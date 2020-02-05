Hallmark's 'Love Ever After' Lineup Is Romantic Gold

David Dolsen/Crown Media United States LLC
If the first commandment of Hallmark movies is basically "Thou Shalt Not Remain Single," then the channel of all things romantic is doing its part to inspire us to get boo'ed up with its pretty spectacular "Love Ever After" lineup on the run-up to Valentine's Day 2020. From February 1 to February 22, Hallmark will premiere four brand-new movies set around the holiday of love, and they are definitely worth staying in for. (Well, unless, we have an actual live romance going on, and in that case, we're sure Hallmark will totally understand if we just dust off our DVRs.)
The movies star Hallmark stars (and OGs) such as Lacey Chabert, as well as charming newcomers (both male and female) playing star-crossed lovers, big-city girls gone country-wild, and of course, former couples who meet by chance and have their old flames fanned by plot twists and turns designed to illicit lots of sighs.
They WILL follow the next three commandments: Girl shall meet boy, they shall jump over hurdles, they shall be together forever by the end of the movie.
In our Hallmark book of Deuteronomy, the fifth commandment of Hallmark movies is "Thou Shalt Forgo the Big Bad City for Thine Tiny Hometown" -- because it's amazing just how many of the channel's romances (99.9%) take place in the quaint places protagonists fought hard to get away from. It's Hallmark shorthand for the fact that in order to move forward in life, sometimes, we must face our past and get back to basics -- not to mention the fact that a fictional village is waaaay more quaint than, say, Queens!
The sixth commandment is, of course, "Thou Shalt Give Thine Ex," or "That Humble Woodcutter, a Chance." Unexpected romance, whether it's in the form of a first love that ended prematurely or a somehow-single-but-totally-not-gay hot guy in plaid, is what keeps us coming back to these films.
It's pure fantasy, and we love it for its simplicity.
There's really only one more commandment: "Thou Shalt Watch Compulsively," and we have to admit we follow that one pretty closely. To keep us on the straight and narrow, here is Hallmark's 2020 "Love Ever After" lineup.
New Movie Alert: 'A Valentine's Match'1
Premiered: February 1
Though A Valentine's Match already made its big debut, it's still a must-watch Hallmark movie that's all about love. When a woman named Natalie (Bethany Joy Lenz) gets fired from her reality TV show, she goes back to basics by returning to her hometown. That's where she ends up running the town's annual auction with her ex-fiancé (Luke McFarlane), who is still single and handsome. Will first love get a second chance? Bet on it.
A Valentine's Match will re-air Saturday, February 8, at 7 p.m. ET.
Friday, February 72
We can start our weekend off right by setting our DVRs for Just Add Romance (airing at 2 p.m. ET). Although this is not a new movie, its still a good one and part of the "Love Ever After" lineup. Starring Meghann Fahy and Luke MacFarlane, this film centers around two people -- who are total opposites -- competing on a cooking reality show.
Will they whip up love?
Guess we have to wait and see.
Also airing on February 7:
8 p.m. ET: Cooking With Love
6 p.m. ET: Love by Chance
4 p.m. ET: Love on Iceland
Saturday, February 83
In Matching Hearts, which premieres at 9 p.m. ET, Taylor Cole plays a novice matchmaker whose mentor sets a particularly tough challenge for her: Find a match for the hot entrepreneur (Ryan Paevey) who believes romance will end his success. There are puppies in this movie, so good luck trying not to melt (on the off chance that Paevey somehow doesn't reduce us to a puddle).
Also scheduled February 8:
Midnight ET: All of My Heart: Inn Love
2 a.m. ET: Flip that Romance
3:30 a.m. ET: October Kiss
5 a.m. ET: The Convenient Groom
7 a.m. ET: Royal Matchmaker
9 a.m. ET: Love, One and Always
11 a.m. ET: The Sweeter Side of Life
1 p.m. ET: Love and Sunshine
3 p.m. ET: From Friend to Fiance
5 p.m. ET: The Story of Us
7 p.m. ET: A Valentine's Match
11 p.m. ET: Appetite for Love
February 9 & 104
Two ladies from the big city decide to take a trip to a dude ranch. What could happen? Trouble, that's what happens. In Valentine Ever After, Julia (Autumn Reeser) and Sydney are sentenced to community service after being charged with disorderly conduct, thanks to a brawl that happened at a bar. Through their forced services, these gals end up helping with a Valentine's Day charity event that leads to one of them falling for a cowboy.
