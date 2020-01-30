18 Movies To Fall in Love With on Amazon Prime for Valentine's Day

Barry Wetcher/Columbia Pictures
Contrary to a famous movie quote, Valentine's Day -- a holiday with roots that go all the way back to Roman times -- is not a holiday invented by greeting card companies to make us feel like crap. But it's understandable why so many people feel that way. After all, no sooner do stores take down New Year's Eve merchandise that they turn the place into an explosion of ultra-pink flowers and enormous red cards, boxes of sickly sweet chocolate, and overgrown teddy bears they actually think grown women like to receive as gifts.
Although loving the holiday that celebrates love can be ironically hard because of retail propaganda pushed by everyone -- from corner convenience stores to jewelry companies -- watching great romantic movies available to stream on Amazon Prime on Valentine's Day can actually reconnect us with the true meaning of the holiday. We're not necessarily talking about binge-watching the endless stream of fun but formulaic rom-coms, though there are definitely times when we're so up for that! We're talking about enjoying movies that have something substantial to say about love and our longing for it, whether they do it with a light and funny touch or a dramatic turn.
Great writing, honest performances, and unusual takes on timeless themes surrounding love make for romantic movies that we want to watch over and over again until we can recite them by heart, scene by scene. It doesn't matter whether they're set in 1800s England when texting and Tinder were not a thing, or in contemporary times with a fantasy twist.
Some of these movies are full of hope, can soothe a broken heart, and show us the way to heal it again. Others are about how two people can live or work side by side and not fully understand their love for each other until it blossoms big time. Still, others explore why a relationship didn't work, offering a plan for how they can be repaired -- or flat out acknowledge that sometimes, a romance is better left to live among our memories -- and that that's OK and doesn't mean they didn't matter. Whatever their take on love, they reaffirm its importance in our lives.
Here are 20 romantic movies that are available to stream on Amazon that would make a great par of any V-Day celebrations this year.
'Love Jones'1
Rated: R
One of the sexiest love stories ever to hit the big screens, Love Jones is about two artists (a poet played by Larenz Tate, and a photographer played by Nia Long) who have an instant connection but have to overcome fear and let go of their past in order to make their love permanent. With a stripped down script and an R&B and jazz soundtrack as smooth as warm honey, this movie feels intimate all the way through -- and that makes it one to cherish.
'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'2
Rated: R
That quote about Valentine's Day being invented by greeting card companies? That's the first line of this wonderful sci-fi tragi-comedy. Who hasn't had a heartbreak so bad that they wish they could erase all trace of an ex? In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Kate Winslet's character literally does just that through a medical procedure. When her ex, played by Jim Carrey, finds out, he erases her from his memories as well. But some love stories can jump all obstacles, and in this lovely, unique flick, this oddball couple manages to find their way back to each other and start again.
'The Obvious Child'3
Rated: R
Surely, this is the most unlikely rom-com to be made in, well, forever. Jenny Slate plays a comedian who has a one-night stand with Jake Lacy's character, gets pregnant, and plans an abortion for Valentine's Day -- while simultaneously starting an unexpected relationship with the dude and struggling with how to tell him. A thoroughly modern and unblinkingly honest love story.
'Sleepless in Seattle'4
Rated: PG
This rom-com's climactic Valentine's Day sequence is a modern classic and so satisfying, especially since it's one of only two scenes that Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan share in the entire movie. The plot of Sleepless in Seattle, of course, centers around a Baltimore journalist (Meg Ryan) who falls for a Seattle widower (Tom Hanks) she's only ever heard on the radio. Though the grieving and loneliness that Hanks' character goes through after the death of his wife rings very true, the movie is basically a lovely fantasy that we totally buy into because of the two beloved actors.
'Valentine's Day'5
Rated: PG-13
Yes, Valentine's Day is a shameless Love, Actually knockoff set around the holidays for luvahs instead of Christmas. But with an all-star cast that includes Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway, and Patrick Dempsey starring in eight interconnected love stories, there are some solid tales interwoven in the movie. At least one story line will hit the spot, and the others keep us entertained.
'I Hate Valentine's Day'6
Rated: PG-13
Though Nia Vardalos and John Corbett don't quite recapture the magic of their first film together, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, I Hate Valentine's Day is still fun and sweet. It's about a commitment-phobe who will only go on five dates with any one man, but is forced to change her stance when she meets a cute restauranteur who moves into her neighborhood and starts to woo her.
'50 First Dates'7
Rated: PG-13
We don't know anyone who relishes the idea of having to remind their significant other of their entire history together ... every single day. But in 50 First Dates, that's what Adam Sandler's character, Henry, signs up for in pursuing Lucy (Drew Barrymore) who has lost her ability to form new memories after a devastating car accident. Previously a commitment-phobe, Henry has to woo Lucy every day, and thus learn how to go all in selflessly.
