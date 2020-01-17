20 of The Most Hated Movies of the Last 20 Years, Ranked

Throwing it back to the past, the 2000s have so far brought a lot of spectacular film content in all genres, but there have also been some real duds over the past 20 years -- and people are not afraid to voice their opinion when they see something they really hate. The 20 movies on this list were abhorred by regular audiences and critics alike.
There are a lot of reasons why a movie doesn't perform well for viewers. For many on this list, confusing plots, poor endings, bad acting, and more rendered them flops. A great deal of bad movies on here are horror movies. The genre is tricky, because great horror films are hard to come by. The ones with more predictable plots or flimsy scares rarely hold up with viewers.
In particular, these 20 movies are the absolute worst, as determined by review sites like Cinemascore and Rotten Tomatoes, and compiled by Business Insider. All of them got an F on Cinemascore and pretty poor ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, which compiles feedback to determine if a movie is "fresh" or "rotten." (Fresh films must be given a score of 60 percent or higher.)
Thanks to the advancement of the Internet in the past 20 years, we do have sites like these that help us decide if a movie is worth a watch. Something with a one percent score? Probably not gonna love it. (Thanks, Rotten Tomatoes.)
Of course, everyone's taste is different. There are movies on this list that did semi-okay with critics but were blasted by everyday viewers. Some people may love the campy horror films on this list. To each their own, but these 20 films are pretty widely regarded as not the best in recent years.
20. 'Killing Them Softly'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 74 percent
Although critics responded pretty well to this Brad Pitt movie, regular viewers did not. Killing Them Softly has just a 44 percent ranking on Rotten Tomatoes. Guess audiences aren't big fans of attempts to rob mob-run card games like this plot centered on.
19. 'Mother!'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69 percent
Critics appreciated some of the stylistic and acting choices that Mother! made, but ultimately the movie fell flat for many. BBC called it a "pretentious mess," so it's no wonder that mainstream viewers gave it a measly 50 percent rating.
18. 'Solaris'
Rated: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 66 percent
The problem with this movie is summed up perfectly by Rotten Tomatoes: "Slow-moving, cerebral, and ambiguous, Solaris is not a movie for everyone, but it offers intriguing issues to ponder." It definitely takes the right audience to appreciate it.
17. 'Bug'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 61 percent
This movie wasn't a smash hit with critics, but Bug fared even worse with the audience. They gave it a 34 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps people were grossed out by the premise: tiny bugs living under a man's skin.
(Eww.)
16. 'Dr. T & the Women'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57 percent
Richard Gere plays a gynecologist in this movie whose wife suddenly must be admitted to a mental institution. While she's away, he finds comfort in his golf instructor. Regular viewers hated Dr. T & the Women even more than critics, giving it a 20 percent score.
15. 'Wolf Creek'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52 percent
This movie is based on the real terrifying tale of several backpackers' murders in the Australian outback. However, not everyone was a fan of how the movie portrayed the incidents. Some have even likened the film to "torture porn."
14. 'The Box'
Rated: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 44 percent
No one was much of a fan of this Cameron Diaz and James Marsden movie. In The Box, they played a couple given a mysterious box with a button inside. Pushing it gets them a million dollars, but it also will kill a stranger. The plot didn't resonate much with audiences though, with a 44 percent critics rating, and a 24 percent audience one.
13. 'Silent House'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 43 percent
Viewers are notoriously picky about their horror films, and the proof is in the pudding with Silent House. This film, about a haunted lake house, wasn't quite innovative enough to capture critics' hearts.
12. 'In The Cut'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 34 percent
Some Meg Ryan movies are total hits, but this one was a dud. She played a teacher in In the Cut who gets entangled with a detective investigating a nearby murder. To some, the plot felt too predictable, which dinged its Rotten Tomatoes score.
11. 'Lucky Numbers'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 22 percent
Filmmaker Nora Ephron has worked on classics like Sleepless in Seattle, Julie and Julia, and You've Got Mail. She also directed Lucky Numbers which pretty much everyone hated. Lucky Numbers followed John Travolta's character trying to steal from the lottery to save his house.
10. 'The Grudge' (2020)
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 16 percent
The 2020 remake of The Grudge faired much worse than the original. But, to be fair, the original didn't get much love, either. The 2004 version got only got a 39 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
9. 'The Wicker Man' (2006)
Rated: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 15 percent
The Nicholas Cage-led remake of the 1973 horror film The Wicker Man performed terribly. It's a real shame, too, because critics adored the original version, giving it an 88 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the site called the 2006 version "puzzlingly misguided."
8. 'Eye of the Beholder'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 9 percent
In Eye of the Beholder, a detective finds himself obsessed with the female serial killer he's following, which probably won't end well for him. The movie didn't do well with critics -- or viewers, who were annoyed by the hard-to-follow narrative among other things.
7. 'I Know Who Killed Me'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 7 percent
Lindsay Lohan stars in this bust of a film as a young woman who goes missing. When she returns, she claims to be a different person -- confusing and frightening everyone in her life. Confused is also a good way to describe this movie, which seemed to be nothing more than a vessel to bring Lohan into the more serious acting realm.
It... didn't work.
6. 'Lost Souls'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes score: 7 percent
Even Winona Ryder couldn't save this movie, Lost Souls, about a Catholic school teacher who thinks a local journalist is the anti-Christ.
5. 'The Devil Inside'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 6 percent
This film's low score reflects how many felt about The Devil Inside's ending. We won't spoil it for potential viewers, but Rotten Tomatoes called it "one of the worst endings in recent memory."
Yikes.
4. 'The Darkness'
Rated: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes score: 3 percent
Another day, another horror movie flop. The Darkness follows a family who accidentally brings home an evil spirit after returning from a Grand Canyon vacation. Many viewers thought it wasn't scary enough to be a truly good horror film.
3. 'Fear Dot Com'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 3 percent
The internet can be a scary place, but this movie about users who die after visiting feardotcom fell flat with horror fans. A USA Today critic called it "the cinematic equivalent of spam in your e-mail inbox."
Ouch.
2. 'Disaster Movie'
Rated: PG-13
Rotten Tomatoes score: 1 percent
Disaster Movie aimed to be for disaster films what Scary Movie was to horror films. Unfortunately, the parody wasn't quite as effective in Disaster Movie. The only real disaster is how much people hated it.
'Alone in the Dark'
Rated: R
Rotten Tomatoes score: 1 percent
The most-hated movie in recent years by both critics and audiences was this Tara Reid and Christian Slater flick. Alone in the Dark is based on the video game of the same name and followed a paranormal detective encountering deadly mysterious events. Rather than being a thriller, many audiences members couldn't stop laughing... at how bad it was.