Valentine Ever After airs February 9 at 5 p.m. ET. Here's what else Hallmarkies can enjoy over the weekend:
February 9
3 a.m. ET: My One & Only
9 a.m. ET: A Novel Romance
11 a.m. ET: Moonlight in Vermont
1 p.m. ET: Love, Romance & Chocolate
3 p.m. ET: A Valentine's Match
7 p.m. ET: Matching Hearts
9 p.m. ET: My Secret Valentine
February 10:
10 p.m. ET: Dater's Handbook (Meghan Markle fans will want to DVR this)
February 115
Hallmark OG Danica McKellar stars in Campfire Kiss, a movie about a single mom -- who's too organized for her own good -- who decides to take a family trip with her teen son to a wilderness camp. Needless to say, hilarity ensues, but so does love.
Campfire Kiss is set to air at 4 p.m. ET on February 11. Here's what else folks can expect:
2 p.m. ET: Love on Safari
6 p.m. ET: Love on Design
8 p.m. ET: My Secret Valentine
10 p.m. ET: Walking the Dog
February 126
Candace Cameron Bure isn't the only Full House alum who's in the Hallmark biz. Jodie Sweetin stars in Love Under the Rainbow as Lucy, a teacher who loves to run and can't stop running into Jack (David Haydn-Jones), a widower with a 10-year-old in her class. This film airs at 4 p.m. ET on February 12, along with these others:
6 p.m. ET: Valentine Ever After
8 p.m. ET: Love, Romance & Chocolate
10 p.m. ET: Matching Hearts
February 137
Though Sister of the Bride takes place around the Fourth of July, it's still a romance movie that delivers the feels. There's a lot of monkey wrenches thrown into wedding planning throughout this film that has two sisters wondering if the writing is on the wall regarding their engagements.
Sister of the Bride airs at 2 p.m. ET on February 13. Here's what else Hallmarkies can expect that day:
4 p.m. ET: Lucky in Love
6 p.m. ET: Love and Sunshine
8 p.m. ET: The Story of Us
10 p.m. ET: A Dash of Love
February 148
Obviously, we're planning to tune in and watch something on Hallmark come Valentine's Day. (There's no way we would miss it!) Though a new movie will premiere on February 15, the V-Day schedule is set, and one of the films we can expect to see is Anything for Love. Erika Christensen stars as a powerful executive who has a bit of trouble in the dating department. After much hesitation, she makes an online dating profile and comes to love Jack. The only problem? They kinda hide their true identities.
Anything for Love will air on Hallmark at 4 p.m. ET, along with the following Valentine's Day lineup:
2 p.m. ET: All Things Valentine
6 p.m. ET: Appetite for Love
8 p.m. ET: A Valentine's Match
February 15 - 'The Secret Ingredient'9
When an amazing baker (Erin Cahill) leaves her small hometown to participate in a baking competition in New York, boom, she runs into her ex-fiancé (Andrew Cole) in a city of 10 million people. That means that the love story in The Secret Ingredient (which premieres at 9 p.m. ET) is meant to be, y'all -- especially because her ex is clearly still smitten.
Also airing February 15:
Midnight ET: Forever in my Heart
2 a.m. ET: Date with Love
3:30 a.m. ET: A Harvest Wedding
5 a.m. ET: Destination Wedding
7 a.m. ET: The Last Bridesmaid
9 a.m. ET: The Sweetest Heart
11 a.m. ET: Love at First Dance
1 p.m. ET: Surprised by Love
3 p.m. ET: Love Unleashed
5 p.m. ET: All of My Heart
7 p.m. ET: Matching Hearts
February 16 & 17 - 'Love Ever After' Movie Event Celebration10
On February 16 and 17, Hallmark will feature a "Love Ever After" movie event celebration. Although there doesn't seem to be a ton of deets surrounding the multiple-day commemoration, it sounds as if Hallmarkies will get to count down their favorite "Love Ever After" movies.
Dog lovers will want to tune in February 17 at 10 p.m. ET for Hallmark Channel's Tails of Joy, a special that follows Paw Works rescue as it aims to place 60 dogs and cats in loving homes. (Larissa Wohl will host.)