'Amelie'8
Rated: R
The sweet and kind Amelie's loneliness is so palpable that we can't help but want her to be happy as soon as we meet her as a shy waitress who transforms the lives of people around her, but can't seem to overcome a lifetime of isolation long enough to confess her feelings to the man she's crushing on. And then she does, and the moment is as sublime as the colors and landscape of Paris where the film is set.
'Pride and Prejudice'9
Rated: R
The beloved Jane Austen book has been made into movies and mini-series many a time, but this 2005 film version, with Keira Knightley and Matthew McFadyen, upped the romance factor times 100. It goes beyond the book in doing so, but the tactic works beautifully to tell the story of two people who put up massive walls around themselves before being humbled by the exposure of their own faults and falling in love.
'Brown Sugar'10
Rated: PG-13
We can't help but love this kind of love story, where two people so well suited for one another are right under each others' noses but don't realize it. And after searching far and wide for a relationship, they finally find each other at last. Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) are lifelong best friends who fell in love with hip hop instantly as kids and made careers in music. It takes a while, though, for them to understand that their passion for each other is just as strong.
'Hitch'11
Rated: PG-13
As Hitch, a relationship consultant hired to help a tubby executive (Kevin James) woo a gorgeous celebrity (Amber Valetta), Will Smith is in top comedic form -- as well as super charming and funny. The twist comes when Hitch falls for a gossip columnist (Eva Mendes), a woman whom none of his tricks work, and he has to resort to being himself.
Spoiler alert: It works.
'The Big Sick'12
Rated: R
For Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) and Emily (Zoe Kazan), a life-threatening illness that strikes one of them is nothing compared to the cultural differences that threaten to tear them apart. In this semi-autobiographical account of the love story of comedian Nanjiani and his wife, Kumail has to eventually go against his Pakistani parents' plans for his arranged marriage and fight for the relationship he really wants.
'Love and Basketball'13
Rated: PG-13
This is a sweet story of two friends and basketball stars (Sanaa Lathan, queen of black romance movies of the '00s, and Omar Epps) who grow up and fall in love while pursuing professional sports careers. Love & Basketball has the most inspiring ending that's flips traditional gender roles, as Sanaa Lathan's character lands a spot on a WNBA team, while hubby and their baby daughter cheer her on from the sidelines.
'Before Sunrise'14
Rated: R
So much of this movie seems timeless -- and the setting (gorgeous Vienna) is one reason. The intense focus on the two actors (Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy play two people who meet on a train and spend the day together before going their separate ways) is another. The world seems to fall away as we watch them reveal so much about themselves in Before Sunrise and fall in love as they walk and talk. It is simple, true, and unabashedly romantic. The movie spawned two more films, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight that are also worth a watch.
'Once'15
Rated: R
This indie flick that cost $150,000 to make was a hugely unexpected hit romantic drama, largely due to its music. (One of the songs, the haunting "Falling Slowly," won an Oscar.) But the love story itself is compelling: A busker and a florist meet by chance and end up recording beautiful, haunting music together over the course of a week. (Seriously, check out the soundtrack.) They fall in love, but as they're both still also emotionally attached to others, so their time together was destined to be strictly for the memories.
Been there.
'500 Days of Summer'16
Rated: PG-13
Not all love stories are meant to have happily ever afters, and that's the case in 500 Days of Summer. The brutally honest Summer (Zooey Deschanel), who says she doesn't believe in marriage, falls into a relationship with Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Months later, she breaks up with him, because she's no longer feeling it. She actually marries someone else, and when they bump into each other, she simply tells Tom that she was sure of her husband and not of Tom. (Period.) (500) Days of Summer is a movie to watch when we're just trudging through a meh relationship, instead of searching for what truly makes us happy.
'Sense and Sensibility'17
Rated: PG
Sense and Sensibility has got a great script and great acting from Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, and Hugh Grant. It also has beautiful clothes and grand houses where the movie was filmed that make for lots of eye candy. This movie, adapted from a Jane Austen book of the same name, is about two sisters who lose big in love and then win even bigger. It's satisfying, funny, and heartwarming.
'The Notebook'18
Rated: PG-13
Oh, did y'all think we were going to leave The Notebook off a list of romantic movies? Even if we wanted to, there's probably a law against it. There's a really good reason why people worship at the altar of this Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling classic. Every single romantic thing that has even existed in the history of the world is included in this tale of love that endures for a lifetime.
Honorable Mention: 'Pete the Cat: A Very Groovy Valentine's Day'19
Streaming February 7
Kids need love on Valentine's Day, too, and on Amazon, they can get their fix with stories of platonic love. Pete the Cat's Valentine's Day special episode centers around Pete's relationships with his friends, both new (Boo Burrow) and old (Sally).
Honorable Mention: 'If You Give a Mouse a Valentine's Cookie'20
Streaming February 7
Mouse makes Valentine's Day cards for all his friends but forgot to get a gift for his buddy Oliver. When he heads for the cookie factory and accidentally gets packed into a box of sweets, he's got to find his way out and back in time to celebrate with his BFF.