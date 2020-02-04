20 of the Worst Romantic Movies, Ranked

Barry Wetcher/ 2010 Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc.
A great romantic movie can be one of the most satisfying things to watch when we're in the mood for on-screen love. They are things of beauty to make us dream and sigh. There are, however, a few things more annoying than stumbling upon a film that is supposed to put butterflies in our stomachs, but instead, gives us indigestion. Instead of diving into the complexities and joys of a relationship, they give us shallow shortcuts via montages. Instead of showcasing protagonists truly falling in love, they give us women who break a heel while crossing the street and are scooped up by a handsome stranger.
Though we admit that we'll often watch them anyway and overlook the flaws in order to scoop up some romance crumbs (don't judge, we're hungry for love!), it doesn't mean that as soon as these movies are over we remember them anymore than we remember to floss.
So what are the other ingredients that go into making a terrible romantic movie? Well, it seems like one common theme is packing, like, six story lines into one movie. That's not to say that we can't handle or don't want plots from different perspectives and lots of A-list celebs starring in them. We love that, when it's done well, and when the characters and stories are written so well, that we get entire developed arcs by the end of the movie.
Unfortunately, achieving that is as rare as it sounds. So Hollywood, please stop until ya figure it out.
Another common theme? Actors, male and female, that we've seen a hundred times in rom-coms with similar underwhelming to infuriatingly bad results. The more they make rom-coms, the more suspicious we are that the movie will suck, and that the actor doesn't even care that it does. They're seemingly in it just to make bank. We stay away in droves, and let them lay those eggs on their own time.
Instead, we highlight lists like this one, ranking the 20 of the worst romantic movies ever made to remind us what to avoid (unless we're up for a little hate-watch).
20. 'New Year's Eve'1
Rated: PG-13
If the names Josh Duhamel and Katherine Heigl aren't enough to keep ya away, then ya might actually enjoy watching this shameless Love, Actually multi-story line knockoff set around the most overrated holiday of the year. Beware: It's two hours of contrived plots, mismatched couples, and painfully played out gags.
19. 'Valentine's Day'2
Rated: PG-13 ... which basically means it pleases no one.
We're sensing a pattern here: Huge cast plus cliche parallel story lines equals terrible movie. This one is actually the original Love, Actually knockoff, if that makes any sense, coming a year before New Year's Eve. Set around the second most overrated holiday of the year, Valentine's Day is packed with pretty actors who look pretty.
That's it. That's the plot.
18. 'The Switch'3
Rated: PG-13
The poster literally has a picture of Jason Bateman holding a cup full of "man liquids," and if that's not crude enough, a turkey baster takes a break from being the punchline to a '70s joke to make an appearance in this movie. Jason Bateman stars in The Switch as the best friend to Jennifer Aniston's character who throws herself a party to announce that she's getting pregnant (by a donor played by Patrick Wilson). He gets blackout drunk, and in the mother of all Freudian slips, switches his baby batter for the donor's. Seven years later, he realizes he's the boy's father, and that he's also in love with his best friend.
Boom, rom-com.
17. 'We're the Millers'4
Rated: R
Jason Sudeikis' ne'er-do-well character is blackmailed into doing a drug run to Mexico. As a result, he hires a an adult-entertaining dancer (Jennifer Aniston) and two random teens to pretend to be his family in order to cross the border without drawing suspicions. We're the Millers had a promising premise for a family misadventure, but the movie has little left in the tank for a romance by the time it's over.
16. 'Wanderlust'5
Rated: R
Oh, Jennifer, queen of the perennially flat-ironed hair and the bad rom-coms. In this one, she and Paul Rudd have no chemistry as a suddenly broke Manhattan couple who join a free-love commune. (Lots of flat jokes about smushing between the sheets ensue.) Toni Colette also did a movie called Wanderlust, BTW, and it's pretty good.
Just sayin'.
15. 'Just Go With It'6
Rated: PG-13
Male plastic surgeons usually look like Ken dolls, but God bless Adam Sandler for thinking he's believable as one in Just Go With It. In any case, the movie has bigger eye-rollers -- like the numerous gratuitous shots of a bikini-ed Brooklyn Decker, who plays the girlfriend he's lied to about his marital status. (He's not married, but woos women by telling them he's in an unhappy marriage in order to score sympathy points.) Jennifer Aniston plays his assistant and best friend (she poses as his wife) but is obviously the one he needs to be with.
14. 'Along Came Polly'7
Rated: PG-13
Jennifer Aniston (yes, again!) and Ben Stiller play two people who are so different that it goes beyond charming odd couple rom-com territory. He's an uptight risk assessor for an insurance company, and she's the wild child who is unquantifiable. We totally root for them Along Came Polly, because that will mean the movie's over.
13. 'Rumor Has It...'8
Rated: PG-13
Remember the classic movie The Graduate? Here's a refresher: The protagonist is a college kid who has an affair with an older married neighbor, then runs away with her daughter. Well, the concept of this movie that didn't need to be made is that The Graduate, and the book it's based on, were inspired by real people. Jennifer Aniston's character plays the daughter of the woman who was the inspiration for the daughter in The Graduate, and she has to find out who her real father is. (Yeeeeaaaah.) The rom-com part of this corn maze? She's engaged to Mark Ruffalo's character and she cheats on him by making out with one of the men who could be her dad.