February 18 & 1911
Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert stars in All of My Heart the Wedding as a caterer who inherits a home in the country she has to share with a wealthy Wall Street guy. Will sparks and hammers fly? We'll have to tune in at 8 p.m. ET on February 18 to find out.
Looking for more Valentine's Day-related stuff? Here's what's coming on February 18 and 19:
February 18
4 p.m. ET: The Sweeter Side of Life
6 p.m. ET: Chance at Romance
8 p.m. ET: All of My Heart
10 p.m. ET: Love and Sunshine
February 19
2 p.m. ET: Forever in My Heart
4 p.m. ET: The Convenient Groom
6 p.m. ET: Falling for Vermont
8 p.m. ET: Love Unleashed
10 p.m. ET: The Secret Ingredient
February 20 & 2112
Anyone jonesing for a royal movie all about love? In Royal Matchmaker, Kate is a matchmaker (hence the mention in the title) who is tasked with finding Prince Sebastian love. The only problem is that he doesn't really wear his heart on his sleeve, making him a difficult client, but love could be closer than they think.
Royal Matchmaker will air at 2 p.m. ET on February 20. Should anyone want more Hallmark in his or her life, here's what else is in store that weekend:
February 20
4 p.m. ET: All of My Heart: Love Inn
6 p.m. ET: Harvest Moon
8 p.m. ET: Like Cats & Dogs
10 p.m. ET: Love at First Bark
February 21
2 p.m. ET: My Favorite Wedding
4 p.m. ET: Love at First Glance
6 p.m. ET: My One & Only
8 p.m. ET: Valentine Ever After
February 22 - 'Love in Store'13
Alexandra Breckenridge and Robert Buckley play rival home shopping show hosts who are forced to work with each other in the brand-new movie Love in Store (premieres at 9 p.m. ET). They're competing for a promotion, but something tells us they'll both come out on top ... and in love, of course.
Also on February 22:
Midnight ET: Love on Safari
2 a.m. ET: June in January
3:30 a.m. ET: One Winter Weekend
5 a.m. ET: Royal Hearts
7 a.m. ET: Rescuing Madison
9 a.m. ET: Forever in my Heart
11 a.m. ET: Love on Iceland
1 p.m. ET: A Dash of Love
3 p.m. ET: Love to the Rescue
5 p.m. ET: Once Upon a Prince
7 p.m. ET: The Secret Ingredient
9 p.m. ET: Love in Store
11 p.m. ET: Valentine in the Vineyard
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'Love Blossoms'14
Airs at 4 p.m. ET on February 6
A perfumer (Shantel Vansanten) who is under pressure to finish her new scent by Valentine's Day almost misses the deadline because she and the expert botanist she hires to help (Victor Webster) end up sharing long walks together and making eyes at each other. But they get it together long enough to create a beautiful mix of flowers and plants and spices and musks, making it obvious that they must make their partnership permanent.
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'Appetite for Love'15
Airs at 11 p.m. ET on February 8
The flame burns strong between exes played by Taylor Cole and Andrew Walker in Appetite for Love. Cole plays a restaurant corporation rep who is sent to a small town to convince an elderly man to sell his restaurant. But surprise! The new owner is her former boyfriend, who is definitely not selling, because sexual tension.
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'My Secret Valentine'16
Airs at 8 p.m. on February 11
By day, he's the dude buying her family's winery. On his off time, he's the secret admirer who writes her sweet letters! In this cute flick, Andrew Walker and Lacey Chabert star as a shy pair who let love (and the cabernet sauvignon) go to their heads big time. By the end of the movie, they're -- say it with us -- drunk in love!
-
Airs at 8 p.m. ET on February 13
Jamie (Maggie Lawson) is a small-town bookstore owner. Sawyer (Sam Page) is the architect designing a development that threatens to shut down her beloved store -- and her way of life. Sounds like they're going to need serious help to fall in love. Luckily, she Jamie finds a box of vintage valentines that teach them both what's really important in life: love.
We Can't Wait to Rewatch: 'All Things Valentine'18
Airs at 2 p.m. on February 14
Meghan Markle's friend and Suits costar Sarah Rafferty stars as a blogger who is about to tap out of love after a string of failed romances. But along comes a hot veterinarian, played by Sam Page, and the two fall for each other. Alas, she has no idea that he's the person leaving angry comments on her blog, blaming her for a recent breakup. Never fear: Love has conquered worse relationship beginnings than this.