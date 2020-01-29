14 Stalker Movies With a Twisted Romance We Can't Stop Watching

Suzanna Hanover/Universal Pictures
There's this wonderful thing called the remote control. We never use it more than when we're watching a stalker movie that has an unexpectedly hot or twisted love story -- and we're using the term "love" extremely loosely here. That's because after watching the entire thing once, some stalker movies are worth a rewatch for those scenes right before things get crazy, or because the stalker is, well, pretty hot, sweet, nice, helpful, protective, etc.
Here's the thing: We all know the difference between fantasy and reality, and it goes without saying the only people who should be watching this type of movies are adults. The fact that Hollywood keeps making stalker movies proves that, as viewers, we're fascinated by the extreme emotions displayed in these films ... from the safety of our own couches.
The fact is, stalker movies with a twisted romance are the mirror image of rom-coms. Romantic comedies, and romantic films like There's Something About Mary and Crazy, Stupid, Love, are full of stalking in a light packaging that is socially acceptable. Seriously, is there a bigger stalker than Ryan Gosling's won't-take-no-for-an-answer character in The Notebook?
Stalker movies take things a lot farther, of course, but at heart, they push the same buttons. Who doesn't like to be desired to the point of distraction? Who doesn't want someone who will watch over them and protect them at at all costs? Who doesn't want a little danger with a romance?
So let's enjoy these movies for what they are: dark fantasies about stuff that rarely happens in real life, with the occasional perk of a hot dude we can can like until about the halfway point of the movie.
Here are 15 stalker movies with twisted love that we're here for.
'Fear'1
Rated: R
Our own first time was awkward and brief, very brief. But Reese Witherspoon's rich girl character in Fear? She gets Mark Wahlberg and his washboard abs as her first guide into the joys of sex. Um, can we request a do-over?
'Secret Obsession'2
Rated: TV-14
We totally get that the main character in this Netflix movie (Brenda Song), who wakes up in the hospital with no memory of her previous life, might not appreciate someone lying to her. But the dude who is there by her bedside and pretending to be her husband (Mike Vogel) gives foot massages, y'all, and we can't remember the last time our own significant others volunteered to do that. Plus, he buys her a dope house in the woods. We never meet her real husband, because, la di da, new guy killed him, fiddle dee dee, but we're pretty sure new guy is an upgrade.
'The Boy Next Door'3
Rated: R
If we had to choose between a cheating husband, played by walking slice of Wonder Bread John Corbett, and a smoking hot, young neighbor, played by Ryan Freaking Guzman -- who protects our son from bullies and thinks our body is a wonderland -- there would be zero competition.
Bonus: He will also make our ex pay, big time!
'Bram Stoker's Dracula'4
Rated: R
A rich prince (Gary Oldman), who is handsome (well, at least during daylight hours) and just happens to be a centuries old vampire, travels all the way from Transylvania to London in order track down this chick, Mina (Winona Ryder), and give her the gift of eternal life.
... and she's complaining?!
'Swimfan'5
Rated: PG-13
Let's rework the plot, shall we? High school swim star Ben's (Jesse Bradford) girlfriend Amy (Shiri Appleby) tells him that she's accepted into a college across the country but will stay in their hometown to be near him when he attends Stanford on a scholarship. (Clingy!!) No wonder he cheats, enjoying an epic underwater sesh with Madison (Erika Christensen), who is truly devoted. She supports his career by poisoning his swim team rival. (Too bad she can't swim.)
They were perfect together.
'Sliver'6
Rated: R
Which man is a girl to choose: the ruggedly handsome stalker (Tom Berenger) who lives in her swanky high rise apartment building and watches the female residents or the classically handsome stalker (William Baldwin) who owns the building ... and has been watching everyone who lives there through a secretly installed camera system? Like Sharon Stone's character, we're going for option two for maximum kink, provided we can watch as well, of course.
'Taking Lives'7
Rated: R
There's got to be a small part of Angelina Jolie's FBI agent character in Taking Lives that knew that the dude she was having sex with was possibly the very serial killer (Ethan Hawke) she was looking for, right? We've all seen movies where lines that separate the hunter and the hunted are thin, and that makes for crazy chemistry.
'Never Talk to Strangers'8
Rated: R
Antonio Banderas can get it any time, even if he has to stalk us for it. In Never Talk to Strangers, he plays a mysterious dude with long hair and a sexy pout -- and that accent -- who seduces a psychologist (Rebecca DeMornay) who then starts to get weird threatening gifts at her house. She suspects him, especially after breaking into his house and discovering extensive files on her. But the sex is just too good, so she puts her suspicions on the back burner, and leaves no part of his body unexplored.
We would, too.
'Missionary'9
Rated: R
A hot, clean-cut conservative dude who knocks on our door in a crisp white shirt and tie to talk about being saved but would rather burn in hell with us once he's through the door? Yeah, that's one of our top five fantasies -- even if the dude is a bit off. So Missionary, with Aussie hunk Mitch Ryan in the title role, is *Italian chef kiss emoji*.
'Chloe'10
Rated: R
If we learned anything from this movie, it's that no two relationships look alike, so why try to cram oneself into one that's a little too ... straight-forward? Hired by a wife (Julianne Moore) to test the loyalty of her husband (Liam Neeson), call girl Chloe (Amanda Seyfried) ends up sleeping with Moore's character after lying that she messed around with her husband. As twisted and messed up (and crazy weird) as this story was, Neeson's character wasn't giving his wife the time of day, and Chloe was willing and able.
'The Perfect Guy'11
Rated: R
Sure, Morris Chestnut is easy on the eyes and soooo stable, so we understand why Sanaa Lathan's character in this thriller wanted him to be her forever guy and father of her children. However, Michael Ealy is a snack and a half, so when he romances her -- pretending to be an upstanding citizen -- she's under his blue-eyed spell as much as we are.
'Passengers'12
Rated: PG-13
Passengers is a straight-up stalker movie, and it doesn't even try to hide it. The movie tells us right away that Chris Pratt's character wakes up 90 years too early from an intergalactic trip, and he's lonely on a spaceship -- while the rest of his fellow travelers are still hibernating, he starts to creepily stalk a sleeping woman (played by Jennifer Lawrence). He learns everything about her through her files and wakes her up on purpose, dooming her to live out her life on the spaceship with him. Ladies, that is stalker 101, and it p---es us off ... when we're not salivating over the idea of having Chris Pratt to ourselves until we die.
'Stalked by My Doctor'13
Rated: TV-14
This movie is too unintentionally funny to take its scares seriously, so we're free to imagine what it would have been like as a teenager to have a hot, older doctor (a deliciously salt-and-peppered Eric Roberts) want to check our bandages way too much, buy us gifts, take on our weak-sauce boyfriend -- and tick off our parents.
'The Resident'14
Rated: R
For a few minutes in this otherwise super twisted thriller, it seems as though Jeffrey Dean Morgan is going to be play the good guy for a change. As the landlord of a building, he leases a prime apartment to Hilary Swank's character, and then he awkwardly but sweetly tries to woo her. What happens next? Let's just say we play those few minutes before he goes beserk on loop.
Honorable Mention: 'You'15
No matter how many times Penn Badgley talks down fans who think his serial killer/stalker character on You is romantic, reminding them that Joe is actually a monster, we still love the character. It's weird to admit, but it's kinda amazing that he kills all the toxic people in his love's life. Sure, he could have simply advised the apple of his eye (well, at the time) to cut them out and move on, but then it wouldn't be as tantalizing a show -- and tantalizing is what we want. In any case, Penn, we know the difference between real life and fantasy.