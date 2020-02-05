Hallmark's 'Love Ever After' Lineup Is Romantic Gold

Image: David Dolsen/Crown Media United States LLC



David Dolsen/Crown Media United States LLC If the first commandment of Hallmark movies is basically "Thou Shalt Not Remain Single," then the channel of all things romantic is doing its part to inspire us to get boo'ed up with its pretty spectacular "Love Ever After" lineup on the run-up to Valentine's Day 2020. From February 1 to February 22, Hallmark will premiere four brand-new movies set around the holiday of love, and they are definitely worth staying in for. (Well, unless, we have an actual live romance going on, and in that case, we're sure Hallmark will totally understand if we just dust off our DVRs.) The movies star Hallmark stars (and OGs) such as Lacey Chabert, as well as charming newcomers (both male and female) playing star-crossed lovers, big-city girls gone country-wild, and of course, former couples who meet by chance and have their old flames fanned by plot twists and turns designed to illicit lots of sighs. They WILL follow the next three commandments: Girl shall meet boy, they shall jump over hurdles, they shall be together forever by the end of the movie.

In our Hallmark book of Deuteronomy, the fifth commandment of Hallmark movies is "Thou Shalt Forgo the Big Bad City for Thine Tiny Hometown" -- because it's amazing just how many of the channel's romances (99.9%) take place in the quaint places protagonists fought hard to get away from. It's Hallmark shorthand for the fact that in order to move forward in life, sometimes, we must face our past and get back to basics -- not to mention the fact that a fictional village is waaaay more quaint than, say, Queens!

The sixth commandment is, of course, "Thou Shalt Give Thine Ex," or "That Humble Woodcutter, a Chance." Unexpected romance, whether it's in the form of a first love that ended prematurely or a somehow-single-but-totally-not-gay hot guy in plaid, is what keeps us coming back to these films.

It's pure fantasy, and we love it for its simplicity.

There's really only one more commandment: "Thou Shalt Watch Compulsively," and we have to admit we follow that one pretty closely. To keep us on the straight and narrow, here is Hallmark's 2020 "Love Ever After" lineup.