will love the films on this list because they are anything but mushy and romantic.
Instead, these films feature stalkers, murderers, and just plain old bad men and women who can't make love work and don't seem to want to anyway. (Don't say we didn't warn everyone, though.) These movies are not cheerful and they're not for the faint of heart. They are, however, pretty well-acted. There are stars like Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Scarlet Johansson, Ryan Gosling, and more featured in these movies. So the quality is good even if the plot itself is kinda depressing. Of course, some people may be going for that vibe this V-day, so watch away!
Here's a rundown of some anti-love movies for those who loathe Valentine's Day.
'My Bloody Valentine 3D'1
This movie may be about Valentine's Day, but it's certainly not all lovey-dovey. It's a remake of the 1981 slasher film of the same name and comes with tons of blood and gore. Not a fan of mushy love stories? This is probably the V-day movie to put on during February 14. In fact, why not make it a double feature and watch both the 1981 original and the 2009 remake?
'Valentine'2
Like My Bloody Valentine, this movie is a horror take on the holiday. It stars Denise Richards, David Boreanaz (Bones), and Grey's Anatomy stars Jessica Capshaw and Katherine Heigl. The slasher film follows five women who are being stalked as they prepare for their Valentine's celebrations. Safe to say, no one in the movie has a picture perfect romantic holiday.
'Sid and Nancy'3
There are aspirational movie couples, like Jane Austen and Mr. Darcy, and then there's Sex Pistols band member Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen. Their rocky relationship is chronicled in the based-on-a-true-story movie Sid and Nancy. Their troubled love journey starts off hard-to-watch and only gets worse as the film goes on. Spoiler alert: They both die.
'Blue Valentine'4
The title of this movie really sums it up: Blue Valentine will make all its viewers blue when watched on Valentine's Day (or any other day). Starring Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling, the movie flashes back and forth between their promising love story and the reality of what it becomes after years together with money issues, responsibility problems, and raising a child. The contrast between how sweet everything starts out only makes the reality of where it ends up that much sadder.
'The Five-Year Engagement'5
A newly engaged couple thinks everything is looking up for them, but when the engagement drags on for years -- and someone gets a wandering eye -- things get complicated. The ending of this movie is still a little mushy, but The Five-Year Engagement is such a sad slog for most of it that it works for an anti-Valentine's watch. Maybe just turn it off before things get a slightly happier ending?
'Kramer vs. Kramer'6
Meryl Streep stars in a couple of anti-love movies on this list, but first up is Kramer vs. Kramer, a heartbreaking tale of an intense custody battle between divorced parents. No one wins in these kinds of situations -- especially not the children -- and this movie perfectly highlights that truth. Need a reminder of the true cost of love lost? Check this film out.
'Heartburn'7
Another Meryl Streep movie, this may as well be called heartbreak. In it, Streep plays a pregnant food writer whose husband decides to cheat on her. (Yeah, because pregnancy isn't hard enough without that added emotional trauma.) Not to mention, it's the character's second child so she's busy parenting, growing a baby, and being cheated on.
Harsh.
'This is 40'8
This film is a sort of sequel to Knocked Up, and it gets very real about what it's like to be married with kids at 40 -- hence why it's called This Is 40. The newlywed glow is gone, everyone's getting older and crankier, and things just aren't that glamorous! Unlike so many rom-coms that aren't realistic, this movie doesn't shy away from real life romantic issues. People struggling in their own long-term relationships will relate.
'Fatal Attraction'9
Michael Douglas and Glenn Close star in this movie about a worst case cheating scenario. After Douglas' character has an affair, it turns dangerous for him and his wife when the mistress begins stalking his family. It's bad enough that he cheated, and now that mistake could bring about the destruction of everything he holds dear.
'500 Days Of Summer'10
When Tom (Joseph Gordon Levitt) gets dumped out of nowhere by his girlfriend Summer (Zooey Deschanel), he reminisces about his 500 days with her to try to figure out what went wrong. The answer: She just wasn't that into him. (That's life, man!) It's not a fun lesson to learn, but it's an important one nonetheless. And what better time to learn it than on Valentine's Day?
'Gone Girl'11
Nick (Ben Affleck) and Amy's (Rosamund Pike) storybook romance doesn't go the way one would think at all. And when Amy goes missing, and Nick becomes the suspect, things only get even more complicated. We won't spoil anything for people who haven't seen Gone Girl yet, but a viewing definitely won't make one believe in true love -- so hit play for an instant anti-Valentine's Day mood.
'The Break-Up'12
The title of this movie alone should give away why it's on this list. Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn star as a couple on the outs who each want to retain possession of their luxury condo. Naturally, things get worse for them by the minute as they scheme their way out of the relationship but into the apartment. Ah, the things people will do for, well, not love ... but monetary possessions.
'Closer'13In Closer, Alice gets hit by a car while locking eyes with a man named Dan, which is excellent foreshadowing for how this movie goes for all of its couples. Dan briefly dates Alice after this traumatic encounter but grows bored after a year (how dare he?) and begins a flirtationship with someone else. All of the movie's relationships fall apart as the film progresses, but at least it stars heavy hitters -- like Jude Law, Natalie Portman, and Julia Roberts -- so it's a depressing movie, but very well-acted.
'Kill Bill: Volume 1'14
Kind of the ultimate anti-love movie, Uma Thurman's character is out for revenge on a former lover for trying to kill her in this bloody Quentin Tarantino film. If that sounds like the right kind of Valentine's movie for the holiday haters out there, Kill Bill: Volume 2 is a lot of the same and is also available to watch now on Netflix.
'I Give it a Year'15
The main relationship in this movie already has a deadline of a year as set by the title. It's kind of the perfect rom-com to watch for V-day haters because we know right off the bat that the couple probably isn't going to last. Let's be real, we all have that one friend whose relationship we just don't think will make it. This is the movie for that intuition.
'Revolutionary Road'16
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starred in one of the most beloved romantic movies of all time: Titanic. They also starred in Revolutionary Road, which is one of the most depressing romantic ventures of all time. It's a story of love lost, affairs, rejection, and death. No one is a winner here ... except maybe a viewer who hates love.
'Unfaithful'17
Guess why this movie made the list ... yep in part because of its title. Unfaithful is about, of course, an unfaithful couple -- in this case a wife who cheats on her husband. Things go from bad to even worse when the husband accidentally kills his wife's lover. What was already a complicated situation was then turned into an illegal one with one blow from a snow globe.
Classic.
'The Last Five Years'18This is a musical, but definitely not the happy kind. Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan star in this movie about the destruction of their relationship. Each of their perspectives is showcased, so viewers get to see how they each feel about the dissolution of their love story. It's anything but a cheerful film, although the songs are pretty spectacular.
'Marriage Story'19
This Oscar-nominated Netflix movie gets into the nitty gritty of what can go wrong in a marriage. Both Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver give masterful performances as a deeply unhappy couple whose fights will seem all too real to any viewer who's ever watched their parents fight or has had fights with their own partners. It's a masterfully acted film, but a little too real on the dissolving marriage front.
'All Good Things'20
Another Ryan Gosling anti-romance movie. In this one he stars alongside Kirsten Dunst as a man who may or may not be a murderer. After his wife goes missing, he becomes a prime suspect, especially when it appears he may have killed before. (Romantic, huh?) And as any based-on-a-true-story Lifetime movie will show, this premise isn't far off from what unfortunately can happen IRL.