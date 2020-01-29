14 Stalker Movies With a Twisted Romance We Can't Stop Watching



Suzanna Hanover/Universal Pictures There's this wonderful thing called the remote control. We never use it more than when we're watching a stalker movie that has an unexpectedly hot or twisted love story -- and we're using the term "love" extremely loosely here. That's because after watching the entire thing once, some stalker movies are worth a rewatch for those scenes right before things get crazy, or because the stalker is, well, pretty hot, sweet, nice, helpful, protective, etc. Here's the thing: We all know the difference between fantasy and reality, and it goes without saying the only people who should be watching this type of movies are adults. The fact that Hollywood keeps making stalker movies proves that, as viewers, we're fascinated by the extreme emotions displayed in these films ... from the safety of our own couches.

The fact is, stalker movies with a twisted romance are the mirror image of rom-coms. Romantic comedies, and romantic films like There's Something About Mary and Crazy, Stupid, Love, are full of stalking in a light packaging that is socially acceptable. Seriously, is there a bigger stalker than Ryan Gosling's won't-take-no-for-an-answer character in The Notebook?

Stalker movies take things a lot farther, of course, but at heart, they push the same buttons. Who doesn't like to be desired to the point of distraction? Who doesn't want someone who will watch over them and protect them at at all costs? Who doesn't want a little danger with a romance?

So let's enjoy these movies for what they are: dark fantasies about stuff that rarely happens in real life, with the occasional perk of a hot dude we can can like until about the halfway point of the movie.

Here are 15 stalker movies with twisted love that we're here for.