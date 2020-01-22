19 Movies About Cheating We Secretly Can't Stop Watching



Paramount Pictures Movies about cheating are great, aren't they? We get to shake our heads in shock at the secret lovers' cheating ways, feel superior when they get busted, and still get to enjoy the scenes of forbidden temptation realized. (Sue us, we are complex creatures.) Not surprisingly, there are plenty of films that center around infidelity, and there always have been, because stepping out on a significant other has been happening as long as there have been significant others -- whether it's because married couples have drifted apart (or weren't compatible to begin with), or whether someone in the relationship has always had a wandering eye and hips that follow. Maybe we bump into a stranger that turns out to be Olivier Martinez while out shopping (in our very best dreams), and he's not the type of hot-blooded hunk whose well-oiled loins we can just turn away from and go back home to calmly roast a chicken for dinner. But we digress.

The diversity of movies about cheatin' hearts means that whatever #mood we're in, there's one that's bound to satisfy.

Funny revenge flicks to watch after we dumped a would-be Lothario? Check.

Heartbreaking dramas in which entire lives fall apart because of infidelity, for when we need to know we're not the only ones it's happened to? Check.

Thrillers where a couple somehow goes back to normal after someone in a hot love triangle literally gets killed, for when we want our hearts to race for two different reasons? Check.

Balls (and everything else) to the wall on-screen cheat-a-paloozas for when we're in strictly fantasy mode? Check.

Best of all, movies about cheating don't have to compromise quality for cheap thrills, because plenty of great actors and directors have made movies about the subject, and because the underlying reasons for the cheating give them an opportunity to explore the human psyche.

... or ya know, sex.

Whatever reason, we're watching them for, here are 20 movies that have set our TVs, couches, heck, our whole houses, on fire from repeat viewing.