20 Anticipated Movie Sequels Coming in 2020



Paramount Pictures Although new ideas will always make their way to theaters, there's nothing wrong with making a sequel, either. Sometimes, sequels are even better than the originals. (Look, no beloved lions perish in Lion King 2, making it better by default.) As reboot and remake culture continues to be popular, more and more movies are getting follow-up films. In 2020, for example, expect a lot of sequels to some hit '80s movies. Movie studios have long released second or third films to capitalize on popular movies and story ideas. Disney made a bunch of direct to video follow-ups that are now all on Disney+. But because sequels have become even more nostalgic and popular, many of them are getting theatrical releases these days. In 2020, these 20 highly anticipated franchise installments will get their due.

It's rare for sequels to perform as well as their predecessors, especially the deeper into a franchise we get. For example, an eighth movie is probably just not going to retain the same audience that the first, second, or even third movies did, but die-hard fans will always keep their favorite stories afloat for as long as movie studios keep making them.

How else would there be 25 James Bond movies, or nine Fast and Furious films?

Not all of the sequels on this list are part of giant franchises. Some of them are just the second ever installment. It depends on how they do with viewers to see if they'll eventually become full blown franchises.

And as we said above, '80s babies will be especially excited by this year's lineup because so many old school movies are being brought back with their original casts. How do actors continue to look basically exactly the same even 30 years later? (We're looking at Tom Cruise in particular.)

The world may never know their secrets, but at least we get to keep seeing them in our favorite roles in these sequels.