Ewww.
12. 'The Break-Up'9
Rated: PG-13
What makes Vince Vaughn so attractive as a rom-com guy? Nothing. That's why we don't get why The Break-Up was made. The schlubby actor plays a schlubby guy whose girlfriend dumps him for being schlubby. Sounds like a good idea to us.
Why make us see ya drag it out?
Next!
11. 'Something New'10
Rated: PG-13
As a look inside upper middle class black life, which is rarely portrayed in film or TV, this movie is fresh and interesting. As a movie about interracial romance, starring Sanaa Lathan and Simon Baker, Something New falls short -- mainly because it can't decide whether to get real about the real issues that successful black women face in the dating scene, or stay in the formulaic rom-com zone.
10. 'Love Happens'11
Rated: PG-13
Sleepless in Seattle dealt with the passing of a main character's wife and transition smoothly to lighter plot. It knew that, ultimately, it was a rom-com. Love Happens is a movie that wants to be a rom-com but gets weighed down by Aaron Eckhart's character's grief and inability to connect with Jennifer Aniston's character.
It never achieves a balance.
9. 'He's Just Not That Into You'12
Rated: PG-13
Yup, they made a movie based on a book that was based on a line of dialogue that one of Carrie's exes says on Sex in the City: Hollywood is that desperate. There are some talented actors in He's Just Not That Into You -- like Bradley Cooper, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Scarlett Johansson -- but ultimately, juggling six story lines meant that there was barely any time to devote to character development. Know what we're really not into? Cardboard characters.
Also: Another movie with Jennifer Aniston in it??
We digress.
8. 'The Bounty Hunter'13
Rated: PG-13
Gerard Butler in 300 was crazy fun, and mmm that bod. But outside his loin cloth and spray tan in The Bounty Hunter? Just another dude in a Caesar cut, and honestly, kind of a prick. As a bounty hunter who manhandles his bail-jumping ex-wife (Jennifer Aniston) and then goes on a murder-solving caper with her, he's sexist and unappealing as the movie.
7. 'Shall We Dance' (1937)14
Rated: G
Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers danced their way through a lot of great movies together, like Top Hat, but they also made a few bores, like this one. In Shall We Dance, they play a ballet master and tap dancer who fall in love. The movie is passable, but lacks the top choreography of other flicks.
6. 'Gigli'15
Rated: R
This movie is all kinds of bad, panned in every review and placed on practically every "worst movies of all time" list made after it came out. In Gigli, Ben Affleck is the least believable mobster ever, and Jennifer Lopez plays a gay woman who somehow finds him too irresistible not to sleep with.
It's a hollow mess.
5. 'Monster in Law'16
Rated: PG-13
Yes, Monster-in-Law was a huge hit, but that doesn't make it a good movie -- especially because it paints women as harpies who can't handle growing older and making room for younger women. Jane Fonda had not done a movie in 15 years when she signed up to play a mother who disapproves of his son's choice in fiancée. She steals the movie, which is not hard to do considering that couples don't come any blander than those played by Jennifer Lopez and Michael Vartan.
4. 'The Wedding Planner'17
Rated: PG-13
Though The Wedding Planner came out in 2001, Jennifer Lopez's character acts like she lives in 1862. She actually faints in this movie and agrees to marry a man she doesn't love, because she doesn't want to die an old maid. (Who does that in the 21st century?) Anyway, her character is a wedding planner who makes a connection with a hot dude (Matthew McConaughey), only to find out she's been hired to plan his wedding.
3. 'Maid in Manhattan'18
Rated: PG-13
It's infuriating that when she made this movie, Jennifer Lopez was a huge star -- the biggest Latina star to come along in decades. But even she took a turn playing Hollywood's most stereotypical Latina role: a maid who wins over a senatorial candidate staying at the hotel she works at by pretending to be someone she's not. Essentially a Cinderella story, Maid in Manhattan is outdated and patronizing. And just as bad? Jennifer and Ralph Fiennes (Ralph Fiennes? In a rom-com? Really?!) have zero chemistry.
2. 'What to Expect When You're Expecting'19
Rated: PG-13
Here we go again. A multi-story line movie that doesn't live up to the potential for rich storytelling. Instead, in What to Expect When You're Expecting, we get a flimsy premise: Everyone (Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Banks, and others) is pregnant or adopting, and they're all reading that pregnancy bible from mom-pressure Hades, What to Expect When You're Expecting. (Can we say marketing?) Plot contrivances and clumsy dialogue ensue, and there's just too much going on for any one story to get enough attention to make it satisfying.
1. 'The Back Up Plan'20
Rated: PG-13
To buy into this movie, we have to buy into the premise that Jennifer Lopez can't find a man to marry her and give her a baby. (ennifer Lopez people! -- who looks like Jennifer Lopez, has been married thrice, has twins, and is currently engaged.
But we digress.
Lopez's character is sick (sick!) of waiting for Mr. Right, so she goes for artificial insemination. And then, because rom-com, she meets the milquetoast man of her dreams, who apparently finds pregnancy cravings and acid reflux irresistible and completes the family portrait she's always dreamed about. (Okrrr.) The Back-Up Plan is forced and underwritten, and as thoroughly predictable as morning sickness.