20 of the Worst Romantic Movies, Ranked



Barry Wetcher/ 2010 Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc. A great romantic movie can be one of the most satisfying things to watch when we're in the mood for on-screen love. They are things of beauty to make us dream and sigh. There are, however, a few things more annoying than stumbling upon a film that is supposed to put butterflies in our stomachs, but instead, gives us indigestion. Instead of diving into the complexities and joys of a relationship, they give us shallow shortcuts via montages. Instead of showcasing protagonists truly falling in love, they give us women who break a heel while crossing the street and are scooped up by a handsome stranger. Though we admit that we'll often watch them anyway and overlook the flaws in order to scoop up some romance crumbs (don't judge, we're hungry for love!), it doesn't mean that as soon as these movies are over we remember them anymore than we remember to floss.

So what are the other ingredients that go into making a terrible romantic movie? Well, it seems like one common theme is packing, like, six story lines into one movie. That's not to say that we can't handle or don't want plots from different perspectives and lots of A-list celebs starring in them. We love that, when it's done well, and when the characters and stories are written so well, that we get entire developed arcs by the end of the movie.

Unfortunately, achieving that is as rare as it sounds. So Hollywood, please stop until ya figure it out.

Another common theme? Actors, male and female, that we've seen a hundred times in rom-coms with similar underwhelming to infuriatingly bad results. The more they make rom-coms, the more suspicious we are that the movie will suck, and that the actor doesn't even care that it does. They're seemingly in it just to make bank. We stay away in droves, and let them lay those eggs on their own time.

Instead, we highlight lists like this one, ranking the 20 of the worst romantic movies ever made to remind us what to avoid (unless we're up for a little hate-watch).